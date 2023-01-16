City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Tony Forman, Cornerstone Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Proclamation for National Human Trafficking Prevention Month
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing and consideration for the transfer of ownership for retail liquor license No. 1 (Pony Bar and Grill)
B. Public hearing and consideration for PL-22-40, Resolution 02-23, vacate 1,932.3 square feet of the east/west alley adjacent to lots 1-6 located north of 835 and 845 Olive St.
C. Public hearing and consideration for PL-22-27, Resolution 03-23 Ali-Minor subdivision
• Consent agenda
A. Paving lien release for SID No. 74 in the amount of $7,007.97 for Robert Creathbaum at 548 E. Second St.
B. Concurrence award for Main Street Dow to Burkitt project
C. Minutes of regular council meeting Jan. 3, 2023
D. Claims
E. Council appointments
i. Appointment of councilmember Andrew Patceg to the city tree board
ii. Appointment of councilmember Shawn Day to the employee relations committee
iii. Appointment of councilmember Steven Brantz to the juvenile justice joint powers board
iv. Appointment of councilmember Greg Luhman to the Sheridan Public Arts Committee
v. Appointment of councilmember Terry Weitzel to the Sheridan Recreation District Board
vi. Appointment of councilmember Andrew Patceg to the Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
vii. Appointment of councilmember Greg Luhman to the SAWS Joint Powers Board
• Reappointment of Ryan Franklin to the planning commission for a three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2025
• Reappointment of James Schrodt to the planning commission for a three-year term expiring Dec. 31, 2025
• Staff update
A. Snow update
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of creating a new accounts payable technician position
B. Consideration of designating $1,399,276.10 to FY22 general fund surplus as cash reserves
C. Consideration of ARPA grant resolutions and priorities
i. Resolution 04-23: Wastewater treatment plant ARPA grant
ii. Resolution 05-23: Sheridan County School District 2 ARPA grant
iii. Resolution 06-23: Airport transmission main ARPA grant
iv. Resolution 07-23: Northeast transmission main ARPA grant
• Consideration of Sheridan County School District 2 MOU regarding the grant funding application
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 2
Special board meeting
SCSD2 Central Office or Zoom
1 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of the agenda
• New business
A. Fifth Street Career Development Center proposal (action)
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive information classified as confidential by law
• Adjournment