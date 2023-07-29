Board of County Commissioners
Board Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Warrant review, Meeting with Elected and Selected Department Heads
Board of County Commissioners
Board Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Regular Board Meeting — Agenda not available at press time
Ranchester Town Council Meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to Order, Pledge, Roll Call, Approval of Current Agenda and Approval of July 5, 2023 Meeting Minutes
• Public Hearing for Application of Bar and Grill Liquor License — Tongue River Brewing Company, 530 W. U.S. Hwy 14, Ranchester, WY 82839
A. Tongue River Brewing Application for Bar and Grill License
• Report on Projects (Engineer - Will Newbold)
• Marshal's Report (Marshal - Spencer Kukuchka)
• Special Committee Reports
• Approval of Treasurer's Report (Treasurer - Barbara Brackeen-Kepley)
• Approval of Bills and Payroll