Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• SEEDA presentation by Robert Briggs, administrator
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 2
Regular board meeting
Central office
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Board training
A. Call to order
B. Board training
C. Adjournment
6 p.m.: Board meeting
• Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
• Recognition
A. Counselors
B. Board of Trustees award of distinction
C. We the People state championship
D. Gatorade Player of the Year, Colson Coon
E. WCA Fall Coach of the Year, Kelly Glackin
i. Girls' tennis coach of the year, Kelly Glackin
ii. Football assistant coach of the year, Marshall McEwen
• Approval of the agenda
• District reports
A. Superintendent
i. Board goals update (information)
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes, Dec. 5, 2022
B. Approval of board work session meeting minutes, Dec. 12, 2022
C. Approval of bills for payment
• Old business
A. Approval of policies (action)
• New business
A. SJHS woodshop dust collection bid approval (action)
B. Board agenda format policy BEDB and BEDB-E (action)
• Reports and communication
A. Board of trustees board reports
i. Board committee appointments (information)
ii. WSBA training (information)
iii Legislative forum
iv. Board/PTO annual meetings (information)
v. Committee reports
vi. Other
B. PTO/parents/students/organizations
C. Site administration and staff
• Audience comments
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of updated purchasing policies
• Discussion of the designation of FY22 general fund surplus as cash reserves
• Discussion regarding new accounts payable technician position
• Discussion of ARPA grant resolutions and priorities
• Discussion of concurrence award for Main Street Dow to Burkitt project
• Discussion of PL-22-40, Resolution 02-23, vacate 1,932.3 square feet of the east-west alley adjacent to Lots 1-6, located north of 835 and 845 Olive St.
• Discussion of PL-22-27, Resolution 03-23, Ali-Minor subdivision
• Discussion of liquor license #1 transfer of ownership to The Pony Bar and Grill, Inc.
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Election of chair
• Election of vice-chair
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the Oct. 24, 2022, meeting
• Old business
• New business
• This item to be tabled. Consideration of PL-22-16; Resolution 01-23, Adkins Valley II Minor Subdivision. The applicants, Steve and Tracy Bush, are requesting to subdivide 2.71 acres from 1 tract into 4 tracts. Zoned R-1 Residence District. Located at 7 Woodland Park Rd, PIN 55841130700125.
• Consideration of PL-22-27; Resolution 03-23, Ali-Minor Subdivision. The applicants, Ali Kamran Kohnjani and Mitra Varamini, are requesting to replant 39,406 sq feet from 3 lots into 2 lots. Zoned R-1 Residence District. Located at 1681 Edwards Dr and S Main St. PIN 56843447211425 and 56843447211925.
• Comments from commissioners and staff.
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Weed and Pest
Board of directors Meeting
12:30 p.m. Jan. 12
• Old business
• Discussion items
A. Consulting contracts
B. Cost share leafy spurge and alfalfa weevil
C. Saltcedar program