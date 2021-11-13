Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Town of Clearmont
Council work session
Clearmont Town Hall
5 p.m. Monday
• Call meeting to order and attendance
• Approval of current agenda
• New business
A. Town finances
B. Office hours
C. New job description
D. Cats
E. Snow removal while John gone
F. Leaf clean up
• Adjourn
Town of Clearmont
Regular council meeting
Clearmont Town Hall
6 p.m. Monday
• Call meeting to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors: Cari Hedger, historical committee
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes: Aug. 16, 2021
• Report of treasure and approval of bills
A. October 2021 bills
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
• New business
A. Water tank project
B. Easement with Chris Knudson
C. Snow removal for fire hall
D. Pilch and Reed
E. New job description
F. Maintenance job
• Unfinished business
• Executive
• Next meeting Dec. 20, 2021 at 6 p.m.
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Kevin Rizer, First Baptist Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update: Sheridan Education and Economic Development Authority update
• Public hearing and consideration of Resolution 48-21 Certifying Compliance with WS15-1-403 for the annexation of 1.49 acres located at 4672 Coffeen Ave.
• Public hearing and consideration for Resolution 49-21 Burton Flats Final Plat
• Public hearing and consideration for Resolution 32-21 Craft Minor Subdivision
• Public hearing and consideration for Retail Liquor License 15 Transfer of ownership from Little Goose Liquors to 307 Horse Racing
• Public hearing for the 2022 liquor license renewals
A. Daddy's Girl LLC DBA Shabby Shack Eatery and Catering at 330 and 334 N. Main St.
B. 307 Horse Racing INC DBA 307 Horse Racing at 1140 Coffeen Ave.
C. Little Goose Liquors LLC DBA Little Goose Liquors at 1140 Coffeen Ave.
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of consultant selection of Condrey and Associates Inc. for the classification and compensation plan
B. Minutes of regular council meeting Nov. 1, 2021
C. Claims
• Staff update
A. Fall Pumpkin Festival recap
B. Sales and Use Tax presentation
C. Snow update
• Old business
A. Third and final reading of Ordinance 2239 regarding franchise fees
B. Third and final reading of Ordinance 2232 for the Craft Rezone
C. Third and final reading of Ordinance 2237 for the Gundlach Rezone
• New business
A. Consideration of Resolution 32-21 Craft Minor Subdivision
B. Consideration of the designation of FY21 general fund surplus as cash reserves
C. Consideration of city streets division and engineering department assistance with the 2022 city of Sheridan skijoring event
D. Council comments and requests for future agenda items
E. Executive session on matters concerning litigation to which the governing body is a party or proposed litigation to which the governing body may be a party (W.S. 16-4-405)
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting Nov. 1, 2021
B. Minutes from regular meeting Nov. 2, 2021
C. Minutes from staff meeting Nov. 8, 2021
D. Ratify permit for public display of fireworks, Linda Reese on Oct. 29, 2021 at Story Centennial Park
E. Ratify letter of support for Keller North America, WESS President's Project of the Year Award to Hillslide Stabilization Project
F. Ratify 24-hour catering permit or the Livery Stable LLC dba Bozeman Stable for Nov. 6, 2021, WYO Rodeo fundraiser at 141 Decker Road
G. Ratify letter to Gov Domain Registration to change Sheridan County domain
H. Ratify Sheridan County license agreement 2112LA with Montana-Dakota Utilities, for bored installation of 3/4-inch PE gas service line at County Road 62
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider Resolution 21-11-029 Notice of Intent to vacate platted alley within block 2 of the Lodore Gardens Subdivision
• Consider item EV-21-006: KJC Easement Vacation
• Consider item EV-21-007: Powder River Timber Easement Vacation
• Consider application for federal assistance for the expand and renovate commercial terminal building
• Consider Amendment 1 to the agreement between the county of Sheridan and AreaSearch Corporation for professional services for digital preservation of various county records
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular board meeting
Big Horn High School Auditorium
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions: Big Horn Elementary presentation
• Visitors
• Student ambassador report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of related service agreement
D. Approval of bills and salaries
E. Personnel action report
• Old business
• New business
A. Approval of policies, first reading: BA, BB, BBAA, BBB, BBBB, BBBB-E, BDDB, BHA, BBC, BBE, BBF, BBFA, BDDF, GBCA, BDDE, BCA, BCB, BCD, BCD-R, BCE, BCG. IKC, IKF
B. Approval of 2022 board meeting schedule
C. Approval of 2022-23 academic calendar
D. Appoint Whitney Benefits representative
E. WSBA resolution discussion
F. COVID/mask mandate
G. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Regular board of trustees meeting
Sheridan College Whitney Building WCA Flexspace Rooms 235-236
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes: Oct. 26, 2021
B. October 2021 financials
C. October 2021 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
A. District division update
B. COVID-19
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty Senate
B. Student Government Association
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports
• Unfinished business
• New business
A. NWCCD and GCCD memorandum of understanding
B. NWCCD and GCCD MOU Exhibit A: information and action
C. Perkins Health Science Center update: information
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees
Monthly board meeting
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library or Zoom: bit.ly/3quzVgx, meeting ID 6082518544, passcode 3350335 or phone 1-253-215-8782, 1-301-715-8592
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call o order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of Oct. 20, 2021
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Departmental and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion: Fulmer generator project updates
B. Discussion: library staffing
• New business
A. Action: review of cellphone policy
B. Action: review of nonsmoking policy
C. Discussion: library security cameras
• Question and answer: opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions (limited to a maximum of five minutes per individual
• Adjournment
• Next regular meeting: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.