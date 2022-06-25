Agendas stock
Sheridan City Planning Commission

Regular meeting

Sheridan City Hall

6 p.m. Monday

• Call to order and roll call of members

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review, correction and approval of June 13, 2022 meeting

• Consideration of PL-22-23, resolution 26-22. The applicant, Agile Pursuites LLC, requests an approval for an electronic message center sign within 300 feet of a single family residence. Zoned B-1 business district.

• Comments from commissioners and staff

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan City Council

Study session

Sheridan City Hall

5:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Discussion of base bid award for the North Heights Waterline Replacement project to LJS Concrete and Excavating in the amount of $1,068,701.60

• Discussion of a professional services agreement with Duke's Root Control, Inc. for the 2022-2024 Sanitary Sewer Root Control program

• Discussion of PL-22-23, resolution 26-22: an electronic message sign at 752 Coffeen Ave.

 

Sheridan County Commissioners

Proceedings to hear objections to the Carbon Hill Vacation

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220

10 a.m. Tuesday

• Call to order

• Ken Muller

• Michael Lansing

• Vicki Taylor

• Cam Forbes

• Public Comments

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan County Commissioners

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Sheridan Community Land Trust quarterly update

• The Hub Update for Goose Creek Transit

• Adjourn

