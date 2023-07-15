Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan County Conservation District quarterly update
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Budget hearing
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor board room 220
5 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Public hearing for proposed fiscal year 2023-2024 budget
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Board of Adjustment meeting
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of May 11, 2023 meeting
• Old business
• New business
• Training
• Adjournment
Town of Clearmont
Regular council meeting
Clearmont Town Hall
6 p.m. Monday
• Call meeting to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes
A. May 15, 2023 liquor license hearing meeting
B. June 19, 2023 regular meeting
C. July 11, 2023 special meeting
D. July 11, 2023 work session
• Report of treasurer and approval of bills
A. June 2023 bills paid
B. July 2023 claims to be paid
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
A. Mayor
i. DWSRF #226 repayment
ii. Propane bids
iii. Side-by-side and plow
iv. Barking dog
v. Councilman Poppenga resignation
vi. Advertising town council position
vii. Financial training
B. Council
C. Clerk
i. FY23 end of year review
D. Maintenance
i. Lagoon air pump
• New business
A. Approval of fund transfer retroactive to 6/30/2023
B. Approval of moving funds from operating account to CDs
C. Designate usage of reserve funds
• Unfinished business
• Executive
• Next meeting
A. Town marshal position public hearing 5:30 p.m.Aug. 21, 2023
B. Regular meeting 6 p.m. Aug. 21, 2023
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 2
Regular board of trustees meeting
Central Office Board Room
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
A. Pledge of Allegiance
• Recognitions
A. Seasonal paint and grounds crew
B. Athletic field turf donors
C. FFA national qualifier, Jhett West
D. Activities update
• Approval of the agenda
• District reports: Superintendent
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes, June 13, 2023
B. Approval of bills for payment
• Old business
a. Facilities update, information
• Recess for public hearing on fiscal year 2023-2024 budget
A. Presentation of budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024
• New business
A. Approval of budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024, action
B. Approval of budget amendment NO. 2 for fiscal year 2022-2023, action
C. Board agenda format policy BEDB and BEDB-E, action
D. Sick leave bank annual report, information
E. Approval of routes and non-public road travel 2023-2024, action
F. Approval of SJHS air handling units, action
G. Approval of SHS and SJHS special education room renovations, action
H. Approval of SHS and SJHS chairs, action
• Board member and committee reports and communication
A. Board of Trustees
i. Board reports
ii. Committee reports
• Audience comments
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii)
B. To consider or receive and information classified as confidential by law, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ix)
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be give by Tri Robinson, The Rock Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Second Chance Cat Rescue update
B. Recreation District executive director
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing and consideration of PL-23-27, Resolution 38-23, Rising Ground minor subdivision
• Consent agenda
A. SID #77 paving assessment lien release for received payment in the amount of $31,668.19 for the property described as N40' Lot 2 and Lot 1 Block 6 of the Atkinson addition
B. Lease agreements with NCL government capital for a motor grader, compact track loader and street sweeper and with John Deere Financial for a wheel loader all for the streets department
C. Minutes of regular council meeting July 5, 2023
D. Claims
• Staff update
A. Sheridan WYO Rodeo update
• Old business
A. Consideration of second reading of Ordinance 2269, Visionary Broadband franchise agreement
• New business
A. Bid award of Hot Iron, Inc. for the Terra Turner waterline replacement project in the amount of $1,775,951.19
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting July 3, 2023
B. Minutes from regular meeting July 5, 2023
C. Minutes from staff meeting July 10, 2023
D. Ratify Sheridan County license agreement 2306LA with Range Telephone Cooperative Inc. for plowed type installation of copper and fiber cables, at county road 269 AKA Lower Powder River Road, fee $1,025
E. Ratify Wagner Ranch services change order No. 2 for Brooks Street paving and retaining wall project
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider Resolution 23-07-013, Sheridan County budget appropriations fiscal year 2023-2024
• Consider Resolution 23-07-014, budget amendment, transfer of unencumbered/unexpended funds, departmental budget balances fiscal year 2022-2023
• Consider Sheridan County license agreement 2305LA for Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. to place utility in county road 92 AKA Tongue Canyon Road right-of-way
• Consider amendment No. 2 to AIA document B104-2017 between Sheridan County Wyoming and Arete Design for the sheriff's office remodel and the new coroner's building
• Adjourn
Town of Dayton
Council work/study agenda
Lucille Alley Room, Dayton Town Hall
4 p.m. Tuesday
• Public presentation for the draft Dayton master plan level I study
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Board of Trustees regular meeting, public hearing
Sheridan College Whitney Center Room 235
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes June 20, 2023
B. June 2023 financials
C. June 2023 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
A. District division update
B. Advanced manufacturing and applied sciences update
C. General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Sheridan College Foundation report
• Department spotlight: Dual and concurrent enrollment
• Organization reports
• Public comments
• Public hearing for the fiscal year 2024 budget
• Adjourn public hearing and reconvene regular meeting
• Fiscal year 2024 budget adoption: approval of expenditure authority resolution and the resolution to provide income, action
• Approval of two expenditure authority resolutions, action
A. Refunding and improvement lease revenue bonds: Mars Ag and Science Center and Whitney Center for the Arts in the amount of $1,490,000
B. Refunding and improvement lease revenue bonds: Tech Ed Center in the amount of $810,000
• Banking
A. Approval of banks as public funds depository, action
B. Financial disclosure forms, action
• Key monitoring reports: none
• Unfinished business: none
• New business
A. HLC assurance review, information
B. Strategic plan update, action
• Adjourn
• Next regular meeting: Aug. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Whitney Center room 235
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Budget meeting
Sheridan County Commissioners Meeting Room
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of the June 14, 2023 regular meeting
B. Treasurer's report for 6/1 through 6/30/2023
i. Bills
ii. Account status
iii. Investment accounts
• Review and approval of agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda
• Old business
A. Update from Tony Wendtland regarding Miller MOU
• New business
A. Presentation of financial plan — SCS Engineers discussion of need for rate increase. No rate increase is needed for financial plan.
B. Approval of final budget
C. Consideration of revalidation of permit for 138 Powder Horn Road
D. Executive session for the board to discuss potential litigation
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Recreation District Board meeting
Central Office, Ranchester
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• FY 2024 budget hearing
• Old business
• New business
A. Adopt FY 2024 budget
B. Board reorganization
C. Funding requests discussion/approval
D. Board docs discussion
• Public communications
• Set date for next meeting
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 3
Regular board meeting, budget approval
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room
5 p.m. Wednesday
1. Board work session
• Summer school presentation
• Standards based grading
• Review 2023-2024 budget
• Review superintendent evaluation process and set goals collaboratively
• Review IDEA Part B local education agency assurances
• Review district calendar summary and PD schedule
• Review board agenda and consent items; Q&A
2. Clear Creek Recreation District Board meeting, 6:30-7 p.m.
• No agenda posted
3. SCSD3 budget hearing
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Action items
A. 1 mill levy for Clear Creek Recreation District (2023-2024)
B. 2023-2024 budget
• Notice of mill levy
• Adjourn
4. Regular board meeting
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. June 13, 2023 work session
ii. June 14, 2023 work session
iii. June 14, 2023 regular board meeting
iv. June 14, 2023 executive session
C. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District Board meeting minutes, May 10, 2023
D. Approval of superintendent's goals for 2023-2024
E. Approval of notice of school board meeting and notice of availability of board minutes for 2023
i. Board minutes are available for inspection by any citizen during regular district business office hours and on the district website
• Administration reports
A. District activities/athletics director
B. Special education assistant director
C. District technology supervisor
D. District transportation supervisor
E. District maintenance supervisor
F. District food service supervisor/business manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies: 4000 series
i. 4215, district leave policy
B. 5000 series
i. 5330, student use of electronic and recording devices
ii. 5410, school meal programs
C. Review leadership governance policies
i. 2.5 meetings
ii. 2.6 budget/finance
• Purchases exceeding $5,000
A. Side-by-Side Consulting, $9,600, WY-BILT
B. Sustainable Supply, $13,349.02, major maintenance
C. Big Horn Co-Operative MArketing, $50,966.53, general
D. Clear Creek Recreation District, $20,000, general
E. Pine Cove Consulting, LLC, $5,177, WY-BILT
F. K12itc-Menlo, Inc., $31,222.15, grants
i. $9,252.40, REAP 2021-2022
ii. $1,194.27, REAP 2022-2023
iii. $20,775.48, GEER II
G. Mastercard, $5,014.64, general
H. Uplift Desk, $9,391, general and grant
i. $2,307.62, general
ii. $7,083.38, ARP 611, 2020-2021
• Action items
A. Approval to adopt IDDEA Part B Local Education Agency assurances
B. Approval of the SCSD3 strategic plan, first reading
C. Approval of the SCSD3 2023-2024 staff handbook
D. Approval of the SCSD3 2023-2024 student handbook
E. Approval to hire Beth Harman as full-time 7-12 science teacher
F. Approval to hire Kelley Glackin as 2023-2024 school nurse
G. Approval to appoint Jennifer Betz as district attendance officer
H. Approval to remove board policy 5427: English language learner education, first and final reading
I Approval to add new board policy 5301: proposed student activities, first reading
• Discussion items
A. Fuel station
B. Retention of records, board book
C. Maintenance of policies book
D. WSBA information
i. Memos
ii. 2023 WSBA fall roundup schedule, Aug. 30, CCSD1 host site, Gillette
• Superintendent report
A. Strategic plan
B. Physical appointment
C. Back to school/community barbecue
D. WHSAA school board passes
E. Rental property walkthroughs
F. Maintenance projects
• From the board
• August board meeting: Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.
A. Establish regular board agenda items
B. Establish work session agenda
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular board meeting
Central Office, Ranchester
6 p.m. Wednesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Fiscal Year 2024 public budget hearing
• Visitors
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Personnel action report
D. Appoint the superintendent as the Title IX coordinator, grant officer and hot lunch hearing officer
• Old business
A. Approval of policies, second reading (IF, IFD, IKF)
• New business
A. Adopt fiscal year 2024 budget
B. Appoint recreation district member
C. Approval of 2023-24 employee handbook
D. Approval of 2023-24 student activity handbook
E. Approval of 2023-24 crisis plan
F. Approval of extra duty slate
G. Approval of extra duty salary schedule (GCKA-GDKA-E1)
H. Approval of new course proposal: English as a second language
I. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment