Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
• Call to Order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Phil Wold, Trinity Lutheran Church
• Roll Call of Members
• Consideration of Agenda
• Community Update
• Proclamation Recognizing Public Safety Telecommunicators
• National Animal Control Officers Week - Police Chief Travis Koltiska Click to View
• Comments from the Public
• Public Hearings
A. Public Hearing for Ordinance 2265 Regarding Emergency Operations Funding
i. Consideration of Ordinance 2265 Regarding Emergency Operations Funding
B. Public Hearing for Ordinance 2264 Water Rights Petition Authorization
i. Consideration of Ordinance 2264, Water Rights Petition Authorization
• Consent Agenda
A. Alternate Municipal Judge Contract with Kevin Kessner
B. Municipal Judge Contract with Thomas Klepperich
C. Award to O'Dell Construction, Inc. for the Fire Station Renovation Project in the Amount of $182,520.00.
D. Appointment of Karen Schumacher to the Sheridan County Travel & Tourism Joint Powers Board for a term of three years beginning April 5, 2023.
E. Minutes of Regular Council Meeting March 20, 2023
F. Claims
• Staff Update
A. Street Infrastructure Update
• Old business
A. Consideration of Second Reading for PL-23-3, Ordinance 2260, DoubleDay Annexation
B. Consideration of Second Reading for PL-23-5, Ordinance 2262, Annex 2.71 Acres of Airport Road Right of Way
• New business
A. Consideration of Resolution 16-23, Annex 14,308 sq ft of Holloway Ave. Right of Way
B. Consideration of First Reading for PL-23-4, Ordinance 2261, Annex 14,308 sq ft of Holloway Ave. Right of Way
C. Consideration of Opioid Settlement Agreement
D. Council Comments and Requests for Future Agenda Items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge.
• Consent Agenda:
A. Minutes from Staff Meeting, March 20, 2023;
B. Minutes from Regular Meeting, March 21, 2023;
C. General County Warrants, March;
D. General Airport Warrants, March.
• Consider Agenda.
• Announcements.
• Public Comments on Matters not on the Agenda.
• Consider 2023/24 Retail Liquor License Renewals for the following Guest Ranches: Eaton Brothers Inc. dba Eatons Ranch & Blair Hotels Inc. dba The Ranch at Ucross.
• Consider 2023/24 Restaurant Liquor License Renewal for Big Horn Merc Pizza LLC dba Big Horn Mercantile.
• Consider 2023/24 Retail Liquor License Renewals for the following:
A. Albatraoz LLC dba Last Chance Bar
B. Arrowhead Lodge LLC dba Arrowhead Lodge
C. Arvada Bar LLC dba Arvada Bar
D. The Barn in Big Horn LLC dba The Barn in Big Horn
E. Big Horn Equestrian Center Inc. dba Big Horn Equestrian Center
F. Big Horn Y LLC dba Big Horn Y
G. Cody Mefford dba Wyarno Bar & Grill
H. Elk View Inn Wyoming LLC dba Elk View Inn
I. Gregson Properties LLC dba Tunnel Inn
J. Livery Stable LLC dba The Bozeman Stable
K. LodgeOps LLC dba Bear Lodge Resort
L. Melanie Thomas Klier dba Leiter
M. The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch dba The Brinton Museum
N. Patrick L Green dba My Buddy’s Place
O. Paul McNiel dba Wagon Box Lodge
P. Powder Horn Ranch LLC dba The Powder Horn Golf Club
Q. Story’s Old Firehall Store LLC dba Story Store
R. Twisted Woods LLC. dba Parkman Bar
• Consider award of contract for CMAQ 2023 – CM23407 project.
• Adjourn
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority
Joint Powers Board special meeting
Sheridan College board room 132
OR Zoom: nwccd.zoom.us/j/96530815219
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Full agenda to follow
Sheridan County Conservation District
Regular board meeting
District office upstairs conference room
4 p.m. Tuesday
• Introductions
• Approval of Agenda
• Contracts/Requests
A. Integrity Soils Speaker Contract
B. USDA Grasslands CRP Modifications
• Minutes: March 7, 2023 Regular Meeting Minutes
• Financial
A. Monthly Balance Report
B. Quarterly Bank Statement Reconciliation
C. Financial Reports-Monthly & Quarterly
• Voucher/Check Approval
A. Bank Account Transition Update
B. FY 2024 DRAFT Proposed Budget
• Old business
• New Business
• Updates
• Outreach Updates
A. Tree Program Updates
B. Watershed Updates
C. Project Updates
D. Membership Updates
E. Acme Updates
• Board Reports
• NRCS Report
• Staff Report
Sheridan County School District 1
Board work session
SCSD1 Central Office
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Policy discussion (JLCF, JLCF-R)
• Facility plan discussion
• Budget discussion
• AD discussion
• Adjournment
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of meeting minutes: March 21, 2023
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business
A. Change town council regular meeting days from June 6 and July 4 to June 7 and July 5
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Public Library
Board of Trustees special meeting
5 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• New business
A. Authorize check signers for the library system
B. New trustee officer positions through June 30, 2023
C. Library director search committee update
• Question and answer from public
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes: March 2, 2023
• Matters from the public
• New business
A. EV-23-001 Uhing easement vacation, Gregory and Eve Uhing. This is a request from Gregory & Eve Uhing to vacate the 10’ wide platted utility, drainage, and construction easement between Lot 12 & Lot 13, Block R, Powder Horn Ranch PUD, Phase Seven
B. Second workshop on the Acme special planning area
i. Presentation by Mark Reid, county planner
ii. Question and comment time
iii. Identify next step
• Matters from staff
A. Recent planning items: Peak View minor subdivision was approved by the Board of County Commissioners March 7
• Matters from commissioners: none at this time
• Adjournment