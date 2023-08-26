Board of County Commissioners
Regular Staff Meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second Floor Board Room, #220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Consider C&B Equipment lease agreement #09870252 for the Fairgrounds tractor equipment
• Consider C&B Equipment lease agreement #09870274 for the Fairgounds compact track loader
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Study Session Council Meeting
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of the Bid Award of Two 2023 Dodge Durango Police Pursuit Vehicles to Young Automotive Group from Layton, Utah in the amount of $83,790.00 - Chief of Police Travis Koltiska
• Discussion of the Bid Award to A Plus Plumbers and Appliance Repair for the Sewage Ejector Pump, Float and Control Replacement in the amount of $27,139.00, to be a 50/50 cost split with Sheridan County - Chief of Police Travis Koltiska
• Discussion of Resolution 47-23, Authorizing Public Works Department to Begin the Process to Annex Five Existing Islands Requested by Sheridan County - City Attorney Brendon Kerns
• Discussion of Ordinance 2271 Adopting City Ordinance 8-16 Commercial Snow Removal Services Requirements - City Attorney Brendon Kerns
• Discussion of Ordinance 2272, Amending Code Appendix A(3)(4) Annexation Default Zoning - City Attorney Brendon Kerns
• Discussion of Constitutional Validity of Municipal Expenditures - City Attorney Brendon Kerns
Board of County Commissioners
Special Meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second Floor Boardroom, #220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to Order and Pledge
• Interview of candidates
- Michael Arzy (9 a.m.)
- Bryan Helferich (9:20 a.m.)
- Holly Jennings (9:40 a.m.)
• Executive Session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii) to Consider an Appointment of a Public Officer
• Appointment of Temporary Successor to fill County Commissioner Vacancy
• Adjourn