City of Sheridan
Study Session Council Meeting
5:30 p.m. Monday, June 12
• Discussion of the Transfer of Location and Ownership of Retail Liquor License #7 to Penalty Box, LLC - City Clerk Cecilia Good
• Discussion of Resolution #27-23 Establishing Criteria for the Advertisement and Award of Bar and Grill Licenses - City Clerk Cecilia Good
• Discussion of Purchase and Procurement Policy - City Attorney Brendon Kerns
• Discussion of Resolution 28-22 Establishing Sewer Rates and Fees - Utilities Director Dan Roberts
• Discussion of PL-22-16, Resolution 24-23, Adkins Valley II Minor Subdivision - Public Works Director Hanns Mercer
• Discussion of PL-22-45, Resolution 30-23, Vacate 5,502 sq ft of the East-West Alley Between 321 and 333 N. Main St. - City Engineer Thomas Morneau
• Discussion of PL-23-18, Resolution 31-23, Approval for an Electronic Message Center Sign - Public Works Director Hanns Mercer
• Discussion of PL 23-13, Resolution 32-23, Cove Court Manor I Subdivision - Public Works Director Hanns Mercer
• Discussion of a Pre-Annexation Agreement with Lindsay Tope for Water Services at 4526 Coffeen Avenue - Utilities Director Dan Roberts
• Discussion of Contract with Sheridan County for Impact 307 - City Attorney Brendon Kerns
• Budget Questions - City Administrator Stuart McRae
Sheridan City Planning Commission
City Council Chamber, City Hall
7 p.m. Monday, June 12
•Call to Order
•Approval of Agenda
•Review, Correction and Approval of Minutes of the May 22 meeting
• Old Business
• New Business
A. Consideration of PL-22-16; Resolution 24-23, Adkins Valley II Minor Subdivision. The applicants, Steve and Tracy Bush, are requesting to subdivide 2.71 acres from 1 tract into 4 tracts. Zoned R-1 Residence District. Located at 7 Woodland Park Rd, PIN 55841130700125.
B. Consideration of PL-23-18, Resolution 31-23. The applicant, Citco Federal Credit Union, requests an approval for an Electronic Message Center sign with 300 feet of a single family residence. Located at 502 N Main St. Zoned B-1 Business District. PIN 56842713800425
C. Consideration of PL-23-13, Resolution 32-23, Cove Court Manor I Subdivision. The applicant, Ronald Elliott, is requesting to subdivide .39 acres from 2 lots into 4 lots, Zoned R-3 Residence District. Located at 1368-1386 Cove Ct. PIN 56842140100601, and 56842140100600.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 3
Special School Board Work Session
Clearmont K-12 School Special Education Room
7:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 13
• Developing SCSD3 Strategic Plan
Town of Dayton Planning Committee
Regular Meeting
5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13
• Call to Order
• Approval of Agenda
• Approval of May 9 Meeting Minutes
• Announcements/Correspondence
• Old Business
• New Business
A. Building Permit Discussion
B. Review and discuss proposed new business at 715 Main St. for Jarett Olsen — Recreation vehicles and cabin rentals.
C. Review and recommendation Sheeley's Building Permit
D. Discussion on future development requirements
• Planning Committee Comments/Requests for Future Agenda Items
Sheridan County School District 3
School Board Work Session
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
3:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14
A. Executive Session
i. Superintendent Contract
ii. Out-of-District Student Review
• 5 p.m. —6:15 p.m.
A. Extra Duty Stipends
B. Board Leadership Governance Compliance Assessments
C. Book Study Discussion
D. School Security
E. Review Board Agenda and Consent Items — Q&A
• 6:15 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.
A. Short Break
Sheridan County School District 3
Regular School Board Meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14
• Call to Order
• Roll Call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of Agenda
• Delegations, Visitors, Communications and Public Comments
• District K-12 Video Presentation
• Consent Items
A. Approval of Warrants, Vouchers and Minutes for May 10 Work Session and Regular Board Meeting
B. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District Board Meeting Minutes for Apr. 12
C. Approval of Revisions to Board Policies
i. Student Interrogations, Searches and Arrests; Alcohol/Tobacco/Drug/Substance Abuse by Students; Weapons in School; Harassment, Intimidation and Bullying; Policies — Review
D. Approval of Administration's Recommendation for New Out-of-District Student Applications for the 2023-2024 School Year
• Administration Reports
• Review Board Policies/Leadership Governance Policies
• Purchases Exceeding $5,000
• Action Items
A. Approval to hire, extend various contracts, letters of resignation, remove board policies and add board policies
• Discussion Items
• Superintendent Report
• From the Board
• July Board Meeting
A. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19
• Sign All Warrants and Vouchers
• Adjourn
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Regular Meeting
Sheridan County Commissioners Meeting Room
5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14
• Call to Order and Pledge
• Consent Agenda
A. Minutes of May 10 Regular Meeting
B. Treasurer's Report for 5/1 through 5/31/2023
i. Bills
ii. Account Status
iii. Investment Accounts
• Review and Approval of Agenda
• Public Comment On Matters Not On the Agenda
• Old Business
• New Business
A. Hallerman Claim
B. Proposed Budget and Rate Increase — Resolution 23-07-19 — Discussion
C. Consolidation Discussion
i. Merger Option 3 Administrator Power Point Presentation
ii. Discussion on Commissioners being the "Board"
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6 p.m. Thursday, June 15
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of May 18 meeting
• Public hearing budget FY 2024
• Old business
A. Pay bills
• New business
A. Service lines and meter update
B. Facilitator project updates
C. USDA updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment