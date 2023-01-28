Board of County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• SEEDA presentation by Robert Briggs, administrator per BOCC calendar 9:30 a.m.
• Adjourn
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the Jan. 18, 2023 council meeting
• Reports: clerk/treasurer, fire department, law enforcement, engineering, employees, planning committee, joint powers board
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
• Approval of Dayton east plot 1 for Aric Rees
• Approval and discussion of Resolution No. 405, annual utility rate increase
• Set work study date for zoning ordinance review
• Interview and appointment of third councilmember
• Citizen communique
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Public Library
Board of Trustees special meeting
Fulmer Library Inner Circle
Noon Thursday
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• New business
A. Action: Consider contractor bids for Fulmer Library remodel project
B. Action: Consider bid for Inner Circle hearing loop
• Question and answer
A. Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions about items not on the agenda
• Adjournment
• Next regular meeting: Feb. 15 at 4:30 p.m.
Sheridan County Planning and zoning commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor commissioners board room
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes: Jan. 5, 2023
• Matters from the public (items not on the agenda)
• New business
A. EV-22-003: Muecke easement vacation, John Michelle Muecke
This is a request from John & Michelle Muecke to vacate the 10’ wide platted utility, drainage, and construction easement (less the 20’/10’-wide portions adjacent to the front/rear lot lines) parallel and adjacent to the south lot line of Lots 10, Block A, Powder Horn Ranch PUD, Phase Five.
B. S-22-006: Peak View minor subdivision, Joe Wesnitzer
This is a request from Joe Wesnitzer to divide property located in the SE¼ of Section 21, T55N, R84W. The property consists of 38.18 acres and is zoned Rural Residential (RR). The proposed subdivision would be accessed off of Metz Road (CR #62) and would consist of 2 lots.
• Discussion on the Acme special use district
A. Review observations made on recent site visits
B. Identify avenues for public participation
• Matters from staff
A. Recent planning items: Osmun lot size variance and community impact lot size variance were approved by the Board of County Commissioners Jan. 17
• Matters from commissioners: none
• Adjournment