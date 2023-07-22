Board of County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board room 220
9:00 a.m. Monday
• Consider Resolution 23-07-015 Submission of the Local Government American Rescue Plan Act Project Application to the State Loan and Investment Board
City of Sheridan
Study Session Council Meeting
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Pre-Annexation Agreement, Thomas and Genevieve Larkoski, Sewer Services at 447 Canfield St.
• Resolution 40-23 Adopting the City of Sheridan Wastewater System Master Plan
• Resolution 41-23 Certifying Code Enforcement Office
• Ordinance 2270 Amending City Ordinance 16-25 Prohibited to Park on Snow Routes
• Ordinance 2271 Adopting City Ordinance 8-16 Commercial Snow Removal Services Requirements
• PL-23-26, Resolution 39-23, Gardner Minor Subdivision
• Award to DOWL for the design of the Sheridan NE Transmission Main Extension Project
• Award to MC2 Engineering for the design of the Sheridan Water Treatment Plant Flooring Replacement Project
• Bid Award to Hardrives Construction, Inc., for the Sheridan 2023 Crack Sealing Project in the amount of $98,425.98
• Purchase of Three Henke HXC V-Box Spreaders in the amount of $136,340
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
City Council Chamber, City Hall
7:00 p.m. Monday
• Call to order, roll call
• Review minutes of July 10, 2023, meeting
A. Consideration of PL-23-26, Gardner Minor Subdivision
• Comments from commissioners and staff