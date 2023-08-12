City of Sheridan
Study session council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of New Bar and Grill Liquor License Application for Wild West Hotel LLC DBA Historic Sheridan Inn
• Discussion of Bid Award to Simon Contractors for the City of Sheridan 2023 Pavement Maintenance Project in the amount of $1,175,380
• Discussion of Award to CDG Engineers for the design of the South Downtown Project
• Discussion of Award to Ayres Associations for the Downtown Development Zoning and Architectural Standards in the amount of $48,286
• Discussion of PL-23-25, Resolution 43-23, Final Plat of the Whitney Project Subdivision
• Discussion of PL-23-28, Resolution 44-23, Final Plat of the Sheridan Hills Subdivision
• Discussion of the Ordinance 2270 Amending City Ordinance 16-25 Prohibited to Park on Snow Routes
• Discussion of resolution 42-23, Authorizing submission of a Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Application for the Sheridan Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades
• Update on Passenger rail
• Strategic Planning Update
Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Sheridan College, Whitney Center for the Arts, Room 235
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes, July 18, 2023
B. July 2023 Financials
C. July 2023 Check Register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report, Dr. Walt Tribley
A. District Division update
B. Advanced manufacturing and applied sciences update
C. General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
A. Sheridan college Foundation Report
• Department Spotlight, campus and facilities update
• Organization reports
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports
A. Mission and Vision review
B. Overview of Title IX and Clery Act report
C. Community College Survey of Student Engagement summary
• Unfinished business
• New business
A. Approval of CVC Board Member David Peterson
B. Approval of CVC Board Member Ashleigh Snoozy
C. Update on the Whitney Benefits Legacy Grant to Sheridan College
D. Post Legacy Grant Joint Visioning Session with Sheridan College Trustees and Whitney Benefits Board Members
• Adjourn
Library Board of Trustees
Monthly board meeting
Fulmer Library, Fulmer Room
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of board meeting July 7
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and branch reports
C. Library director update
D. Update from County Commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Construction updates
• New Business
• Public comments
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
General meeting
Ranchester Town Hall, Council Chambers
6 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of June 15 meeting
• Old business
A. Pay bills
• New business
A. Service Lines and meter update
B. Facilitator project updates
C. USDA updates
• Public comments
• Set next meeting date
• Adjourn