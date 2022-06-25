Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of June 13, 2022 meeting
• Consideration of PL-22-23, resolution 26-22. The applicant, Agile Pursuites LLC, requests an approval for an electronic message center sign within 300 feet of a single family residence. Zoned B-1 business district.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Discussion of base bid award for the North Heights Waterline Replacement project to LJS Concrete and Excavating in the amount of $1,068,701.60
• Discussion of a professional services agreement with Duke's Root Control, Inc. for the 2022-2024 Sanitary Sewer Root Control program
• Discussion of PL-22-23, resolution 26-22: an electronic message sign at 752 Coffeen Ave.
Sheridan County Commissioners
Proceedings to hear objections to the Carbon Hill Vacation
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
10 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Ken Muller
• Michael Lansing
• Vicki Taylor
• Cam Forbes
• Public Comments
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan Community Land Trust quarterly update
• The Hub Update for Goose Creek Transit
• Adjourn