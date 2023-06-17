Board of County Commissioners
Regular Staff Meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second Floor Board Room #220
9 a.m. Monday, June 19
• Call to Order
• Staff/Elected Reports
• Consider granting the one-time funding request of $60,000 to Downtown Sheridan Association from the FY22-23 1% collection
• Consider Resolution 23-06-008 Appointment of Special Counsel
• Consider Resolution 23-06-009 Appointment of Special Counsel
• Adjournment
Clearmont Town Council
Regular Meeting
Clearmont Town Hall
6 p.m. Monday, June 19
• Call Meeting to Order and Attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors
A. Dave Engels — Engineering Associates
B. Jason Lund — FY 22 Town Financial Review Presentation (Zoom)
C. Cheryl Roebling — 2023 Clearmont Day
D. Mike Guyer
• Approval of Current Agenda
• Approval of Minutes
A. May 15, 2023 Regular Meeting
B. May 31, 2023 Special Meeting
• Report of Treasurer and Approval of Bills
A. May 2023 Bills Paid
B. June 2023 Claims to Be Paid
• Reports of Mayor, Council, Clerk and Maintenance
A. DWSRF#226 Repayment
B. WAM June Convention
C. Monthly Wellness Checks
D. Propane
E. Signs Spray Painted
F. Hiring Mike Guyer as the Town Marshal
G. Council
H. Clerk
I. Maintenance — Water Tank, Well #3, Dumpster Key Usage, John Deer Riding Mower
• New Business
A. Approval of Town Truck and Side-by-Side Bid
B. Approval of $500 Contribution for 2023 Clearmont Day
• Unfinished Business
A. FY 2024 Mill Levy Ordinance — Third and Final Reading
B. FY 2024 Budget Ordinance — Third and Final Reading
C. Vacation Ordinance #120 — Third and Final Reading
• Executive Session
A. Personnel
• Next Meeting
A. Regular Meeting 6 p.m., July 17, 2023
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Council
Regular Council Meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday, June 19
• Call to Order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Gary Kopsa, VOA Chaplain
• Roll Call of Members
• Community Update
A. Doubleday Sports Complex Update — Nathan Mullinax, Board Member
• Comments from the Public
• Public Hearings
A. Public Gearing for the Transfer of Location and Ownership of Retail Liquor License #7 to Penalty Box, LLC — City Clerk Cecilia Good
i. Consideration of the Transfer of Location and Ownership of Liquor License #7 to Penalty Box, LLC
B. Public Hearing for Resolution #33-23 FY24 Budget — City Treasurer Karen Burtis
i. Consideration of Resolution #33-23 for the FY24 Budget
C. Public Hearing for PL-22-16, Resolution 24-23, Adkins Valley II Minor Subdivision — City Engineer Thomas Morneau
i. Consideration of PL-22-16, Resolution 24-23, Adkins Valley II Minor Subdivision
D. Public hearing for PL-22-45, Resolution 30-23, Vacate 5,502 sq ft of the East-West Alley Between 321 and 333 N. Main St. — City Engineer Thomas Morneau
i. Consideration of PL-22-45, Resolution 30-23, Vacate 5,502 sq ft of the East-West Alley Between 321 and 333 N. Main St.
E. Public Hearing for PL-23-18, Resolution 31-23, Approval for an Electronic Message Center Sign — City Engineer Thomas Morneau
i. Consideration of PL-23-18, Resolution 31-23, Approval for an Electronic Message Center Sign
• Consent Agenda
A. Pre-Annexation Agreement with Mallory and Tyler Smith for Sewer Services at 2339 Dry Ranch Rd
B. Pre-Annexation Agreement with Lindsay Tope for Water Services at 4526 Coffeen Avenue
C. Appointment of Douglas Slack to the Police Civil Service Commission for a Three Year Term Ending 6/30/2026
D. Appointment of Margaret Morneau to Planning Commission for a Three Year Term Ending 6/30/2026
E. Minutes of Regular Council Meeting June 5, 2023
F. Claims
• Staff Update
A. Proclamation Recognizing June 22 as Arbor Day — City Arborist Clark Van Hoosier
• Old Business
A. Consideration of Second Reading of PL-23-9, Ordinance 2268, Story House Properties Annexation — City Engineer Thomas Morneau
B. Consideration of Third and Final Reading for PL-23-1, Ordinance 2267, Teal Springs Subdivision PUD Rezone 64.99 Acres from B-1 to a PUD — City Engineer Thomas Morneau
• New Business
A. Consideration of Resolution 28-23 Establishing Sewer Rates and Fees — Utilities Director Dan Roberts
B. Consideration of Contract with Sheridan County for Impact 307 — City Attorney Brendon Kerns
• Council Comments and Requests for Future Agenda Items
• Executive Session
• Adjournment
Board of County Commissioners
Regular Board Meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second Floor Board Room #220
9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20
• Call to Order and Pledge
• Consent Agenda
A. Minutes from Staff Meeting, June 5, 2023
B. Minutes from Regular Meeting, June 6, 2023
C. Minutes from Budget Meeting, June 8, 2023
D. Minutes from Staff Meeting, June 12, 2023
E. Minutes from Airport Meeting, June 13, 2023
F. Ratify Montana Dakota Request for Gas Service Line
G. Ratify Change Order with Wagner Ranch Service for the Brooks Street Paving and Retaining Wall
H. Ratify Montana Dakota Interruptible Gas Service Extension Agreement
I. Ratify letter to Sheridan County Republican Central Committee
J. Ratify Montana Dakota Interruptible General Gas Service Agreement
K. Ratify Sheridan County Master License Agreement #M23-01 with Charter Communications/Spectrum Pacific West LLC
• Consider Agenda
• Announcements
• Public Comments on Matters not on the Agenda
• Consider SCA Airport Lease Amendment No. 2 between the County of Sheridan and SkyWest Airlines, Inc.
• Consider re-appointing Christine Varah to the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission for a 3-year term beginning July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026
• Consider re-appointing Katie Curtiss to the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission for a 3-year term beginning July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026
• Consider re-appointing Gene Davis to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees for a 5-year term beginning July 4, 2023 to July 3, 2028
• Consider appointing Richard Garber to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees for a 5-year term beginning July 4, 2023 to July 3, 2028
• Consider appointing One board member to the Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Joint Powers Board for a 3-year term beginning July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026
• Consider appointing Craig Vogt to the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Board of Trustees for a 3-year term beginning July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026
• Consider re-appointing John Best to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a 3-year term beginning July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026
• Consider appointing Ted Gardner to the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board for a 3-year term beginning July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026
• Consider appointing Jack Wood to the Sheridan County Fair Association Board for an unexpired term beginning July 1, 2023 to January 1, 2024
• Consider Agreement between Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc. and Sheridan County for inmate healthcare
• Adjournment
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Regular Board Meeting
Sheridan College
Whitney Center for the Arts, Room 235
5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20
• Call to Order and Roll Call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Budget Workshop
• Consent Agenda
A. Regular Meeting Minutes — May 16, 2023
B. Special Meeting Minutes — April 11, 2023
C. May 2023 Financials
D. May 2023 Check Register
E. Employee Hires and Exits
• President's Report
A. District Division Update
B. Advanced Manufacturing and Applied Sciences Update
C. General Updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board Report
• Sheridan College Foundation Report
• Organization Reports
• Public Comments
• Key Monitoring Reports
A. Employee Climate Survey Summary
• Unfinished Business
• New Business
A. Strategic Plan Update
B. Selection of the Financial Institution for Sheridan College
C. Approve Expenditures from July 1, 2023 through July 18, 2023
D. Appointment of Luke Gay to the Sheridan College Foundation Board of Directors
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District #1
Regular Board Meeting
SCSD1 Central Office
6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20
• Call to Order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of Mission Statement
• Roll Call
• Approval of Agenda
• Presentation/Recognitions
A. Summer Math Camp
B. BHHS Boys Track Team
• Visitors
• WSCEA Report
• Administrator's Report
• Superintendent's Report
• Policy Review
• Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Minutes
B. Approval of Executive Session Minutes
C. Approval of Bills and Salaries
D. Approval of Personnel Action Report
E. Approval of Related Service Agreements
F. Approval of Annual Leave Bank
G. Approval of TR Childs Place Building Lease Agreement
H. Approval of TR Childs Place Classroom Lease Agreement
• Old Business
• New Business
A. Approval of Policies — First Reading (IF, IF-E1, IF-E2, IFD, IKF, IKF-R1, IKF-R2, KF-E1, IGBFA-R, IGDJ-R2)
B. Approval of 2023-24 Salary Schedules
C. Approval of 2023-24 Student Handbooks/Building Handbooks
D. New Course Proposal — Zoology
E. Approval of IDEA Part B Assurances
F. Softball Discussion
G. Correspondence
• Board Member Reports/Requests/Concerns
• Board Signatures
• Executive Session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Ranchester Town Council
Regular Meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20
• Call to Order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of Current Agenda
• Approval of Prior Meeting Minutes
1. Approval of Meeting Minutes from June 5, 2023
• Public Comment/Guest
• Public Hearing for Budget Ordinance 86-2024
• Old Business
2. Third and Final Reading of Budget Ordinance 86-2024
• Mayor's Report
• Report on Projects
• Marshal's Report
• Special Committee Reports
• Approval of Treasurer's Report and Updates
4. Approval of Treasurer's Report
• Approval of Bills and Payroll
5. Approval of Bills
6. Approval of Payroll
• Future Agenda
• Adjournment
Sheridan Recreation District
Regular Board Meeting
The Hub on Smith
12 p.m. Wednesday, June 21
• Call to order
• Consent Agenda
A. Approve July Agenda
B. Approve May Minutes
C. Approve June Claims
• Staff Reports
• Sheridan Recreation Fund Membership Update
• Budget Draft
• Board Items
• Executive Session to Discuss Personnel
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
Regular Board Meeting
Fulmer Library (Inner Circle)
4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21
• Call to Order and Welcome of Guests
• Approval of Agenda
• Disposition of Regular Board Meeting May 17, 2023
• Treasurer's Report
• Communications
A. Library Correspondence
B. Board Correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly Statistics
B. Department and Branch Reports
C. Update from the Interim Library Director
D. Update from County Commissioners
• Committee Reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing Business
A. Discussion — Updates on Capital Construction Projects
B. Discussion — Update 2-23-24 Draft Budget
C. Discussion — Library Director Search Update
• New Business
A. Set Special Budget Meeting — July 5, 6, or 7
• Opportunity for non-trustees participants to comment or ask questions about items not on the agenda (maximum of 5 minutes per individual)
• Adjournment
Dayton Town Council
Regular Meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21
• Call to Order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve Agenda
• Approve Minutes of the June 6, 2023 Council Meeting
• Reports
• Citizen Communique
• Approve Warrants
• Old Business Update
• Announcements and Correspondence
A. Updates from Mayor
B. Public Hearing for Budget Ordinance #422
• Regular Council Meeting Agenda
A. Final Reading of Budget Ordinance #422 FYE June 30, 2024
B. Final Reading of Ordinance #423 Amendment to 2.04.020. — Meetings
C. Interview and Appointment of Third Council Member
• Council Comments/Requests for Future Agenda Items
• Adjournment
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority
Joint Powers Board Meeting
Sheridan College Whitney Academic Center
Board Room W132
11:30 a.m. Monday, June 26
• Agenda unavailable at press time.