Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Peak Consulting to present proposal for recruitment of administrative director
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 2
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County School District 2 Central Office
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Oath to new trustees (action)
• Election of board officers (action)
• Recognitions
A. SHS fall drama
B. Music All Northwest recognitions
C. 4A football state champions
D. 4A football coach of the year
E. WHSAA good sportsmanship awards
1. Noah Williamson vs. Cheyenne East football game
2. Will Greer vs. Rock Springs football game
3. Deed Kirschner vs. Cheyenne East football game
F. Fall activities update
• Approval of the agenda
• District reports: superintendent
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes Nov. 14, 2022
B. Approval of legislative roundtable board meeting minutes Nov. 21, 2022
C. Approval of bills for payment
D. FY 2022 quarterly financial update
• Old business
A. Facilities update (information)
B. Approval of policies (action)
C. Ranch to Table update (information)
• New business: memorial fund scholarship recommendations school year 2023-2024 (action)
• Reports and communication
A. Board of trustees board reports
i. Committees (information)
ii. WSBA State Conference
iii. Committee reports
iv. Other
B. PTO/parents/students/organizations
C. Site administration and staff
• Audience comments
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Christie American Horse, Valley Shepard Nazarene
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Sheridan Educational and Economic Development Association (SEEDA) update
• Comments from the public
• Consent agenda
A. Final acceptance of public infrastructure for Cloud Peak Ranch 21st filing phase II
B. Minutes of regular council meeting Nov. 21, 2022
C. Minutes of special council meeting Nov. 28, 2022
D. Reappointment of Al Cope to the board of adjustments for a three-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025
E. Claims
F. Staff update
G. Annual fall pumpkin festival staff update
• Old business
A. Consideration of second reading of Ordinance #2257 regarding contractor license revocation
B. Consideration of third and final reading of Ordinance #2255 revision of Sheridan Municipal Code sections regarding open space
• New business
A. Consideration of resource allocation for the 2023 WYO Winter Rodeo
• Consideration of a bonus for non-EMS employees using unallocated one-time ARPA funds
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting Nov. 14, 2022
B. Minutes from regular meeting Nov. 15, 2022
C. Minutes from staff meeting Nov. 21, 2022
D. Minutes from staff meeting Nov. 28, 2022
E. General county warrants, November
F. General airport warrants, November
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider Resolution 22-12-040 2023 Sheridan County holiday courthouse closure schedule
• Consider appointing Vaughn Cox to the predator management district of Sheridan County for an unexpired term, representing sportsmen, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, until Jan. 1, 2024
• Consider appointing Dan Powers to the predator management district of Sheridan County for a three-year term, representing sportsmen, beginning Jan. 1, 2023
• Consider appointing Jim Schellinger to the Travel and Tourism Board for an unexpired term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, until June 30, 2024.
• Consider reappointing Jennifer Huffman to the Sheridan County Fair Board for a three-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
• Consider reappointing Jeremy Kisling to the Sheridan County Fair Board for a three-year
• Consider reappointing Liz Kinkaid to the Sheridan County Fair Board for a three-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
• Consider reappointing Jason Koltiska to the Sheridan County Fair Board for a three-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
• Consider Resolution 22-12-041 Sheridan County Funding Commitment for the Construction of a Regional Inpatient Behavioral Health & Crisis Stabilization Unit.
• Consider Fiscal Year 2023 Dust Suppression Agreement for the CMAQ project.
• Adjourn
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes: Nov. 15, 2022
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
A. Ordinance 296 Repeal 4-5-110 License Fees 3rd Reading
B. Ordinance 297 Amendment 13-5-180 Fences, Walls, Hedges, and Bushes 3rd Reading
C. Ordinance 298 Amend 14-25-120 Filing Fee; 14-35-110 Final filing Fee 3rd Reading
D. Ordinance 299 Amend 13-5-210 Building Permit Fees 3rd Reading
E. Ordinance 300 Amend 10-10-260 Penalties; 10-35-240 Penalties; 15-55-310 Violation and Penalty 14-35-150 3rd Reading
F. Ordinance 301 Amend 13-15-150 Mobile Home Permit Required 3rd Reading
G. Ordinance 302 Repeal 3-10-120 Disposition of Fines 3-10-130 Non-Payment of Fines; 7- 20-140 Obstruction of Public Crossings 10-5-100 through 10-5-300 Historic US 14 Except 10-5-190 and 10-5-280 3rd Reading
• New Business
A. Employee Holiday Incentive Pay - 2021 $350 after taxes
B. WAM Winter Conference in Laramie January 25-27, 2023
• Mayor Report
• Report on Projects (Engineer - Will Newbold)
• Marshal’s Report (Marshal - Spencer Kukuchka)
• Special Committee Reports
• Approval of Treasurer’s Report (Treasurer - Barbara Brackeen-Kepley)
• Approval of Bills & Payroll
• Future Agenda
• Adjournment
• Future Town Council Meetings: Dec. 20, 2022; Jan. 3, 17, 2023
• Future Town Events: Planning Commission Meeting third Monday at 4:30 p.m. of each month
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Approve minutes of the Nov. 16, 2022 council meeting
• Reports: treasurer's, utility, fire department, planning committee, TRVJPB
• Approve warrants
• Old business: mayor to announce fall/Halloween decorating contest winners
• Announcements/correspondence
• Mayor's updates
A. Announce fall/Halloween decorations contest winners
• Citizen communique
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
Sheridan County School District 1
Board work session
SCSD1 Central Office, Ranchester
5:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Executive session 5:30 p.m.
A. Early graduation requests
• Open session 6 p.m.
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Escell Sports update
• Girls softball discussion
• 2023-24 student calendars
• Adjournment