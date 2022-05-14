Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Sheridan Health Center
B. Older Americans month proclamation
C. Patriot Park
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
• A. Public hearing for the transfer of retail liquor license 4 to The Warehouse Gastropub
i. Consideration of the transfer of retail liquor license 4
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of final acceptance of public infrastructure for Cloud Peak 21 subdivision
B. Consideration of base bid award for the Sewer Rehabilitation project 2022 to Insituform Technologies, LLC in the amount of $333,395
C. Minutes of May 2, 2022 regular meeting
D. Claims
• Staff update
A. National Police Week 2022 proclamation
• Old business
A. Consideration of the third and final reading of ordinance 2249 amending subdivision conditions, appendix B, article 2, section 202
• New business
A. Notice of termination of contract with Rocky Mountain Ambulance
B. Consideration of the transfer of $1 million from the General Fund Unreserved fund balance to the General Fund Restricted fund balance (cash reserves)
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Executive session per Wyoming state statute 16-4-405, to consider accepting or tendering offers concerning wages, salaries, benefits and terms of employment during all negotiations
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from May 2, 2022 staff meeting
B. Minutes from May 3, 2022 regular meeting
C. Minutes from May 9, 2022 staff meeting
D. Minutes from April 12, 2022 airport meeting
E. Minutes from May 10, 2022 airport meeting
F. Ratify official bond and oath for Brittany Gorzalka, Sheridan County Fair Board Treasurer, for $10,000
G. Ratify letter to Wyoming Business Council regarding change in scope for the Red Grade Trails project
H. Ratify partial release of mortgage between Sheridan County and Matthew and Cassidie Cummins for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 17
I. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing program third-party mortgage and note with Matthew and Cassidie Cummins for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 17
J. Ratify petition to the Wyoming Board of Control, docket II-2021-3-2
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider Sheridan County Historic Preservation plan
• Consider vacation of public rights-of-way in Downers addition
• Consider cooperative agreement for responsibilities between Wyoming Department of Family Services, Child Support Program and Sheridan County Clerk of District Court
• Consider resolution 22-05-012, notice of intent to vacate public right-of-way known as Story Avenue between block 1 and 2, within Suburban Homes Company addition to the City of Sheridan
• Consider 2022 BIL grant application, for federal assistance for the expansion and renovation of the terminal building
• Consider grant application for federal assistance for the purchase of aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) no-foam testing system
• Consider memorandum of understanding between Sheridan County and the City of Sheridan regarding subdivision of land within one mile of contiguous corporate limits
• Consider resolution 22-005-013, notice of intent to vacate public right-of-way known as a portion of Carbon Hill Road within Sheridan County
• Consider contract between the county of Sheridan and Parker Glass for the courthouse north vestibule entrance project for $68,500.00
• Consider appointment of Ken Muller, County Engineer, as viewer for the vacation of the alley in block 53 of Downers addition as described in the petition
• Consider rejecting all bids for the County Road 67 - Wolf Creek Road project (town limits section)
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Clearmont Branch Library
Phone in: 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 608 251 8544, passcode: 3350335
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of April 20, 2022 regular meeting minutes
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion about updates on capital construction projects
B. Discussion about library practicums for MLS students
C. Discussion about updates on the 2022-2023 library budget
• New business
A. Review public access to records policy
• Question and answer — an opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions (maximum of five minutes per individual)
• Adjournment
Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Sheridan College in Johnson County, Bomber Mountain Civic Center gymnasium
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. April 19, 2022 regular meeting minutes
B. April 2022 financials
C. April 2022 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
A. COVID-19
B. District division update
C. General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Organization reports
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports — none
• Unfinished business — none
• New business
A. NWCCD Board of Trustees proposed 2022-2023 meeting schedule
B. Approval of academic calendar 2022-2024
• Adjourn
Ranchester Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
• Public hearing/guest
A. PUD approval and recommendation for StoneRidge Meadows III
• Old business
A. Discuss and vote on rules and procedures
• New business — none
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of May 3, 2022 meeting minutes
• Public comment/guest
• Old business — none
• New business
A. Final plat and PUD for StoneRidge Meadows phase III
B. Resolution of the general tax assessment
C. Budget ordinance 86-2023
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of Treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of April 21, 2022 meeting minutes
• Old business
A. Pay bills
• New business
A. Service lines and metering update
B. Facilitator project updates — financials
C. USDA updates
• Public communiqué
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment
Dayton Town Council
Regular meeting
Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/87206103157
Phone in: 1-669-900-6833, meeting ID: 872 0610 3157
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of May 2, 2022 regular council meeting
• Approve budget work study minutes
• Approve warrants
• Old business — none
• Announcements/correspondence
A. Michelle with Big Horn Trail Run update
B. Carrie Rogaczewski with Sheridan County Conservation District update
C. First reading of budget ordinance for fiscal year 2022-2023
D. Approve quote for parks committee — deer fencing for new park trees
E. Approve general tax assessment — resolution 400, mill levy for 2022-2023
F. Citizens communiqué
G. Council requests for future agenda items