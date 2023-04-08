Sheridan County Commission
Regular Staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/Elected reports
• Tongue River path update
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Sliding scale discussion: Plant Investment Fees
• Discussion of bid award to O'Dell Construction, Inc. for the recycle center locker rooms in the amount of $476,670.00
• Discussion of the transfer of ownership for Retail Liquor License #23 to Historic Cady, LLC
• Discussion of Ordinance 2266 Amending Chapter 4 - Alcohol Updates
• Discussion of agreement with Welcome Market Hall
Sheridan County Parks & Recreation
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board Room 210
4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll Call
• Old business
A. Review and approve minutes from January 17 and March 14, 2023 meetings
• New business:
A. Introduction on new board member
B. Story Park
i. Story Lion's Club relationship with the Board
ii. Bridge status
iii. Water rights status
iv. Schedule next meeting date & time
• Adjourn
Dayton Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
A. Call to order
B. Approval of agenda
• Approval of March 14th, 2023 Meeting Minutes
• Announcements/Correspondence
• Old Business
• New Business
1. Chicken ordinance review & discussion
2. Amending & discussion of current building permit application form and rates
3. Discuss and compiling of timeline checklist for rezoning procedures
4. Discuss and compiling of timeline checklist for vacating procedures
5. SSV discuss preliminary plat
6. Discussion on future development requirements
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
Sheridan County School District 1
Recreation district Board meeting
SCSD1 Central Office
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Old business
A. Update on tress at Little Goose Park
B. Big Horn wrestling club update
• New business
A. Funding requests discussion/approval
• Public communications
• Set date for next meeting
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular Board meeting
SCSD1 Central Office
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions
A. TRHS
• Visitors
• Student representative report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Personnel action report
• Old business
A. Approval of Policy GCBA: Second reading
• New business
A. Approval of policies (JLCF, JLCF-R): First reading
B. Approval of 2023-24 certified contract renewals
C. Approve facility plan
D. Approve Clint Krumm and Chad Baker as signatories for bus lease
E. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall Council Chambers
1 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call of members
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes from March 22
• Committee updates
• Public comment
• Future agenda items
• Adjournment
Downtown Main Street
Weekly public meeting
ERA/Carroll Realty
1:30 p.m. Wednesday
Sheridan County School District 3
Board work session, regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room or Facebook
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Board leadership governance compliance assessments
A. 2.3 — General Responsibilities
B. 2.4 — Policy and Regulations
• Book study discussion (Chapters 1 & 2)
• Legislative and financial update
• Preliminary budget
• Review board agenda and consent items: Q&A
7 p.m.: regular meeting
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications & public comments
• District K-12 video presentation
• Consent Items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. March 15, 2023 work session
ii. March 15, 2023 regular board meeting
C. Approval of Clark Creek Recreation District Boar Meeting minutes: Feb. 8, 2023
D. Approval to continue with Special Education Contract for the 2023-2024 school year
i. Trilogy Therapy: Speech, occupational therapy, hearing testing, kindergarten speech screening
E. Approval of revisions to Board policies: 5000 series, second and final reading
i. 5210-R: Communicable Diseases, Immunizations and Throat Cultures (Rename 5200-R2 Communicable/Infections Diseases)
ii. 5200-R3: Administering medication to students
iii. 5200-R3a: Administration of Stock-Epinephrine auto injectors
iv. 5200-R3E1: Request for administration of medication
v. 5200-R3E2: Request for administration by non-nursing staff of over the counter medication
vi. 5200-R3E3: Written statement for self-administration of medication for potentially life-threatening conditions
vii. 5200-R4: First aid and emergency medical care
• Administration reports
A. Student council president
B. District activities/athletics director
C. Special education assistant director
D. District technology supervisor
E. District transportation supervisor
F. District maintenance supervisor
G. District food service supervisor/business manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies: 5000 series
i. 5201: students with life-threatening allergies or other special health care needs
ii. 5201-R: students with life-threatening or other special health care needs
iii. 5205: Wellness
iv. 5205-R: Wellness (rename from 5206: Wellness)
v. 5215: physical examinations
vi. 5215-R: physical examinations (Rename from 5216: physical examinations)
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 1.7: board committees
ii. 1.8: development and adoption of policies
• Purchases exceeding $5,000
A. TBA
• Action items
A. Approval of revisions to board policies: 4000 series, first reading
i. 4215: district leave policy
ii. 4254: employee insurance
B. Approval to remove board policy: 4000 series, first and final reading
i. 4216: Short-term and long-term disability
C. Approval of new board policies: 4000 series, first reading
i. 4217: employee leave bank
D. Approval of new certified salary schedule
E. Approval of new classified salary schedule
F. Approval of addition of HSA Contribution for health insurance
i. Plan D: $200 for single, $250 for employee+1, $300 for family
ii. Plan E: $300 for single, $400 for employee+1, $500 for family
G. Approval letter of resignation
i. Terri Armstrong: special education paraprofessional
H. Approval to advertise, interview and hire
i. Head high school boys basketball coach
ii. K-12 special education paraprofessional
iii. half-time elementary teacher
I. Approval of personal leave for superintendent
i. June 28-29, 2023
• Discussion items
A. WSBA Information
i. Memos
ii. New board member training reflection
B. Employees of the year
• Superintendent report
A. Pre-K Program
B. Rhithm
C. National board certified teachers
D. Update on propane bidding
E. Virtual day schedule: use short?
F. School improvement plan update
G. Strategic planning
H. Instructional framework
I. Side-by-side update
• From the Board
• May Board meeting
A. Board meeting is May 10, 2023 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish regular board agenda items
ii. Establish work session agenda
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Executive session
A. Employee salary and benefits offer
• Adjourn