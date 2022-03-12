Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan Community Land Trust quarterly update
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse public meeting room 210
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Old business: Review and approve minutes from Jan. 11, 2022, meeting
• New business
A. Story Park
B. Review of bylaw changes, vote
• Committee reports
A. Sportsman's Association
• Schedule next meeting date and time: May 9, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Study session council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of city attorney contract and city prosecutor contract
• Discussion of the transfer of a breathable air compressor to Story Fire District
• Discussion of a professional services agreement with DOWL for the 2022 wastewater system master plan
• Discussion of pre-annexation agreement with Virginia L. Zowada REvocable Trust for sewer service at 1545 Leopard Street
• Discussion of concurrence award for East Fifth Street corridor project
• Discussion of Kendrick Golf Course 2022 fees
• Presentation of the classification and compensation plan
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Board Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to Order and Pledge.
• Consent Agenda:
A. Minutes from Staff Meeting, February 28, 2022;
B. Minutes from Regular Meeting, March 1, 2022;
C. Minutes from Staff Meeting, March 7, 2022;
D. Ratify letter of support for Sheridan Community Land Trust;
E. Ratify Partial Release of Mortgage between Sheridan County and Ash Investments LLC for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 20;
F. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program Third-Party Mortgage & Note with Larry A. Legerski and Maureen Legerski for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 20;
G. Ratify Partial Release of Mortgage between Sheridan County and Ash Investments LLC for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 19;
H. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program Third-Party Mortgage & Note with Judy Champlin for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 19;
I. Ratify Partial Release of Mortgage between Sheridan County and Matthew and Cassidie Cummins for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 16;
J. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program Third-Party Mortgage & Note with Jimmy and Kristine Adams for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 16;
• Consider Agenda.
• Announcements.
• Public Comments on Matters not on the Agenda.
• Consider Resolution 22-03-004: Depositories for Public Funds.
• Consider Resolution 22-03-005 to Amend Section 5 of the Rules and Regulations for Permitting Commercial Solar Energy Facilities.
• Consider Resolution 22-03-003 Notice of Intent to Vacate Public Right-Of-Ways in Blocks 40 and 45 within the Downers Addition, located within Sheridan County, Wyoming.
• Consider Proposed revisions to Freedom Ranch Conservation Design Subdivision.
• Consider Contract between the County of Sheridan and Rocky Mountain Exteriors for the Sheriff’s Office Exterior Siding Project.
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular meeting
Big Horn High School, Room 211
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions - BHMS
• Visitors
• Student representative report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business Manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes'
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Approval of related service agreements
E. Personnel action report
• Old business
A. Approval of policies, second reading
• New business
A. Approval of policies, first reading
B. Approval of 2022-23 Administrator contract renewals
C. Early graduation request
D. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1 Recreation District
Regular board meeting
Big Horn High School library
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• Approval of Treasurer's report
• Remove Gene Bard as a signatory on account
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Funding requests discussion/approval
• Public communications
• Adjournment
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes - March 1, 2022
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
A. Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board request for funds
• New business - none
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of Treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Future Town Council meetings: April 5 and 19, May 3 and 17, 2022
Future town events: Planning Commission meeting and public hearing for preliminary plat for Stone Ridge Meadows Subdivision phase III - March 21, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.
Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees
Work session and regular meeting
Sheridan College, Whitney Building, room W 235
4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Work session
A. Community college funding in Wyoming
B. NWCCD general budget status
• Call to order and roll call for regular meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Special board meeting minutes - Feb. 8, 2022
B. Regular meeting minutes - Feb. 15, 2022
C. NWCCD Board/SCSD2 Board joint meeting minutes - Feb. 29, 2022
D. Feb. 2022 financials
E. Feb. 2022 check register
F. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
A. COVID-19
B. District division update
C. General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty Senate
• Public comments'
• Key monitoring reports - none
• Unfinished business - none
• New business
A. Ratification of exhibit D to the MOU between NWCCD and GCCD
B. Removal of emergency powers given to the District President in response to the State of Wyoming's public health emergency and the COVID-19 pandemic
C. Approval of bank(s) as public funds depository
D. Financial disclosure forms
E. President Tribley recommends faculty for tenure
F. Approval of by-law changes for Sheridan College in Johnson County Advisory Board
G. Approval of new members for the Sheridan College in Johnson County Advisory Board
H. Approval of MOU between NWCCD and State Clay, LLC
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
Zoom: bit.ly/3CxiBLK
Phone call: 1-253-215-8782 OR 1-301-715-8592
• Call to order and welcome guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of Jan. 19, 2022
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business: discussion, library capital construction projects
• New business
A. Action: approve contract with Arete Design Group
B. Discussion: library practicums for MLS students
C. Action: approve 2022-23 draft budget
• Convene executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(x) to discuss a personnel matter (director's annual review)
• Return to regular session
• Question and answer: opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions, limited to a maximum of 5 minutes per individual
• Adjournment
• Next regular meeting: Wednesday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m.
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Joint meeting with Sheridan College Foundation Board
Sheridan College Whitney Building W235
11:30 a.m. Thursday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Update from President Tribley, discussion
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes Feb. 17, 2022 meeting
• Old business: pay bills
• New business
A. Service line updates
B. Facilitator project updates, financials
C. USDA updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment