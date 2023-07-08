Sheridan County commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• WYDOT Sheridan County STIP Presentation
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of PL-23-27, Resolution 38-23, Rising Ground Minor Subdivision
• Discussion of bid award to Hot Iron, Inc. for the Terra Turner waterline replacement project in the amount of $1,775,951.19
City of Sheridan Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
Council chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the June 12 and June 26 meetings
A. Consideration of PL-23-27, Resolution 38-23, Rising Ground Minor Subdivision
• Comments from commissioners and staff
Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Room 210
10 a.m. Wednesday
• Reception of Communication
A. Vote on board positions
B. Review MOU between County and DSA
C. Acme Power Plant meeting
A. Guidelines and procedures committee development
C. Data storage solutions
• Project/commitee reports
B. Little Goose Chutes project