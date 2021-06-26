Sheridan City Planning Commission
Virtual meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the June 14, 2021 meeting
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-21-27. The applicant, John E Rice & Sons, and StoneMill Properties, LLC is requesting a preliminary plat to subdivide 25.17 acres of unplatted land into 1 tract and 65 residential lots. The property is zoned Gateway District. Located northwest of Decker Road and Dovetail Lane (PIN 56840440000000). The subdivision will be called Riverstone Park Subdivision.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of professional services contract with CRE8, Inc for the Records Management Project
• Discussion of transfer of bar & grill liquor license #4 for Shabby Shack
• Discussion of new bar and grill liquor license application for Spruce Restaurant LLC
• Discussion on recommendations for the Wallop Park Pond Project
• Discussion on transfer of ownership for Sugarview Drive
• Resolution 33-21 loader lease
• Discussion of accessory dwelling units
• Discussion on professional services contract with Burns & McDonnell for Landfill Remediation Project
• Discussion on pre-annexation agreement with Robert H. Brotherton at 81 Decker Road
• Discussion on contractor selection for the 2021 Chip Seal Project
• Discussion of contribution to the Rodeo Board for pow-wow
Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Old business
A. Review and approve minutes from April 6 meeting
• New business
A. Kleenburn - Sheridan Community Land Trust presentation on potential trails
B. Story Park - Updates
• Schedule next meeting date & time
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Sportsmen's Association presentation
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, Commissioner's Board Room
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Election of officers
A. Chairperson
B. Vice Chairperson
C. Clerk
• Approval of minutes for June 3, 2021
• Matters from the public
• New Business
A. CU-21-004: Laura's Lawn Care 7 Snow Removal CUP - This is a request from Bobby and Laura Pruitt for a conditional use permit located in the SE1/4NE1/4, Sec. 32 and the SW1/4NW1/4, Sec. 33, T56N, R84W. The applicant is proposing to operate a lawn care and snow removal business. The property is located in teh (UR) urban residential zoning district, consists of 2.74 acres, of which all 2.74 acres will be used for the CUP site.
B. R-21-003: Palmer rezone - This is an application to amend the district boundary lines pursuant to Section 30.A. of the Rules and Regulations Governing Zoning in Sheridan County, Wyoming from Kevin and Jodi Palmer on property located in a portion of Sections 14 & 15, T55N, R84W. The applicant is requesting to rezone approximately 11.66 acres of a 24.77-acre parcel from (UR) Urban Residential to (C-1) Commercial-1.
C. S-21-004: Sessions Minor Subdivision - This is a subdivision request from Kevin and Carla Sessions to divide property located in a portion of Lot 4, Williams Minor Subdivision. The property consists of 11.11 acres and is zoned Rural Residential (RR). The proposed subdivision would be accessed off of a private easement from Brinton Road (CR #103) and would consist of 2 lots.
D. S-21-005: Bighorn Avenue Minor Subdivision - This is a subdivision request from Todd and Lisa Greig to divide property located in Lot 2, Fuller Minor Subdivision. The property consists of 4.92 acres and is zoned Urban Residential (UR). The proposed subdivision would be accessed off of Big Horn Avenue (State Highway 332) and would consist of 2 lots.
• Matters from staff
A. Recent planning items: Barnes variance was approved, and TenTen variance was denied
• Matters from commissioners - none at this time
• Adjournment
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Outpatient Center Conference Room
Phone in 307-675-5880
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments and introduction
• Approval of June board meeting agenda
• Approval of May board meeting minutes May 26, 2021
• Approval of the special board meeting minutes June 1, 2021
• Quality Committee report
• Medical staff report
A. Credentialing
• Administration report
A. COVID-19 and immunizations update
B. Management for daily improvement (MDI)
C. Huddle system management
D. Slate of officers
• Finance Committee report
A. Financial statements
B. FY2022 Operational budget
C. FY2022 Capital approval
• Foundation report
• Building Committee report
• Other business
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Real estate
• Adjournment