Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
9 a.m. Monday
Sheridan County Courthouse
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
9 a.m. Tuesday
Sheridan County Courthouse
• Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
• Consent agenda:
A. Minutes from staff meeting, Oct. 3
B. Minutes from regular meeting, Oct. 4
C. Minutes from staff meeting, Oct. 10
D. Minutes from airport meeting, Oct. 11
E. Ratify 24-hour Catering Permit for D&B Liquors Inc. for Oct. 29, Celebration of Life, 540 Ulm Road, Wyarno, WY
F. Ratify Federal Emergency Management Agency Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) Program Management Office – Open Platform for Emergency Networks
G. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement #2215LA with MDU, for bored ¾-inch installation of gas service line, at County Road 72 (aka Paradise Park Rd.); fee paid $165;
H. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement #2216LA with MDU, for plowed 2-inch installation of PE gas main, at County Road 111 (aka Dow Road); fee paid $700;
I. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement #2217LA with MDU, for bored crossing installation of electric & gas utility, at County Road 1213 (aka Maverick Road); fee exempt;
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider Item V-22-006: K & J Properties Setback Variance
• Consider State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) Grant Fiscal Year 2022
• Consider Joint MOU between Sheridan County, the City of Sheridan, and Sheridan Memorial Hospital for Temporary Emergency Medical Service funding.
• Adjourn
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Board of Trustees
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Whitney Center for the Arts, Room 235
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes — Sept. 20
B. September 2022 financials
C. September 2022 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• Executive session — NWCCD president contract
A. Adjourn executive session
B. Reconvene the regular meeting of the board
C. Summary of executive session discussion
D. Vote to approve president/CEO contract
• President's report
A. COVID-19
B. District division update
C. General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Organization reports
A. Student Government Association
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports
• Unfinished business
• New business
A. Center for a Vital Community Report
B. Trustee Kilbride appointment as Wyoming state representative to Association of Community College Trustees
C. Consideration for sale of real properties
• Adjourn
Clearmont Town Council
6 p.m. Monday
Clearmont Town Hall
• Call to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes — Sept. 19 regular meeting
• Report of treasurer and approval of September 2022 bills
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
A. Mayor — Well No. 3, HB0060, Waterline breakage Well No. 2, 1% Optional Tax information
B. Council
C. Clerk — Honduras trip, Halloween Trunk or Treat
D. Maintenance
• New business
A. SLIB board meeting
B. Pending approval cost for waterline repair
• Unfinished business
• Executive session
• Next meeting — Nov. 21, 6 p.m.
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
7 p.m. Monday
Sheridan City Hall
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation given by Mike Evers, St. Peter's Episcopal Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update — Primary care clinic with Sheridan Memorial Hospital
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for PL-22-25, Resolution 48-22, McDougall Minor Subdivision
1. Consideration of PL-22-25, Resolution 48-22, McDougall Minor Subdivision
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of a bid award to BusTech Computing, LLC in the amount of $74,124.00 for the City's FY23 Computer Replacements
B. Consideration of award to Engineering Associates for updating and revising the Standard Specifications & Details for Street & Utility Construction in the Amount of $30,000
C. Minutes of regular council meeting Oct. 3
D. Claims
E. Re-appointment of Jack Livingston to the Board of Adjustments for a term ending Oct. 17, 2025
• Staff update
A. Quarterly building and planning update
B. Army Corps of Engineers Ecosystem update
• Old business
A. Consideration of third and final reading of PL-22-30, Ordinance 2254, Cottonwood Rezone
• New business
A. Consideration of Resolution 52-22, authorizing the submission of a Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan application for the Sheridan Landfill Cell 10 Phase 1 project
B. Consideration of Resolution 53-22, submission of a Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan application
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Executive session — personnel
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
7 p.m. Thursday
Dayton Town Hall
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of Sept. 15 meeting
• Old business
A. Pay bills
• New business
A. Service lines and metering update
B. Facilitator project updates
C. USDA updates — review and approve "Workout Agreement" from Sept. 29, 2022
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjourn
Ranchester Town Council
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Ranchester Town Hall
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval or prior meeting minutes — Oct. 4
• Public comment/guests
• Old business
• New business
A. Resolution 06-2022 update rates and fees
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjourn
Ranchester Planning Commission
4:30 p.m. Monday
Ranchester Town Hall
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
• Public hearing/guests
• Old business — town survey
• New business — town sidewalks
• Future agenda
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Public Library System
Board of Trustees
4:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Tongue River Branch Library, Ranchester
• Call to order
• Welcome of guests and new trustees
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of Sept. 21
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and branch reports
C. Tongue River branch manager report
D. Update from Ranchester mayor
E. Update from the library director
F. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion — updates on capital construction projects
B. Action — approve architectural documents
C. Action — approve library circulation policy
D. Action — approve library fees policy
E. Action — accepting online payments for library fees/fines
F. Action — approve 2022-23 holiday calendar
• New business
A. Action — Library staffing
• Question and answer
• Adjourn
Housing Land Trust meeting
5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Sheridan City Hall, council chambers
• This meeting will cover a discussion of the proposed Housing Land Trust