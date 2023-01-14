Town of Clearmont
Council meeting
Clearmont Town Hall
6 p.m. Monday
• Call the meeting to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes from Dec. 22, 2022 regular meeting
• Report of treasurer and approval of bills from December 2022 bills
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
• Mayor
A. Well No. 3
B. WAM Conference
C. Emergency public drinking water plan update
• Council
• Clerk
A. Audit
B. DWSRF No. 226 repayment notice
• Maintenance
• New business
A. Approval of Resolution 2023-1: a resolution authorizing admission of a local government project ARPA grants application to the State Land and Investment Board on behalf of the governing body for the town of Clearmont
B. Approval of Office of State Lands and Investments local government project ARPA grants certification statement
• Unfinished business
• Executive session
• Next meeting: 6 p.m. Feb. 20
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition Room 220
8:15 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from regular meeting Jan. 3, 2023
B. Minutes from staff meeting Jan. 9, 2023
C. Official bond and oath, Karen Rene Botte, clerk of district court, Sheridan County, $10,000 for 1/3/2023 to 1/3/2027;
D. Ratify amendment one to cooperative agreement between state of Wyoming, forestry division and Sheridan County
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider item V-22-008: Osmun lot size variance
• Consider item V-22-009: community impact lot size variance
• Consider item S-22-004J: Bobcat Estates subdivision
• Consider acceptance of FY2021-22 financial and compliance report
• Consider bid award for the County Road 67 Wolf Creek road project (town limits section)
• Consider contract amendment 6 for professional service for contract administration for County Road 67 Wolf Creek Road project (town limits section)
• Consider appointing Patrick Morgan to Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board to fill an unexpired term beginning Feb. 1, 2023, through June 30, 2025
• Consider Resolution 23-01-001 submission of the local government American Rescue Plan Act project application to the State Loan and Investment Board on behalf of Sheridan County for the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Empath project
• Adjourn
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Board of Trustees work session, meeting
Sheridan College Whitney Center for the Arts Room 235
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Work session
A. Presentation of audit
B. Enrollment
• Call to order and roll call - Regular meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes Dec. 20, 2022
B. December 2022 financials
C. December 2022 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• Presentation and acceptance of audit report (action)
• President's report
A. District division update
B. General updates
C. Stakeholder meeting presentation and summary
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Sheridan College Foundation report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty senate
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports (none)
• Unfinished business (none)
• New business
A. Policy review: Board policy 3031: external communications, second reading (information)
B. Policy approval: Board policy 3031: external communications, second reading (action)
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular board meeting
Big Horn High School Room 211
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Alternative schedule public hearing
• Presentation/recognitions
A. Fiscal year 2022 audit presentation
• Visitors
• Student representative reports
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Personnel action report
• Old business
A. Approval of policy, second reading, GCBA
• New business
A. Approval of FY22 audit
B. Approval of snow make up day
C. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Town of Ranchester
Regular town council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes JAn. 3, 2023
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business
A. Resolution 01-2023 ARPA grant application to the State Loan and Investment Board for the replacement of Ranchester DIP Water Transmission Main Project
B. 1084 Railway Street temporary livestock variance
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: Feb. 7 and 21, March 7 and 21, 2023
• Future town event: town employee/council appreciation Jan. 28, 2023
Sheridan County Public Library
Monthly Board of Trustees meeting
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Wyoming Room
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of Nov. 16, 2022
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department of branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion: updates on capital construction projects
B. Action: approve architectural documents
C. Discussion: revisit library security cameras (outdoors)
i. Opportunity for public comments (limited to a maximum of five minutes per individual)
• New business
A. Action: approve media shelving contract
B. Action: approve 2023 IRS mileage rate
C. Action: appoint committee to oversee library director's annual review
• Question and answer
A. Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions about items not on the agenda (maximum of five minutes per individual)
• Adjournment
• Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order, introduction of new Dayton member
• Approval of agenda
A. Additions
B. Deletions
• Approval of minutes of Dec. 15, 2022 meeting
• Old business
A. Pay bills
• New business
A. Assign new officer position, initiate bonding
B. Service lines and metering update
C. Facilitator project updates
D. USDA updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment