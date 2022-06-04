Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Doug Goodwin
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Sheridan Recreation District
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for ordinance 2248, regarding fees and fines
i. Consideration of the first reading of ordinance 2248
B. Public hearing for ordinance 2251, regarding water right disclosures and HB0002
i. Consideration of the first reading of ordinance 2251
C. Public hearing for ordinance 2252, establishing the Parks Department
i. Consideration of the first reading of ordinance 2252
D. Public hearing for resolution of 18-22, regarding FY22 budget revision two
i. Consideration of resolution 18-22
E. Public hearing for resolution 16-22, Wellspring Two subdivision, replat 624 Burton St.
i. Consideration of PL-22-6, resolution 16-22
F. Public hearing for resolution 19-22, final plat of Cloud Peak Ranch 24th filing subdivision
i. Consideration of PL-22-17, resolution 19-22
G. Public hearing for resolution 22-22, regarding bar and grill license 6 (Spruce Restaurant LLC) extension for good cause
i. Consideration of resolution 22-22
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of May 16, 2022 regular meeting
B. Claims
• Staff update
A. Liquor license 101
B. 2022 Community Cleanup and Trees for Trash update
• Old business - none
• New business
A. VOA funding request
B. Consideration of WAM resolutions
C. Consideration of resolution 21-22, in support of naming the pocket park within Whitney Commons Patriot Park and the existing pathway as Patriot Pathway
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
8:45 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from May 16, 2022 staff meeting
B. Minutes from May 17, 2022 regular meeting
C. Minutes from May 23, 2022 staff meeting
D. Minutes from May 31, 2022 staff meeting
E. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Star Liquor LLC on May 21, 2022 for the Telford Wedding Reception, 141 Decker Rd. in Sheridan
F. Ratify letter of support for Jenna Ruth martin's appointment as part-time contract Assistant Public Defender for the Fourth Judicial District
G. Ratify MOU among the Boards of County Commissioners of the State of Wyoming regarding the congressional tour initiative
H. Ratify amendment one agreement between Sheridan County and the University of Wyoming
I. Ratify petition to consent to Wyoming State Engineer Division II office
J. Ratify Sheridan County license agreement 2201LA with Brent Wulff, for a bored installation of underground power line, at County Road 60 (aka Knode Road); fee exempt
K. Ratify Sheridan County master license agreement M22-01 with Brent Wulff, for a bored installation of underground power line, at County Road 60 (aka Knode Road); fee exempt
L. Ratify partial release of mortgage between Sheridan County and Excalibur Construction Inc. for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 11
M. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing program third-party mortgage and note with Marylen Joy Krause for Trailside by Woodland Park, lot 11
N. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for D&B Liquor Inc on June 11. 2022 for the Wings and Wheels Hanger Invitational, 907 W. Brundage Ln. in Sheridan
O. General county warrants for May
P. General airport warrants for May
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider retail liquor license for Jemco LLC, dba Wagon Box Restaurant and Bar, for June 7, 2022 through May 31, 2023.
• Consider emergency medical service agreement extension between Sheridan County and Rocky Mountain Ambulance Service LLC, effective from July 1, 2022 through Nov. 17, 2022
• Consider contract between Wyoming Department of Health Division and Sheridan County for the County Health Officer support of public health preparedness
• Consider annual contract between Sheridan County and Sheridan County Public Health Officer, Dr. Benjamin Widenar.
• Consider memorandum of agreement regarding mitigation of adverse effects to Tongue River Bridge WYDOT project CN0343
• Consider agreement among Wyoming Department of Health's Public Health Division, Sheridan County WIC program and Sheridan County
• Consider contract with Wyoming Department of Health's Public Health Division and Sheridan County for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
• Consider agreement between Sheridan County and Revise LLC for professional services for website redesign and implementation
• Consider appointment of Ken Muller, County Engineer, as viewer for the vacation of a portion of Yonkee Avenue between blocks 40 and 45
• Consider waiver of county building permit fees for the expansion and renovation of the Commercial Terminal Building (baggage)
• Adjourn
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of May 11, 2022 regular meeting
B. Treasurer's report for May
• Review and approve agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Proposed budget for fiscal year ending June 30, 2023
B. Peak View subdivision contingent water service agreement
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Work session
Ranchester Central Office
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• BOCHES discussion
• Budget discussion
• Rec1 term limit discussion
• Executive session
A. Discussion of Superintendent's salary and benefit package
B. Personnel
• Adjournment
Sheridan Board of Adjustment
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
• Consideration of PL-22-15: 905 Marten St. The applicant, E. Michael Weber is requesting a variance from the 25 foot front yard setback requirement for a dwelling in an R-1 residence district to allow new construction to have a 0 foot setback front yard and a variance from the 15 foot side street setback along N B Ave to allow a 0 foot setback from the (east) property line.
• Consideration of PL-22-22: 841 Broadway St. The applicant, T-4 SHR RE INVESTORS, LLC, are requesting an appeal of variance to install a projecting sign on an existing historical brick building.
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of the current agenda
• Approval of May 17, 2022 meeting minutes
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
A. Budget ordinance 86-2023 second reading
B. Final plat and PUD for StoneRidge Meadows phase III
• New business
A. Award 12 inch main project on Main Street
B. PANS/PANDAS Awareness Day
• Mayors report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of Treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Future town council meetings: June 21, July 5 and 19, 2022
Future town events: July 4 celebration will be on Monday July 4 at Connor State Park with fireworks launched from TRMS
Dayton Town Council
Regular meeting
Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/84007842817
Phone in: 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID: 840 0784 2817
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve the May 19, 2022 meeting minutes
• Council reports
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Mayor report
B. Kick off meeting 8:30 a.m. June 9, 2022 at Lucille Alley for Town of Dayon water master plan
C. Pool schedule - weather permitting the pool will open June 6, 2022
• Second reading of budget ordinance 420 for fiscal year 2022-2023
• Approval of a beer permit for Big Horn Trail Run on June 18, 2022
• Approval of resolution 401, supporting the ballot proposition for the implementation of a 4%, county-wide lodging tax on the Nov. 2022 general election ballot.
A. Update from Sheridan County Travel and Tourism
• PANS/PANDAS Awareness day
• Presentation by Dave Engels with Engineering Associates
• Presentation by Keith Reichert on wastewater lagoon improvement possibilities
• Citizen communiqué
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
Dayton Town Planning Committee
Public hearing
Lucille Alley, Dayton
5 p.m. June 22
• Call to order
• Request to rezone, filed by Zach Anderson, 724 Main St., west portion of the northern lot from R1 residential to B1 business