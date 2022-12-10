Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board room 220
8 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Consider Peak Consulting recruitment contact for the administrative director position
• Staff/elected reports
• Coroner office work session
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 2
Board luncheon work session
SCSD2 Central Office board room
11:30 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• New business: High school certification pathways (information)
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive any information clasified as confidential by law
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse board room 220
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Old business
A. Review and approve minutes from Sept. 12, 2022, meeting
B. Update on pistol range
• New business
A. Story Park
B. Discussion regarding one board member to be point of contact for each park starting in 2023
C. Discussion of board's desire for a bank account independently of county or stay the way it is now
D. Schedule next meeting date and time
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Study session council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Sheridan County School District 2 career development vision presentation
• Discussion of award to DOWL for the design of Terra Turner water main replacement project
• Discussion of Resolution 61-22, authorizing DWSRF loan application for the Terra, Turner and Riverside water main replacement project
• Wyoming ARPA grants update
• Discussion of PL-22-31, Resolution 62-22, Bender subdivision amended plat
• Discussion of Ordinance 2255, revision of Sheridan Municipal Code sections regarding open space
Sheridan County School District 1
Board special meeting
SCSD1 Central Office, Ranchester
6 p.m. Monday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Executive session: personnel
• Adjournment
Town of Dayton
Planning committee meeting
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of Nov. 15 meeting
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business
• New business
A. Cordell Perkins, Dayton East Addition No. 1 subdivision
B. Final draft on fencing ordinance
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular board meeting
Central Office, Ranchester
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions: Slack presentation
• Visitors
• Student representative report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Approval of personnel action report
• Old business: Approval of policies on second reading
• New business
A. Approval of policies on first reading
B. Approval of early graduation requests
C. Approval of 2023-24 academic calendar
D. Board reorganization
E. Board committee reorganization
F. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 3
Regular board meeting
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Work session
A. Strategic planning
B. Conversation with Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo
• 6 p.m.: Clear Creek Recreation District work session
• 6:30 p.m.: Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting
• 7 p.m.: SCSD3 board meeting
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• District K-12 video presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. Nov. 9, 2022 work session
ii. Nov. 9, 2022, regular board meeting
iii. Nov. 9, 2022, executive session
C. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation Board meeting minutes: Oct. 12, 2022
D. Approval of notice of school board meetings for 2023
E. Approval of notice of availability of board minutes for 2023
i. Board minutes are available for inspection by any citizen during the regular district business office hours or on the Sheridan County School District 3 website
F. Approval of bank depositories
i. First Interstate Bank
ii. WGIF: Wyoming Government Investment Fund
G. Approval for The Sheridan Press to be the newspaper to provide notice of the SCSD3 2023-24 budget
H. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board member, Clearmont Town Council's Ronnie Poppenga
• Administration reports
A. District activities/athletic director
B. Special education interim assistant director
C. District technology supervisor
D. District transportation supervisor
E. District maintenance supervisor
F. District food service supervisor/business manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Board review policies: 5000 series
i. 5124 student retention and promotion
ii. 5125 student retention and promotion
iii. 5129 fundraising and solicitation
iv. 5131 rules and regulations for students transported in school buses
v. 5131-R rules and regulations for students transported in school buses
B. Review leadership governance policies: mission and belief statements
• Purchases exceeding $5,000
A. Pine Cove Consulting: $25,788.58
B. Wilson Reading: $9,838.80
C. Marzano Research: $11,000
• Action items
A. Election and approval of 2023 school board office
B. Appoint/approve 2023 BOCES representative
C. Approve 2023-2024 district calendar
D. Approve 2024-2025 district calendar
E. Determine next steps for strategic planning process
F. Approval of part-time business office assistant/clerk: Lacey olsen
G. Approval of high school assistant basketball coach: Justin Hansen
H. Approve evaluation of Superintendent Chase Christensen
• Discussion items
A. WSBA information: 2022 annual conference reflection
B. Board book study
C. WSBA legislative day — board retreat
D. 4000 series
i. 4190 leave of absence
ii. 4195 medical/bereavement leave
iii. 4200 discretionary leave
iv. 4208 family and medical leave
v. 4215 district leave policy
vi. 4216 short-term and long-term disability
vii. 4254 employee insurance
E. Sick leave bank
F. Amount of leave
• Superintendent's report
A. Legislative relations
B. WASSP Conference
C. WSBA Conference
D. Side by Side consulting schedule for 2023-2024
E. TAC*ONE Plan 1/12/23-1/13/23
F. Cellphone discussion
• From the board
• January board meeting: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7 p.m.
A. Establish regular board agenda items
B. Establish work session agenda
• Sign disclosure of interest forms and signature certifications
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Executive session
A. Superintendent contract
B. Personnel
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of 17 November 2022 meeting
• Old business: pay bills
• New business
A. Service lines and metering update
B. Facilitator project updates
C. USDA updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment