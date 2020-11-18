image

Sheridan County School District 2

Special board meeting

Central Office Board Room

noon Wednesday

* Masks required for attendance

Zoom: scsd2.zoom.us/j/99607354587

• Call to order

• Executive session

A. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law

B. To consider matters pertaining to real estate

• New business: SHS properties (action)

• Adjournment

City of Sheridan

Special council meeting

Sheridan City Hall Council Chambers

4:30 p.m. Wednesday

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Roll call of members

• Consideration of the approval of a candidate to fill the police chief position

• Adjournment

