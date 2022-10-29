Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition Room 220
8:45 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Kim Love to discuss sculptures for Brooks Street Hill
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting agenda
Sheridan County Courthouse addition, room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to Order and Pledge.
• Consent Agenda:
1. Minutes from Staff Meeting, Oct. 17, 2022
2. Minutes from Regular Meeting, Oct. 18, 2022
3. Minutes from Special Joint Meeting, Oct. 19, 2022
4. Minutes from Staff Meeting, Oct. 24, 2022
5. Ratify MOU between Sheridan County Public Health and Sheridan College-NWCCD
6. Ratify MOU between Sheridan County Public Health and Sheridan County Fair Association Board
7. Ratify MOU between Sheridan County Public Health and Sheridan County School District 1
8. Ratify MOU between Sheridan County Public Health and Sheridan County School District 2
9. Ratify MOU between Sheridan County Public Health and Sheridan County School District 3
10. Ratify Official Bond and Oath, John W. Stopka, Sheridan County Airport Manager, 11/5/2022 – 11/5/2023, $100,000
11. Ratify thank you letter to Padlock Ranch
12. General County Warrants, October
13. General Airport Warrants, October
• Consider Agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider Item S-22-003J: McDougall Minor Subdivision
• Consider Item PD-22-001J: 5-Mile Flat Parcel Division
• Consider Item CU-22-009: Madden Wedding Venue CUP
• Consider State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) Grant #2 Fiscal Year 2022
• Consider Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) Fiscal Year 2022
• Consider contract between Wyoming Department of Health, Community Services Program, and Sheridan County regarding the Community Service Block Grant (CSBG).
• Consider Resolution 22-11-038 and Lease/Purchase Agreement with First Federal Leasing Services, LLC to finance a 2022 Caterpillar 140-15 AWD Motor Grader.
• Consider Joint Agreement between Sheridan County, the City of Sheridan, and Wyoming Regional EMS, LLC for Emergency Medical Service (EMS)
• Consider Ambulance Lease Agreement between Sheridan County, and Wyoming Regional EMS, LLC.
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Board work session
Big Horn High School, Room 211
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• BoardDocs board member training
• Early graduation requests
• Superintendent evaluation
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Property
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes: Oct. 18, 2022
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business
A. Ordinance 296 repeal 4-5-110 license fees and 4-5-120 penalties
B. Ordinance 297 amend 13-5-180 fences, walls, hedges and bushes
C. Ordinance 298 amend 14-25-120 filing fee; 14-35-110 final filing fee
D. Ordinance 299 amend 13-5-210 building permit fees
E. Ordinance 301 amend 13-15-150 mobile home permit required
F. Ordinance 302 repeal 3-1-120 disposition of fines 3-1-130 nonpayment of fines; 7-20-140 obstruction of public crossings 10-5-100 through 10-5-300 historic US 14 except 10-5-190 and 10-5-280
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: Nov. 15, Dec. 6, Dec. 20
• Future town events: Ranchester High Mountain Holiday Craft Bazaar No. 14, Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition board room
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Roll call
• Approval agenda
• Approval of minutes: Oct. 6, 2022
• Matters from the public not on the agenda
• New business: Krogue lot size variance, Don Krogue.
This is a request from Don Krogue for a variance from the minimum lot area zoning standards that would permit the reduction of a 2.4-acre parcel by .55 acres. This parcel is located in the (RR) Rural Residential District and the Groundwater Protection Area. The variance would allow for the applicant to proceed with a Boundary Line Adjustment. The address of the parcel is 10 Cottage Grove Avenue.
• Matters from the staff
A. Recent planning items: K&J Properties setback variance was approved by the Board of County Commissioners Oct. 18
• Matters from commissioners: none
• Adjournment