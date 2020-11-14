Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Consider Resolution 20-11-034 creating a face covering requirement for all Sheridan County employees
• Staff/elected reports
• Executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(iii) matters concerning litigation
• Adjourn
Town of Clearmont
Regular council meeting
Clearmont Town Hall
6 p.m. Monday
• Call meeting to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes: Oct. 19, 2020
• Report of treasure and approval of bills
A. October 2020 bills
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
A. Mayor: Christmas dinner
B. Clerk: Conference Visionary Broadband
C. Maintenance: Report
• New business
A. Water tank
B. Sewer liner
• Unfinished business
• Next meeting: 6 p.m. Dec. 21
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall Council Chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area
• Update on Downtown Development Authority
• Small Business Saturday proclamation
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for Resolution #41-20 for the Cloud Peak Ranch 22nd filing
i. Consideration of resolution
B. Public hearing for Resolution #51-20, EMIT Minor #1 Subdivision
i. Consideration of resolution
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of bid award to CMI-TECO for automated front-load sanitation truck
B. Consideration of bid award to CMI-TECO for automated side-load sanitation truck
C. Consideration of bid award to D-H Technologies, LLC for a new telephony system
D. Minutes of regular council meeting Nov. 2, 2020
E. Claims
• Staff update
A. Sales and Use Tax Update
• Old business
A. Consideration of Resolution #47-20, Wild Goose Subdivision, a request to subdivide property located at 2760 Big Horn Ave.
• New business
A. Consideration of Downtown Development Authority bylaws
B. Dedication of Black Tooth Park right-of-way
C. Council comments and requests for future agenda items
D. Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from regular staff meeting Nov. 2, 2020
B. Minutes from regular meeting Nov. 4, 1010
C. Minutes from staff meeting Nov. 9, 2020
D. Ratify Sheridan County license agreement 2027LA with MDU for a bored crossing installation of primary electric cables at County Road 116 aka Smith Creek Road, fee $165 paid
E. Ratify Warehouse Market Inc dba Killy's Spirits and Ale 24-hour catering permit for Nov. 4 Sheridan Pilot's Association at Sheridan County Airport
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider Resolution 20-11-033 authorizing distribution of $340,000 for the Trailside at Woodland Park affordable housing development
• Consider memorandum of understanding between Department of State Parks, State Trails Program and Sheridan County, designating/enrolling routes and trails into the state offroad recreational vehicle trails program
• Consider changes and additions to the Sheridan County personnel policy
• Consider item V-20-004: Double F lot size variance
• Consider lease agreement between Sheridan County and Spin-a-Lure Manufacturing, Inc.
• Consider application to the Wyoming Federal Lands Access Program for County Road 26 aka Red Grade Road
• Consider State Loan and Investment Board reimbursement agreement
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular board meeting
Big Horn High School Room 211
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Executive session 5 p.m.
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions
A. BHE presentation
B. Board members
• Visitors
• Student Ambassador report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review (KLB, KLB-E, KLB-E1, KLB-E2, KLB-R, KLC, KLC-E, KLC-R, KLD-E, KM, KNC, LB)
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Personnel action report
• Old business
A. Approval of policies — second reading (GCBD/GDBD-R1, KA, KB, KBCA, KCA, KF, KGC, KI, KJ)
• New business
A. Approval of student representative policy, first reading
B. Approval of policies, first reading (KK, KL, KLA, LBD, LBD-R1, LBD-R2, LBD-R3)
C. Approval of 2021 board meeting schedule
D. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
A. Acceptance of Stone Ridge Subdivision
• New business
A. Update BNSF right-of-way
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
• Future council meetings: Dec. 1, Dec. 15, Jan. 5
• Future town events: High Mountain Holiday Craft Bazaar No. 13, Dec. 5
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Regular board of trustees meeting
Zoom meeting: nwccd.zoom.us/j/91942639976?pwd=Q3crdGVvK3U4b3FmbjNQVzJMNzM3Zz09, Password: 289394
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes: Oct. 20, 2020
B. October 2020 financials
C. October 2020 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
A. General updates
B. COVID-19 updates
C. District division updates
• Gillette College Advisory Board report
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Sheridan College Foundation report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty senate
B. SC student government association
• Public comments
• Unfinished business
• Key monitoring reports
• New business
A. Naming of health science building on Sheridan College campus
B. Naming portion of health sciences building on Sheridan College campus
C. Executive session: real estate
• Reconvene regular meeting
• Potential action related to executive session: action
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
Regular board meeting
Zoom meeting
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the meeting minutes of Oct. 21, 2020
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Departmental and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion — continued library services during COVID-19
B. Discussion — Fulmer roof/HVAC project update
C. Approve — 2021 holiday closure/calendar
• New business
• Question and answer
A. Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions
• Adjournment
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Approve minutes of Nov. 2, 2020 council meeting
• Approve warrants
• Old business
• New business
A. Consent agenda: Johnston
B. Michelle Christopher, Source Water Protection specialist - Dayton source water protection plan summary
C. Public works director job description and finalization of advertising
D. Water rights discussion and quote from an engineer
E. Discussion of WAM money to be used for upgrades at office
F. Revise planning application restructure
• Citizen communique
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting agenda
Dayton Town Hall Council Chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of 15 October 2020 meeting
• Old business
A. Pay bills
B. Payment request for WWC and DRM
• New business
A. Construction update: WWC
B. Facilitator project updates
C. Letter of credit resolution
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment