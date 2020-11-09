Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of Resolution # 51-20, a request to subdivide property located at 2425 and 2491 Heartland Drive, EMIT Minor #1 Subdivision
• Discussion of Resolution 41-20; Cloud Peak Ranch 22nd filing
• Discussion to ratify Downtown Development Authority bylaws
• Discussion of legislative items
• Discussion of bid award to CMI-TECO for an automated side-load sanitation truck
• Discussion of a bid award for a new telephony system
City of Sheridan
Planning Commission regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of the Oct. 12, 2020, minutes of the meeting
• Old business
• New business
• Consideration of PL-20-50. The applicants, Seven Pillars Resources, LLC, are requesting a subdivision of the property located at 2425 and 2491 Heartland Drive. The subdivision will be called EMIT Minor #1 Subdivision. The applicant is proposing to replat 3.73 acres into two lots, zoned B2 business district.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Parks and Recreation
Regular board meeting
Sheridan Sportsmen's Association Complex
89 Keystone Road
noon Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Old business
A. Review and approve minutes from Oct. 2, 2020 meeting
B. Discussion on reporting guidelines for park facilities
• New business
A. Tour of Sheridan County Sportsmen's Association Complex
• Schedule next meeting date and time
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 3
School board work session, regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room, Facebook Live
4:30-8 p.m. Wednesday
4 p.m.
• Oath of office: Conference room not on Facebook Live
• First date of term: Dec. 1, 2020
• First official board meeting: Dec. 9
4:30 p.m.: School board study session
• District audit
• Review 2020 WSBA resolutions
• Review 2020 WSBA virtual conference schedule
• Review winter closure procedure according to Smart Start Plan
• Review any new revisions to Policy 4374 Title IX sexual harassment
• Review board agenda
6:15 p.m.: Short break
6:30 p.m.: Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting
7 p.m.: School board meeting
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• District presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes: Oct. 14 work session and Oct. 14 regular board meeting
C. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes for Sept. 9
• District audit presentation: Bennett, WEber & Hermstad, LLP
• Administration reports
A. District activities/athletics director
B. Special education assistant director
C. District technology supervisor
D. District transportation supervisor
E. District maintenance supervisor
F. District food service supervisor/business manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies 4000 series
i. 4215: District leave policy
ii. 4216: Short-term and long-term disability
B. Review leadership governance policy
i. 2.13: Leadership
• Action items
A. Approval of district financial audited as presented by Bennett, Weber and Hermstad, LLP
B. Approval of revisions to board policies 4000 series
i. Policy 4374 Title IX sexual harassment, which replaces current sexual harassment policies 4375 and 4376 second and final reading
C. Approval of junior high head boys basketball coach: Cody Ramsay
D. Approval of letter of retirement: Sandy Hirz part-time maintenance/custodial position
E. Approval to advertise, interview and hire a new maintenance/custodial employee, part-time position
• Discussion items
A. District fuel tank in Arvada
B. 2021-2022 district calendar
C. Small school district board Zoom meeting: Nov. 17, 2020
D. Reflection on recalibration meeting: Oct. 28-30, 2020
E. Wyoming Accreditation update
F. WSBA information
i. Memos
ii. WSBA virtual conference: Nov. 18-20, 2020
iii. WSBA 2020 board leadership development: Feb. 10, 2020
• Superintendent report
A. Small school district and coalition update
B. Project updates: District fire alarm system
C. N.E. District Superintendents' retreat: Jan. 14-15, 2021, Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room
• From the board
• December board meeting: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish regular board agenda items, election of officers
ii. Establish work session agenda
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Executive session: Personne, superintendent summative evaluation
• Adjourn