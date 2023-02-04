Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor board room 220
8:45 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Julie Rieder, director of Science Kids presentation
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation given by Vanya Mullinax, First Christian Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. We the People, Sheridan High School
B. Children's dental health month proclamation
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing and consideration for the transfer of ownership for resort liquor license No. 1 (DBA Ramada Plaza) to Sheridan USA, Inc.
• Consent agenda
A. Bid award for replacement of fire loss police patrol vehicle to Joe Cecconi's Chrysler Complex in the amount of $39,690
B. Award to In-Yarak Construction, Inc. for Black Tooth Park restrooms and parks maintenance/storage shop project in the amount of $743,950
C. Minutes of regular council meting Jan. 16, 2023
D. Appointment of the following to the Sheridan City Tree Board
i. Jackie Turner for a two-year term ending 12/31/2024
ii. Chelsea Kukowski for a two-year term ending 12/31/2024
iii. Levi Jones for a two-year term ending 12/31/2024
E. Claims
• Staff update
A. Municipal court process discussion
B. Employee recruitment and retention update
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of updates to cemetery policy addressing the addition of the columbarium
B. Consideration of Downtown Development Authority options
C. Consideration of the adoption of the county emergency operations plan
D. Council comments and requests for future agenda items
E. Executive session per W.S. 16-4-405 regarding the following topics:
i. On matters concerning litigation to which the governing body is a party or proposed litigation to which the governing body may be a party;
ii. To consider the selection of a site or the purchase of real estate when the publicity regarding the consideration would cause a likelihood of an increase in price
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition
Second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from regular staff meeting Jan. 17, 2023
B. Minutes from regular meeting January 17, 2023
C. Minutes from staff meeting Jan. 23, 2023
D. Minutes from staff meeting Jan. 30, 2023
E. Minutes from airport meeting Jan. 31, 2023
F. Ratify letter regarding Robert Gill as airport manager for FAA
G. Ratify Sheridan County commissioners consent to petition given to White Ranch LLC
H. General county warrants, January
I. General airport warrants, January
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider agreement between the county of Sheridan and Morrison-Maierle Inc. for construction administration services for the Brooks Street paving and retaining wall
• Consider item R-22-003: Yonkee Avenue rezone
• Consider appointing Jim Gibbs to the Sheridan County Weed and Pest control district representing area 7 for a four-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2027
• Consider appointing Rachel Mealor to the Sheridan County Weed and Pest control district representing area 6 for a four-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2027
• Consider contract between the county of Sheridan and Parker Glass for the business incubator door replacement project for $29,947
• Consider Amendment No. 2 to the agreement between the county of Sheridan and Morrison-Maierle Inc. for professional services for the design of Brooks Street greenspace project
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Board work session
SCSD1 Central Office, Ranchester
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Policy review
• Virtual learning requirements discussion
• Student Council visits
• Curriculum adoption process
• Board orientation
• Adjournment
Town of Ranchester
Regular town council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes: Jan. 17, 2023
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business: Sheridan County Land and Trust
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: Feb. 14, March 7, March 21
• Planning commission meeting: Feb. 27
Sheridan Area Water Supply
Joint Powers Board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor meeting room
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of the Jan. 11, 2023 regular meeting
B. Treasurer's report for 1/1 through 1/31/2023
i. Bills
ii. Account status
iii. Investment accounts
• Tabled from Jan. 11 meeting: Acknowledgement of members appointed by each governing board
• The current vacant terms are:
A. One county commissioner term 1/20 to 1/23 (term held by Christi Haswell)
B. One city of Sheridan councilor term 1/22 to 1/25 (previous term held by Aaron Linden
C. One city of Sheridan councilor term 1/22 to 1/24 (previous term held by Jacob Martin)
D. One city of Sheridan term 1/20 to 1/23 (term held by Mayor Rich Bridger) required by bylaws present mayor must be a member
• Nominations and election of officers
• Review and approval of agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda
• Old business
A. Amending date for meeting in July due to WYO Rodeo. Proposed date of July 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. (budget hearing)
B. Tabled from Jan. 11, 2023 meeting: Bryan E. Miller claim (invoice) regarding for materials supplied to River Masters Environmental for inclusion in stream stabilization project
C. Executive session to discuss contractual matters
• New business
A. SAWS annual booster stations update task order NO. 4 from DOWL
B. Joint notice of annual shareholders meeting of Park Reservoir Company and appointment of proxy
C. Acceptance of SAWSJPB financial report from Porter, Muirhead, Cornea and Howard for FYE June 30, 2022
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 3
Board work session, regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Executive session: superintendent contract
• Board leadership governance compliance assessments
A. 2.1 focus on maximizing learning
B. 2.2 instruction
• Review board agenda and consent items
• 6:15-6:30 break
• 6:30-7 p.m.: Clear Creek Recreation District Board Meeting
• 7 p.m. SCSD3 board meeting call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
A. Public comment on alternative calendar proposal (four-day week)
• District K-12 video presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes: Jan. 11 work session and Jan. 11 regular board meeting
C. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation Board Meeting minutes Dec. 14 work session and Dec. 14 board meeting
• Administration reports
A. Student council president
B. District activities/athletics director
C. Special education assistant director
D. District technology supervisor
E. District transportation supervisor
F. District maintenance supervisor
G. District food service supervisor/business manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies: 5000 series
i. 5147 student education records and protection of pupil rights
ii. 5147-R student education records and protection of pupil rights (rename 5147-R2)
iii. 5147-E1 request for disclosure of student records (5147-R)
iv. 5147-E2 notification of rights under FERPA (5147-R)
v. 5147-E3 notification of rights under PPRA (5147-R)
vi. 5148 individual religious beliefs
vii. 5152 custodial or noncustodial parent's rights and responsibilities (rename 5147-R1)
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 1.3 board member code of conduct
ii. 1.4 board member conflict of interest
• Purchases exceeding $5,000
A. Marzano Research $13,000 (WY-BILT)
B. Nelson Adams $28,743.56 (major maintenance)
C. Total restroom $14,070.86 (major maintenance)
• Action items
A. Approval of letter of resignation: Jeanne Camino, bus driver
B. Approval of revisions to board policies: 4000 series
i. 4208 family medical leave second and final reading
ii. 4215 district leave policy second and final reading
C. Approval to remove board policies: 4000 series
i. 4195 medical bereavement leave first and final reading
ii. 5153 custodial and non-custodial parent's rights and responsibilities first and final reading
D. Approval of MOU with Sheridan County Emergency Management
• Discussion items
A. WSBA information
i. Memos
ii. Board leadership governance training, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 20
iii. Board member training Thursdays at noon 2/23-3/23
B. Board book study
C. WSBA Legislative Day reflection
• Superintendent report
A. Strategic plan
B. Interest-based bargaining
C. Climate survey canceled
D. E-rate bidding for internet service and tech assistance
E. Red Cross shelter
• From the board
• March board meeting, 7 p.m. March 15
A. Establish regular board agenda items
B. Establish work session agenda
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Adjourn