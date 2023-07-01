Board of County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
224 S. Main Street, Second Floor Board Room #220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
Board of County Commissioners
Regular board meeting
224 S. Main Street, Second Floor Board Room #220
9 a.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting, June 19, 2023
B. Minutes from regular meeting, June 20, 2023
C. Minutes from budget meeting, June 22, 2023
D. Minutes from staff meeting, June 26, 2023
E. Ratify change order #005 for Dick Anderson Construction
F. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for D&B Liquors Inc. Ford Wedding, July 1, 2023
G. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for LMM Enterprises LLC for July 1, 2023, Morehead Wedding at Born in a Barn, 415 US-14, Sheridan, WY
H. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Melanie Thomas Klier dab Leiter Bar, Leiter Motorcycle Rally, June 23 and 24, 2023, Deck of Leiter Bar, 4679 US Hwy 12-16E, Leiter, WY
I. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement 2304LA with Charter Communications/Spectrum Pacific West LLC, for bored crossing installation of Coaxial cable to replace existing that has failed, at County Road 1249, fee exempt
J. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center for July 2, 2023, Polo, Polo Fields BHEC, at 352 Bird Farm Rd, Sheridan, WY
K. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center for July 9, 2023, Polo, Polo Fields BHEC, at 352 Bird Farm Rd, Sheridan, WY
L. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center for July 16, 2023, Polo, Polo Fields BHEC, at 352 Bird Farm Rd, Sheridan, WY
M. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center for July 23, 2023, Polo, Polo Fields BHEC, at 352 Bird Farm Rd, Sheridan, WY
N. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center for July 30, 2023, Polo, Polo Fields BHEC, at 352 Bird Farm Rd, Sheridan, WY
O. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center for August 6, 2023, Polo, Polo Fields BHEC, at 352 Bird Farm Rd, Sheridan, WY
P. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center for August 13, 2023, Polo, Polo Fields BHEC, at 352 Bird Farm Rd, Sheridan, WY
Q. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for WJK LLC dab No Name Bar for July 22, 2023, Wedding at Born in a Barn, 415 US-14, Sheridan, WY
R. Ratify 24-hour permit for D&B Liquors Inc., Tie One On - Fundraiser, July 16, 2023, Big Horn Women's Club, 314 S. 2nd St., Big Horn
S. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for D&B Liquors Inc., Wyoming Performing Arts, August 24, 2023, 53 Darlington Rd, Sheridan
T. Ratify letter of response to Jill Morrison and Carol Lucas regrind speed on Fish Hatchery Road in Story
U. General County Warrants, June
V. General Airport Warrants, June
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments
• Consider Resolution 23-07-012 proposed amendments to the rules and regulations governing division of land
• Consider amendment to the engineering agreement with Morrison Maierle for the Brooks Street Greenspace Project
• Consider the Cooperative Funding Agreement between Sheridan County and the City of Sheridan for the Sheridan Incubator Facility-Impact 307
• Consider SCA Airport Lease Amendment No. 1 between the County of Sheridan and Sheridan Pilots 307, LLC
• Consider SCA Airport Lease Agreement between the County of Sheridan and Enterprise RAC Company of Montana/Wyoming LLC
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Dayton Town Hall
6 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the June 21, 2023, council meeting
• Reports: treasurer, law enforcement, engineering, employees
• Citizen communique
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
• Updates from mayor
• Regular council meeting agenda
• Approval of Resolution #408 establishing rates for building permits
• Approval of pay application for WWTP Improvements Phase II
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
• Public comments
• Old business
• New business
A. Fishing derby
B. Resolution 03-2023 Application for Federal Funding through the Transportation Alternatives Program
• Mayors report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Invocation, Gary Dobney, Salvation Army
• Roll call
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. WYO Rodeo/Pow Wow Preview, Zane Garstad and Zoila Perry
• Public comments
• Public hearings
A. Resolution 37-23, Wrench Ranch Master Plan, City Attorney Brendon Kerns
i. Consideration
B. First Reading of Ordinance 2269, Visionary Broadband Franchise Agreement, Utilities Director Dan Roberts
i. Consideration
C. PL 23-13, Resolution 32-23, Cove Court Manor I Subdivision, Public Works Director Hanns Mercer
i. Consideration
D. PL 23-13, Resolution 35-23, RRL&C 3 Subdivision, Public Works Director Hanns Mercer
i. Consideration
E. PL 23-20, Resolution 36-23, Vacate 1,730 sq ft of the East-West Alley North of 9 Vale St, Public Works Director Hanns Mercer
i. Consideration
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of regular council meeting June 19, 2023
B. Claims
C. Consideration of Construction Administrative Agreement
• Old business- consideration of Third and Final Reading of PL 23-9, Ordinance 2268, Story House Properties Annexation
• New business
A. Consideration of PL 22-16, Resolution 24-23, Adkins Valley II Manor Subdivision
B. Consideration of the Purchase and Procurement Policy
C. Consideration of Resolution #27-23 Establishing Criteria for Advertisement and Awards of Bar and Grill licenses
D. Consideration of Master Fee Schedule
E. Council comments
F. Executive session
Board of County Commissioners
Planning and zoning board meeting
224 S. Main Street, Second Floor Board Room #220
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes
• Public comments
• New business
A. Acme special planning area-prosed zoning amendments
• Matters from staff
Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees
Regular council meeting
Fulmer Library, Fulmer Room
12 p.m. Friday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of regular board meeting June 21, 2023
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library Correspondence
B. Board Correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and Branch reports
C. Update from the Interim Library Director
D. Update from County Commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Construction report/update Will O'Dell and Levi Van Buggenum
B. Discussion and approval of 2023-2023 budget
C. Executive session
D. Update on Library Director Search
• New Business
A. Election of Library Trustee Officers
• Questions