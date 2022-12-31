Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from Staff Meeting, December 19, 2022;
B. Minutes from Regular Meeting, December 20, 2022;
C. Minutes from Staff Meeting, December 27, 2022;
D. Official Bond and Oath, Katie Araas, Treasurer, Sheridan County, $250,000 for 1/3/2023 to 1/2/2027;
E. Official Bond and Oath, E. Robert Gill, Airport Manager, Sheridan County, $100,000 for 1/1/2023 to 1/1/2024;
F. Ratify Partial Release of Mortgage between Sheridan County and Excalibur Construction Inc. for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 1;
G. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program Third-Party Mortgage & Note with Bonnie Douglass and Roger Allen for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 1;
H. Ratify Historic Preservation Committee Certified Local Government’s Annual Report;
I. General County Warrants, December;
J. General Airport Warrants, December.
• Consider Agenda.
• Announcements.
• Public Comments on Matters not on the Agenda.
• Nominate and Elect 2023 Chairman of the Sheridan Board of County Commissioners.
• Consider 2023 Commission Membership Assignments.
• Consider Notice of Award and associated construction documents between Sheridan County and Wagner Ranch Services, LLC for the Brook Street Paving and Retaining Wall Project.
• Consider the Grant Agreement between the State Historic Preservation Office and Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission for the Inventory and Eligibility Determination for the French Pete Site Project.
• Consider Item R-22-002: Adsit Rezone.
• Consider Item PUD 22-001: Powder Horn Ranch II Amendment #2.
• Consider Item Q-22-002: Forbes/Mullinax Quarry.
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Conservation District
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Conservation District office
Upstairs conference room
4 p.m. Tuesday
• Introductions
• Approval of Agenda
• Contracts/Requests
A. SC Butterfield Draw Stockwater SWPP Contract
B. CCGA Powder/Clear Stockwater SWPP Contract
C. WDA 21-22#2 Grant Amendment
D. NRCS/USDA Agreements/Policy Annual Review
• Minutes: Dec. 7, 2022 Regular Meeting Minutes
• Financial
A. Monthly Balance Report
B. Quarterly Bank Statement Reconciliation
C. Financial Reports-Monthly & Quarterly
• Voucher/Check Approval
A. FY2023 Mid-Year Budget Review
B. Statement of Investment Policy Annual Update
• Old business
• New Business
A. 2023 Calendar/Outreach Plan Review
• Updates
• Outreach updates: tree program
• Watershed Updates
A. Project Updates
B. Membership Updates
C. Acme Updates
• Board Reports
• NRCS Report
• Staff Report
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Swear/affirm newly elected officials
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes: Dec. 20, 2022
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business
A. Public hearing for liquor license renewals/approval
B. Declare depository of public funds, First Federal Bank & Trust and Cowboy State Bank
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: Jan. 17, Feb. 7, Feb. 21
• Planning commission meeting: Jan. 23
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Dayton Town Hall or Zoom
7 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the Dec. 6, 2022 council meeting
• Reports: Clerk/treasurer, fire department, law enforcement, engineering, employees, planning committee, joint powers board
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
• Swearing in of newly elected officials
• Appoint councilors to boards
• Remove signatories from bank accounts
• Approval of Resolution No. 404: changing council meeting dates as of February 2023 to each first Wednesday of the month and second meeting on the third Wednesday of the month
• Citizen communique
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse board room
7 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Roll call
This is a request to amend the district boundary lines pursuant to Section 30.A. of the Rules and Regulations Governing Zoning in Sheridan County, Wyoming from West Sheridan Land Company LLC. The property consists of Lots 4 & 5, Block 42, Downer’s Addition and the West ½ of that portion of the vacated alley adjacent to said Lots 4 & 5 and the East ½ of that portion of the vacated alley adjacent to Lots 14-18 in Block 42, Downer’s Addition. The applicant is requesting to rezone approximately .28 acres from (C-2) Commercial 2 to (UR) Urban Residential.
B. V-22-008 Osmun lot size variance, owner Benjamin and Alicia Osmun
This is a request from Benjamin and Alicia Osmun for a variance from the minimum lot area zoning standards that would permit the reduction of Lots 17 & 18, Block 53, Downers Addition by a total of 120.51 square feet. This parcel is located in the (C-2) Commercial 2 District. The variance would allow for the applicant to proceed with a Boundary Line Adjustment. These lots are located off of Holmes Avenue and West 15th Street.
C. V-22-009 Community Impact lot size variance, owner Community Impact, LLC
This is a request from Community Impact, LLC for a variance from the minimum lot area zoning standards for a parcel located in a portion of the SESE of Section 31, T56N, R84W and the NENE of Section 5, T55N, R84W. The request would permit the reduction of 3.6-acre by 2.2 acres. This parcel is located in the (RR) Rural Residential District. The variance would allow for the applicant to proceed with a Boundary Line Adjustment. The parcel has a physical address of 28 Brayton Lane.
D. Preliminary draft of the Acme special use district
This is a proposed amendment to the Rules and Regulations Governing Zoning in Sheridan County, Wyoming. The resolution would initiate proceedings to provide for the establishment of the Acme Special Use District and Standards relating thereto.
• Matters from the staff: recent planning items: Adsit Rezone, the Powder Horn Ranch II Amendment #2 and Forbes/Mullinax Quarry were heard by the Board of County Commissioners Jan. 3
• Matters from commissioners: none
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
Council chambers
7 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation given by Bev Leichtnam
• Roll call of members
• Swearing in of new council members
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Consent agenda
A. Fire civil service appointments
i. Appoint Aaron Linden to a two-year term to expire 12-30-2024
ii. Appoint Mark Chapa to a three-year term to expire 12-30-2025
B. Minutes of regular council meeting Dec. 19, 2022
C. Claims
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of bid award to Liberty Superstores in the amount of $252,226 for six work trucks for the utilities department
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment