Board of County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan County Conservation District quarterly update
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Joel Dingman, St. Peter's Episcopal Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Dog and Cat Shelter update
B. Proclamation of Building Safety Month
• Comments from the public
• Consent agenda
A. Amended parking lot agreement with Verdello LLC
B. Welcome Market Hall agreement
C. Honoring Project agreement to accept the infrastructure and statue to be installed at Rotary Park
D. MOU with Sheridan County for the opioid settlement agreement
E. Bid award to Montana Mold Services LLC for the 103 N. Gould asbestos abatement in the amount of $53,825
F. Bid award to WLM Excavation for the 103 N. Gould demolition and cleanup project in the amount of $86,200
G. Bid award to Astach Corp for the 202 micro-surface project in the amount of $227,675
H. Resolution #20-23 regarding a bar and grill liquor license award process
I. Minutes of regular council meeting April 17, 2023
J. Minutes of special council meeting April 24, 2023
K. Claims
• Staff update
A. Building department update (permits)
B. Washington Park update
• Old business
A. Consideration of the third and final reading of Ordinance 2266 amending Chapter 4 alcohol updates
B. Consideration of the third and final reading of Ordinance 2265 regarding emergency operations funding
C. Consideration of the third and final reading for Ordinance 2264 water rights petition authorization
D. Consideration of the third and final reading for PL-26-4, Ordinance 2261, Annex 14,308 square foot of Holloway Avenue right of way
• New business
A. Consideration of fire prevention defrayment costs
B. Consideration of chamber funding MOU
C. Council comments and requests for future agenda items
D. Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Board special meeting
Big Horn High School Room 211
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Consent agenda: Personnel action report
• Approve TRHS roof bid
• IBN discussion
• Softball program
• FFA/ag program
• Executive session
A. Early graduation request discussion
B. Legal
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes: April 18, 202
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
A. Second reading of Ordinance 303 Amendment to 2-5-100 regular meetings
• New business
A. The Hub on Smith
B. Public hearing for new liquor license: Tongue River Brewing Company
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
• Future council meetings: May 16 and June 5, 20
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes: April 6, 2023
• Matters from the public (items not on the agenda)
• New business
A. VA-23-001: Kadrmas use vacation, owner Kadrmas Family Trust dated Oct. 18, 1997. This is a request from the Kadrmas Trust to vacate an apparent use restriction on an approximately 0.57-acre parcel within the Extension of the Big Goose Valley Subdivision (1971). The vacation would effectively delete verbiage from the face of the subdivision plat referencing “Big Goose Community Hall."
B. V-23-001: Pelissier lot size variance, owner Jack Pelissier.
This is a request from Jack Pelissier, Trustee, or his successors in trust, under the Jack E. Pelissier Living Trust dated December 18, 1997, for a variance from the minimum lot area zoning standards for a parcel located in the SW¼NE¼ of Section 6, T54N, R84W. The request would permit the reduction of 4.628-acre parcel by 2.03 acres. This parcel is located in the (RR) Rural Residential District. The variance would allow for the applicant to proceed with a Boundary Line Adjustment. The parcel has a physical address of 983 Beaver Creek Road.
C. Acme special planning area proposed zoning amendments.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will begin making amendments, additions, and/or deletions to a staff draft for this area. While this will be conducted at a regular meeting, public comments will not be taken at this time.
• Matters from staff
A. Recent planning items: Uhing easement vacation was approved by the Board of County Commissioners on April 18.
• Matters form commissioners: none
• Adjournment