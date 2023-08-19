Board of County Commissioners Regular Staff Meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second Floor Board Room, #220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected Reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Board of Equalization Meeting
Immediately following Board of County Commissioners Regular Staff Meeting
• Call to order
• Consider minutes from Board of Equalization meeting on Aug. 10, 2023
• Adjourn
Clearmont Town Council Regular Meeting
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and pledge
• Visitors
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes
• Report of treasurer and approval of bills
A. July 2023 bills paid
B. August 2023 claims to be paid
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
A. Mayor
i. DWSRF #226 repayment
ii. Well #3
iii. Public officer training, Aug. 23, 2023
B. Council
C. Clerk
i. WAMCAT
ii. New hours
D. Maintenance
i. 2023 sanitary survey
ii. Plow
• New business
A. Approval of FY23 compiled financial statement engagement
B. Approval of FY24 propane bid
C. Appointment of new council member
• Unfinished business
A. Barking dog ordinance
B. Hiring of the town marshal
C. Moving funds from operating accounts to CDs
• Executive
• Next meeting
A. Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Sep. 18, 2023
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan Regular Council Meeting
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order, pledge and invocation
• Roll call
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Uprising — Executive Director Terri Markham
B. Rotary Club of Sheridan — President Jim Benepe
• Comments from public
• Public hearings
A. Public Hearing for Ordinance 2270 Amending City Ordinance 16-25 Prohibited to Park on Snow Routes - City Attorney Brendon Kerns
i. Consideration of Ordinance 2270 Amending City Ordinance 16-25 Prohibited to Park on Snow Routes
B. Public Hearing for PL-23-25, Resolution 43-23, Final Plat of the Whitney Project Subdivision - Public Works Director Hanns Mercer
i. Consideration of PL-23-25, Resolution 43-23, Final Plat of Whitney Project Subdivision
C. Public Hearing for PL-23-28, Resolution 44-23, Final Plat of the Sheridan Hills Subdivision - Public Works Director Hanns Mercer
i. Consideration of PL-23-28, Resolution 44-23, Final Plat of the Sheridan Hills subdivision
D. Public Hearing for a New Bar and Grill Liquor License Application for Wild West Hotel LLC DBA Historic Sheridan Inn - City Clerk Cecilia Good
i. Consideration of New Bar and Grill Liquor License Application for Wild West Hotel LLC DBA Historic Sheridan Inn
• Consent Agenda
A. Reappointment of Zack Houck to the Tree Board for a two-year term ending December 31, 2025.
B. Reappointment of Kevin Kessner to the Police Civil Service Commission for a three-year term ending June 30, 2025.
C. Final Acceptance of Public Infrastructure for Soldier Ridge Apartments
D. Bid Award to Simon Contractors for the City of Sheridan 2023 Pavement Maintenance Project in the amount of $1,175,380
E. Award to CDG Engineers for the design of the South Downtown Project
F. Award to Ayres Associates for the Downtown Development District Zoning and Architectural Standards in the amount of $48,286
G. Minutes of Regular Council Meeting Aug. 7, 2023
H. Claims
• Staff update
A. Public outreach efforts - City Administrator Stuart McRae
• Old Business
• New Business
• Consideration of Resolution 42-23, Submission of a Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Application for the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the amount of $7.8 million - Assistant Utilities Director Jacob Martineau
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn