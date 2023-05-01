Sheridan County School District 2
Regular Board of Trustees meeting
SCSD2 Central Office
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Recognition
A. Classified staff of the year Carol Reed
B. District teacher of the year
C. WSAE art teacher of the year Bob Hanchett
D. Boys wrestling state champions and individual boys and girls state champions
E. Girls indoor track and field state champions and individual state champions
F. Winter coaches of the year Tyson Shatto and Taylor Kelting
G. SkillsUSA competition
H. UW Trustee Scholars
I. Daniels Fund scholar
J. America's Best Communities for Music Education
• Approval of the agenda
• District reports
A. Superintendent
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes April 10, 2023
B. Approval of bills for payment
• Old business
A. Approval of policies (action)
B. Reappointment of SRRP (action)
C. 2023-2024 secondary handbooks (action)
D. Approval of 2023-2024 board meeting schedule (action)
E. Facilities update (information)
• New business
A. Summary of PTO/board meetings (information)
B. Bus column lift replacement (action)
C. Facility usage fees update (action)
D. Sheridan High School graduation 2024 and 2025 (action)
• Board member and committee reports and communication
• Audience comments
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law
• Adjournment
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Regular Board of Trustees meeting
Conference Rooms A and B
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of April board meeting agenda (action)
• Approval of March board meeting minutes March 22, 2023 (action)
• Quality committee report (information)
• Patient experience committee report (information)
• Medical staff report
A. New bariatric service request (Dr. Josh Scott) (action)
B. Credentialing (action, discuss in executive session)
• Administration report (information)
A. SLIB funding update
B. Physician recruitment
C. Master plan to design development
• Finance committee report (information)
A. Financial statements
B. Linear accelerator (LINAC)
• Foundation report (information)
• Building committee report (information)
• Other business
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Legal
• Adjournment