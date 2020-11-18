Sheridan County School District 2
Special board meeting
Central Office Board Room
noon Wednesday
* Masks required for attendance
• Call to order
• Executive session
A. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law
B. To consider matters pertaining to real estate
• New business: SHS properties (action)
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Special council meeting
Sheridan City Hall Council Chambers
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of the approval of a candidate to fill the police chief position
• Adjournment