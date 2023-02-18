Town of Clearmont
Regular council meeting
Clearmont Town Hall
6 p.m. Monday
• Call the meeting to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes: Jan. 16, 2023 regular meeting
• Report of treasurer and approval of bills: January 2023 bills
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
A. Mayor
i. WAM Conference
ii. Well No. 3
iii. DWSRF No 226 repayment
iv. Local government ARPA grant
v. Town audit FY22
vi. Land vacating
B. Council
C. Clerk
D. Maintenance
• New business
A. Approval of updated town of Clearmont accounting and financial policy manual
B. Approval of town investment policy
C. Approval of county trash contract renewal
D. Approval of dumpster usage rate increase
E. Approval of community center utilities rate agreement
F. Approval of reviewed financial statement for FY22
• Unfinished business
• Executive session
• Next meeting: 6 p.m. March 20
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition board room 220
8:15 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting Feb. 6, 2023
B. Minutes from regular meeting Feb. 7, 2023
C. Minutes from special meeting Feb. 8, 2023
D. Minutes from special meeting Feb. 9, 2023
E. Minutes from staff meeting Feb. 13, 2023
F. Minutes from special meeting Feb. 16, 2023
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider item EV-22-003: Muecke easement vacation
• Consider memorandum of understanding between Sheridan County Emergency Management and Sheridan County School District 3
• Consider contract labor agreement between Sheridan County and Kaye Penno for indigent burial investigation services
• Adjourn
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Board of Trustees meeting
Whitney Center for the Arts Room 235
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Work session
A. Remodel of the advanced manufacturing and applied sciences center
i. Current design
ii. Budget
iii. Discussion
• Call to order and roll call - regular meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes: Jan. 17
B. January 2023 financials
C. January 2023 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
A. District division update
• General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board Report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty senate
B. Student government association
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports
A. Complaint log report (information)
B. Student success report (information)
• Unfinished business
A. Approval of authorized signatories (action)
• New business
A. Dedication plaque for B.F. and Rose H. Perkins Health Sciences Center (information)
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular board meeting
Central Office Board Room, Ranchester
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Alternative schedule public hearing
• Presentation/recognition
A. TRMS
B. SLACK
• Visitors
• Student representative reports
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Personnel action report
• Old business
• New business
A. Approval of policies — first reading
B. Approval of facility plan
C. Approval of snow make up day
D. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Legal
• Adjournment
Town of Ranchester
Regular town council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
1. Approval of minutes Feb. 7, 2023
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: March 7, 21
• Planning commission meeting: Feb. 27
• Budget workshop: Feb. 22
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Board of Trustees meeting
Conference Room A and B
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introduction
• Approval of February board meeting agenda (action)
• Approval of January board meeting minutes Jan. 25, 2023 (action)
• Quality committee report (information)
• Patient experience committee report (information)
• Medical staff report: credentialing (action)
• Administration report (information)
A. Community needs assessment
B. Governor's visit — SLIB
C. Physician demand analysis
D. Ambulatory services administration
E. Operational excellence management guide
• Finance committee report
A. Financial statements (information)
B. Board resolution — new investment account (action)
• Foundation report (information)
• Building committee report (information)
• Other business
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Legal
• Adjournment