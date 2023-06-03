Sheridan County commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• SEEDA budget presentation
• Adjourn
Town of Ranchester
Town Council regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to Order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll Call
• Approval of Current Agenda
• Approval of Prior Meeting Minutes
• Public Comment/Guest
• Old Business
A. Second Reading of Budget Ordinance 86-2024
• New Business
A. Resolution 02-2023 Property Tax Assessment
• Mayors Report
• Report on Projects
• Marshal's Report
• Special Committee Reports
• Approval of Treasurer's Report
• Approval of Bills & Payroll
• Future Agenda
• Adjournment
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the May 17’th ,2023, Council meeting.
• Approve minutes of the May 18’th,2023, Budget Work Study meeting.
• Reports
A. Treasurer Reports
B. Law Enforcement
C. Engineering
D. Employees
• Citizen Communiqué
• Approve Warrants
• Old Business Update
• Announcements and correspondence.
A. Updates from Mayor:
• Regular Council Meeting Agenda
A. 3rd Reading of Title 6 Chicken Ordinance 421
B. 2nd Reading of Budget Ordinance 422 FYE June 30, 2024
C. 2nd Reading Ordinance 423 Amendment to 2.04.020. – Meetings
D. Approval of Resolution 407 8mills Property Tax Levy
E. Council Comments / Requests for Future Agenda Items
City of Sheridan
City Council regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to Order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Karl Heimbuck, First Presbyterian Church
• Roll Call of Members
• Consideration of Agenda
• Community Update
A. Jaycees Update - Rick Miller
• Comments from the Public
• Public Hearings
A. Public Hearing for PL-23-9, Ordinance 2268, Story House Properties Annexation
i. Consideration of Resolution 29-23, Story House Properties Annexation
ii. Consideration of First Reading of PL-23-9, Ordinance 2268, Story House Properties Annexation
B. Public Hearing for PL-23-16, Resolution 25-23, Poll Motor Subdivision
i. Consideration of PL-23-16, Resolution 25-23, Poll Motor Subdivision
• Consent Agenda
A. Establishment of the M1/M2 Zoning Committee with Mayor Bridger and Councilmembers Patceg and Brantz
B. Establishment of the Sheridan Downtown Business District Zoning Committee with Councilmembers Weitzel, Jennings, and Luhman
C. Award to Assoc. Construction Engineering for Design, Construction, Construction Admin for PD Boiler Replacement for $26,750
D. Appointment of Steve Crow to Serve an Unexpired Term Ending December 31, 2025, on the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council
E. Reappointment of Tod Windsor to the Planning Commission for a Term Ending June 30, 2026
F. Appointment of Bev Leichtnam to the Planning Commission for a Term Ending June 30, 2026
G. Reappointment of Karen Schumacher to the Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Joint Powers Board with a Term Ending June 30, 2026
H. Reappointment of Tariq Khan to the Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Joint Powers Board with a Term Ending June 30, 2026
I. Minutes of Regular Council Meeting May 15, 2023
J. Claims
• Staff Update
A. Kendrick Park Pool Update
• Old business
A. Consideration of Second Reading for PL-23-1, Ordinance 2267, Teal Springs Subdivision PUD Rezone 64.99 Acres from B-1 to a PUD
• New business
A. Consideration of Right-of-Way Encroachment Permits to Install Two Bus Shelters
• Council Comments and Requests for Future Agenda Items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to Order and Pledge.
• Consent Agenda:
A. Minutes from Staff Meeting, May 15, 2023;
B. Minutes from Regular Meeting, May 16, 2023;
C. Minutes from Staff Meeting, May 22, 2023;
D. Minutes from Budget Meeting, May 22, 2023;
E. Minutes from Staff Meeting, May 30, 2023;
F. Minutes from Budget Meeting, May 30, 2023
G. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit for D&B Liquors Inc., Wings and Wheels Hanger Invitational, June 3, 2023, Sheridan Airport, 907 W. Brundage Lane, Sheridan;
H. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit for D&B Liquors Inc., O’Dell Wedding, June 17, 2023, Born In a Barn, 415 Hwy 14, Sheridan;
I. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit for Albatraoz LLC, Backyard BBQ, June 3, 2023, Last Chance Bar, 44 Johnson St, Big Horn;
J. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit for Albatraoz LLC, Backyard Band, June 24, 2023, Last Chance Bar, 44 Johnson St., Big Horn;
K. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit 5/27/2023 for The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch, Brooks Wedding, The Brinton Museum, 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn;
L. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit 6/3/2023 for The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch, Brewer Wedding, The Brinton Museum, 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn;
M. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit 6/8/2023 for The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch, Miners Dinner, The Brinton Museum, 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn;
N. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit 6/17/2023 for The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch, Scherer Wedding, The Brinton Museum, 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn;
O. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit 6/30/2023 for The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch, Annual Gala, The Brinton Museum, 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn;
P. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit 7/8/2023 for The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch, Summer Concert, The Brinton Museum, 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn;
Q. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit 7/12/2023 for The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch, Ramaco Dinner, The Brinton Museum, 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn;
R. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit 7/29/2023 for The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch, Salisbury Wedding, The Brinton Museum, 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn;
S. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit 8/5/2023 for The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch, Member Picnic, The Brinton Museum, 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn;
T. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit 8/26/2023 for The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch, Rendezvous, The Brinton Museum, 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn;
U. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit 9/9/2023 for The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch, Carroll Wedding, The Brinton Museum, 239 Brinton Rd, Big Horn;
V. Ratify Official Bond and Oath, Brittany Gorzalka, Sheridan County Fair Board Treasurer, 4/25/2023 to 4/25/2024, $10,000;
W. Ratify Notice of Award to Northern Underground LLC for Brooks Street Greenspace Project in the amount of $2,242,139.15;
X. Ratify Construction Change Directive for Cushing Terrell, Sheridan County Courthouse and Jail Rehabilitation Project;
Y. Ratify letters of Notice of Termination of Agreements to Correctional Healthcare Management Inc & Wellpath;
Z. Ratify Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) Grantee and Sub-Grantee Assurances;
AA. Ratify 24 hour Catering Permit for D&B Liquors Inc., Governor’s Dinner, June 21, 2023, Raymond Plank Center, 2753 US-14, Clearmont, WY;
BB. General County Warrants, May;
CC. General Airport Warrants, May.
• Consider Agenda.
• Announcements.
• Public Comments on Matters not on the Agenda.
• Consider Contract and Notice to Proceed #1 between the County of Sheridan and Northern Underground, LLC for the Brooks Street Green Space Project.
• Consider Item PD-23-001J: 307 Estates Parcel Division.
• Consider update to Sheridan County Land Use Fee Schedule.
• Consider Resolution 23-06-006 Wyoming Downs LLC to conduct Pari-Mutuel Wagering on live horse racing, historic horse racing and simulcast events within Sheridan County, Wyoming.
• Consider Resolution 23-06-007 Appointment of Special Prosecutor.
• Consider SCA Airport Executive Hanger Lease Agreement between Sheridan County and RLU Holdings LLC.
• Consider SCA Airport Lease Amendment No. 2 between the County of Sheridan and ROVAR LLC dba Avis Rent a Car and Budget Car Rentals.
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Work Session
Central Office
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the Meeting to Order
• Roll Call
• Approval of Agenda
• Policy Review
• Softball update
• Activities Director discussion
• Student attendance boundary policy
• W.S. 21-3-110(a)(xiii) petition
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Board of Adjustment regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction, and approval of minutes of May 11, 2023, meeting
• Consideration of PL-23-19; 1111 Park Drive
• Board and staff communications and discussion: city attorney presentation
• Adjournment