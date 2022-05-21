Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of May 9, 2022 meeting minutes
• Old business
A. Consideration of PL-22-6: Wellspring Two subdivision. The applicants, Zachary A. Gray and Tatiana Popkova, are requesting to replant 14,506 square feet from two lots into two lots, zoned R-2 residence district. Located at 624 Burton St.
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-22-17: Final plat of Cloud Peak Ranch 24th filing subdivision. The applicant, Ranch at Twin Buttes LLC, is requesting to subdivide 13.23 acres of unplanted land into 57 lots and three outlets, zoned R-1 residence district. Located south of Quail Ridge Road and adjacent to Covey Run Road.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Travel and tourism update
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Budget discussion
A. VOA
B. General discussion
• Discussion regarding Spruce Restaurant LLC Bar and Grill liquor license extension of non-operational status for good cause
• Discussion of FY22 budget revision 2
• Discussion of PL-22-17: Final plat of Cloud Peak Ranch 24th filing subdivision
• Discussion of WAM resolutions
• Discussion of ordinance 2251: Regarding water right disclosures and HB002
• Discussion of ordinance 2248: Amending city code regarding fees and fines
• Discussion of ordinance 2252: Establishing the Parks Department