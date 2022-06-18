Sheridan County Commissioners
Staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor,
board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• SEEDA budget review and update
• Adjourn
Clearmont Town Council
Regular meeting
Clearmont Town Hall
6 p.m. Monday
• Call meeting to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitor
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes
A. May 16, 2022 regular meeting
B. May 16, 2022 budget work session
C. May 16, 2022 liquor license renewal
D. June 6, 2022 special meeting
• Report of treasure and approval of bills for May
• Council reports
A. Mayor
i. Meeting with engineer
ii. WAM Conference
iii. Advertising for maintenance position
iv. 1% Optional tax resolution
v. Propose bids
vi. Water tank
vii. Well 3
B. Council - none
C. Clerk
i. WAM Convention
D. Maintenance - none
• New business - none
• Unfinished business
A. Fiscal year 2023 mill levy ordinance, third reading
B. Fiscal year 2023 budget ordinance, third reading
• Executive session
• Adjournment
Next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. July 18, 2022
Ranchester Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
• Public hearing/guest
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Oyster City Mushroom, 480 US Highway 14 - conditional use permit
B. Recommendation of Steamboat Mountain Village PUD
C. Recommendation of StoneRidge Meadows phase III final plat
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
No future Ranchester Planning Commission meetings currently scheduled.
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation by Tri Robinson
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Joint Powers Board
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for resolution 20-22 FY23 budget
i. Consideration of resolution 20-22 FY23 budget
B. Public hearing for ordinance 2250, regarding a gambling moratorium within the Downtown Development district
i. Consideration of the first reading of ordinance 2250
C. Public hearing for PL-22-21, ordinance 2253, Bender rezone from M1 to R3
i. Consideration of the first reading of PL-22-21, ordinance 2253
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of June 6, 2022 regular meeting
B. Claims
• Staff update
A. Election update
• Old business
A. Consideration of the second reading of ordinance 2248, regarding fees and fines
B. Consideration of the second reading of ordinance 2252, establishing the Parks Department
C. Consideration of second reading of ordinance 251, regarding water right disclosures and HB0002
• New business
A. Consideration of resolution 27-22, approving the county-wide lodging tax on the 2022 ballot
B. Consideration of resolution 23-22, approving a five year rate plan and establishing utility rates for water service
C. Consideration of resolution 25-33, approving a five year rate plan and establishing utility rates for sewer service
D. Consideration of resolution 24-22, approving a five year rate plan and establishing utility rates for solid waste collection and disposal services
E. Consideration of the purchase of a 2022 Horton Ambulance via ARPA funding
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from June 6, 2022 staff meeting
B. Minutes from June 7, 2022 regular meeting
C. Minutes from June 13, 2022 staff meeting
D. Minutes from June 13, 2022 regular meeting
E. Ratify letter to Gov. Gordon regarding EmPath Crisis Stabilization unit
F. Ratify Sheridan County license agreement 2202LA, with Montana-Dakota Utilities, for bored installation of 2 inch polyethylene gas main at County Road 151 (aka Dow Prong Road), with a fee of $800 paid
G. Ratify 24 hour catering permit for D&B Liquor Inc., July 9, 2022, for the Goss Wedding at Born in a Barn, 415 Highway 14 E
H. Ratify 24 hour catering permit for D&B Liquor Inc., Sept. 24, 2022, for Rooted in Wyoming at Born in a Barn, 415 Highway 14 E
I. Ratify 24 hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center Inc., July 3, 2022, for Polo at 352 Bird Farm Rd., Big Horn
J. Ratify 24 hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center Inc., July 6, 2022, for the Kendell Marvel Concert at 352 Bird Farm Rd., Big Horn
K. Ratify 24 hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center Inc., July 17, 2022, for Polo at 352 Bird Farm Rd., Big Horn
L. Ratify 24 hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center Inc., July 24, 2022, for Polo at 352 Bird Farm Rd., Big Horn
M. Ratify 24 hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center Inc., August 21, 2022, for Polo at 352 Bird Farm Rd., Big Horn
N. Ratify Sheridan County master license agreement M22-02 with Bluepeak, for a directional bore installation of fiberoptic at West 17th Street South to West 12th Street, from Ash street to Dana Avenue; fee exempt
O. Ratify Sheridan County license agreement 2203LA with Bluepeak, for a directional bore installation of fiberoptic at West 17th Street South to West 12th Street, from Ash Street to Dana Avenue; fee of $4,573.00 paid
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider transfer of retail liquor license for 2022/2023 from Wyarno Bar and Grill LLC to Cody Mefford LLC, dba Wyarno Bar and Grill, contingent upon the sale of the property
• Consider resolution 22-06-014, notice of intent to vacate public right-of-way known as the alley of block 53, within the Downers addition of Sheridan
• Consider appointment of Ken Muller, County Engineer, as viewer for the vacation of Connolly Lane, Paradise Park division of parcel C, subdivision of lot 7
• Consider resolution 22-06-016: Vacation of public right-of-way known as Story Avenue, between blocks 1 and 2 within the Suburban homes Company addition in Sheridan
• Consider appointing Kevin Kessner to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board for a three year term, from July 4, 2022 to July 5, 2025
• Consider appointing Kristen Campbell, Ken Heuermann and Kathy Fay to the Sheridan Historic Preservation Board each for a three year term, from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025
• Consider appointing Anna Edwards and Michelle Edwards to the Sheridan County public Library Board, each for a three year term, from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025
• Consider appointing Jeff Wallack and Allen Wellborn to the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Board, each for a three year term, from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025
• Consider appointing Terry Weitzel and Jonni Joyce to the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board, each for a three year term, from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025
• Consider resolution 22-06-017, a ballot proposition for the continuance of a 2%, county-wide lodging tax
• Consider amendment two to the MOU between WYDOT and Sheridan County with respect to participating in the Commercial Air Service Improvement plan
• Consider resolution 22-06-018, a proposition for the continuance of the general-purpose excise tax (the optional one cent sales/use tax)
• Consider notice of award for the ARFF Testing Service project
• Consider notice of award of schedule one for the Acquire SRE Trucks/Plows project
• Consider notice of award of schedule one and schedule two for the PAPI/REIL Upgrade project
• Consider notice of award of the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for the Expand Terminal Building-Baggage project
• Consider amendment of GMP to CMAR agreement between Sheridan County and Dick Anderson Construction
• Consider lease amendment number 1 to the lease agreement between Sheridan County and ROVAR, LLC, dba Avis Rent a Car and Budget Car Rentals
• Consider lease amendment number 1 to the Airport Use lease agreement between Sheridan County and SkyWest Airlines, Inc.
• Consider item EV-22-002: Williams easement vacation
• Consider item V-22-002: Daugaard lot size variance
• Adjourn
Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees
Budget work session followed by regular meeting
Sheridan College, Whitney Building, room W235
4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call for the work session
• Budget work session
• Adjourn
• Call to order and roll call for the regular meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes for May 17, 2022
B. May 2022 financials
C. May 2022 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
A. COVID-19
B. District division update
C. Time, place and manner for Freedom of Expression procedure
D. Potential land swap update
E. General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Sheridan College Foundation report
• Organization reports - none
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports - none
• Unfinished business - none
• New business
A. Ratification of exhibit C and its addendum to the MOU between NWCCD and GCCD
B. Approve expenditures from July 1-12, 2022
• Adjourn
Dayton Town Planning Committee
Public hearing
Lucile Alley
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Request to rezone: Zach Anderson, 724 Main St, west portion of the northern lot from R1 residential to B1 business
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of the June 7, 2022 minutes
• Public comment/guest: The Hub on Smith - Meredith Sopko
• Old business
A. Budget ordinance 86-2023, third and final reading
• New business
A. Appoint Tim Maze to the Planning Commission
B. Resolution 04-2022 lodging tax
C. Approval of Steamboat Mountain Village PUD
D. Approval of StoneRidge Meadows phase III final plat
E. Award bid for town police emergency vehicle
• Mayors report
• Reports on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of Treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Future town council meetings: July 5, 19 and Aug. 2, 2022
Future town events: July 4 celebration at Connor State Park, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; fireworks will be done at TRMS
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular meeting
Ranchester Central Office
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions
• Visitors
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business Manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Personnel action report
E. Approval of extra duty slate
F. Approval of related service agreements
G. Approval of annual leave bank
H. Approval of TR Childs Place building lease agreement
I. Approval of TR Childs Place classroom lease agreement
• Old business
A. Approval of policies, second reading
• New business
A. Approval of policies, first reading
B. Approval of Superintendent's salary and benefits package
C. Approval fo 202-23 salary schedules
D. Approval of 2022-23 student handbooks/building handbooks
E. Appoint Jeremy Smith as WSBAIT representative
F. Approval of Pete Kilbride as authorized signatory for bus purchase
G. Rec1 term limits
H. Approval of resolution to withdraw from the Campbell County BOCHES and formation of a new BOCHES with Sheridan College
I. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment