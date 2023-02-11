Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• State engineer's office, Dave Schroder to discuss gap filling radar for streams
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 2
Board luncheon work session
Central Office board room
11:30 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• New business
A. Early intervention: reading and math recovery (information)
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Recreation District board meeting
Big Horn High School library, Big Horn
3 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Old business
A. Update on trees at Little Goose Park
• New business
A. Funding requests discussion/approval
• Public communications
• Set date for next meeting
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of the transfer of the Spruce LLC licenses to 205 Coffeen Ave.
A. Retail liquor license No. 23
B. Bar and grill license No. 6
• Discussion of award to T-O Engineers LLC for geographic information system on-call professional services
• Discussion of bid award to LJS Concrete and Excavating for the North Heights waterline replacement phase II project in the amount of $1,849,014.53
• Discussion of purchase of 2023 freightliner snowplow in the amount of $322,644
• Discussion of bid award to Altitude Coatings and Solution for interior painting for city hall project in the amount of $37,171.83
• Discussion of bid award to Sheridan Floor to Ceiling for carpet replacement for city hall project in the amount of $65,511.30
• Discussion of employee compensation proposal
• Discussion of Doubleday lease agreement
• Executive session per W.S. 16-4-405 regarding matters concerning litigation to which the governing body is a party or proposed litigation to which the governing body may be a party
Sheridan County School District 1
Special board meeting
Central Office, Ranchester
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Executive session: Personnel
• Adjournment
Town of Dayton
Planning Committee meeting
Dayton Town Hall or Zoom
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of Jan. 10, 2023 meeting minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business
• New business
A. Public hearing will be held for the purpose of rezoning request for Mama's Mountain Hideaway LLC: A tract of land situated in the NE1/4NE1/4 of Section 32, Township 57 North, Range 86 West of the 6th P.M., Sheridan County, Wyoming
• Second public hearing and draft discussion for fencing ordinance
• Building permit rates discussion
• Updating and discussion of planning committee operating policy
• Discussion on future development requirements
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan Recreation District
Board meeting
The Hub on Smith
Noon Wednesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Consent agenda
A. Approve February agenda
B. Approve January minutes
C. Approve February claims
• Staff reports
• Bank request for proposal
• Executive session to discuss personnel
• Board items
• Communication from the public
• Adjourn
• Next meeting: March 15 at noon at The Hub on Smith
Sheridan County Public Libraries
Board of Trustees meeting
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Wyoming Room or Zoom
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of Jan. 18, 2023
• Disposition of the special meeting minutes of Feb. 2, 202
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Action: Consider contractor bids for Fulmer Library remodel project
B. Action: Consider bid for Inner Circle hearing loop
C. Action: Library security cameras (outdoors)
A. Opportunity for public comments (limited to five minutes per individual)
• New business
A. Discussion: first look at 2023-24 draft budget
• Question and answer
D. Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions about items not on the agenda (five-minute limit per person)
• Adjournment
• Next meeting: March 15 at 4:30 p.m. Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
Tongue River Valley
Joint Powers Board meeting
Ranchester Town Hall council chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of Jan. 19 meeting
• Old business
A. Pay bills
B. Joint Powers Board officer appointments
• New business
A. Service lines and meter update
B. Facilitator project updates
C. USDA updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment