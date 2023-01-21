Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse
Board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan County Conservation District quarterly update
• Executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(iii) matters concerning litigation
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 2
Board of trustees meeting
Central Office board room
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• SCEA presentation
• Adjournment
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive information classified as confidential by law
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of award to In-Yarak Construction, Inc. for Black Tooth Park restrooms and park maintenance/storage shop project in the amount of $743,950
• Discussion of the way forward for the Downtown Development Authority
• Discussion of Sheridan County emergency operations plan
• Discussion of updates to cemetery policy addressing the addition of a columbarium
• Discussion of transfer of ownership of Resort Liquor License No. 1 (DBA Ramada Plaza) to Sheridan USA, Inc.
• Discussion of committee creation process
• Discussion of GPET process
• Discussion of bid award for replacement of fire loss police patrol vehicle
Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority
Joint Powers Board meeting
Sheridan College Whitney Academic Center Room W132
11:30 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Agenda adoption
• Approval of minutes from Oct. 25 and Dec. 20, 2022 meetings
• Financial reports and action
A. Review and ratification of invoices paid since Oct. 25, 2022
B. Approval of payment of any unpaid invoices
C. Treasurer's report
• Old business
• Public comment
• New business
A. Consideration of Wyoming CLASS as investment fund for SEEDA
B. Designation of banking arrangements and official depository
C. Discussion of update to SEEDA policy and procedure manual
• Board and committee updates
A. Update: Sheridan High-Tech Park phase II feasibility study
B. Update: New partner entity discussions
C. Update: Kennon project
• Time and place of next regular meeting April 25, 2023
• Adjourn