Sheridan County School District 2
Board retreat
The Ranch at Ucross
8 a.m. Saturday
• Review norms (information)
• Draft of board goals (information)
• 2023+2024 board meeting schedule and work session topics (information)
• Break
• Professional learning communities (information)
• Break
• PLC Fishbowl (information)
• PLC Q&A (information)
• Lunch
• Transfer of water rights for John C. Schiffer (action)
• 2023-2024 preliminary budget presentation (information)
• Break
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive and information classified as confidential by law
Big Horn Woman's Club
Regular meeting
Big Horn Woman's Club, Big Horn
12:30 p.m. Sunday
• Duane Bomar, blacksmith and knife maker presentation
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Bighorn National Forest quarterly update
• Adjourn
Town of Clearmont
Regular council meeting
Clearmont Town Hall
6 p.m. Monday
• Call meeting to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors: Amy Rowe, 2023 Clearmont Day
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes from Feb. 20, 2023
• Report of treasurer and approval of February 2023 bills
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
A. Mayor
i. Well No. 3
ii. DWSRF 226 repayment
iii. Local government ARPA grant: Water Street/Clear Creek Avenue waterline replacement
iv. Land vacationing
v. Town flowers
vi. Hiring John Kiser as backup water operator
B. Council: none listed
C. Clerk
i. WAM June convention
ii. WAM convention awards
iii. Low income home water assistance program vendor enrollment
D. Maintenance
i. Water meter at the pump house
• New business
A. Approval of Sheridan County emergency operations plan 2022
B. Appointment of voting delegates for the 2023 WAM summer convention
• Unfinished business
• Executive
• Next meeting: 6 p.m. April 17
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation given by Scott Lee, Bethesda Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update: Foster Parent Exchange program
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for and consideration of Resolution No. 18-23 regarding FY23 budget revision No. 1
B. Public hearing for and consideration of the transfer of location for Club license No. 4 Sheridan Aerie NO. 186 FOE to 2004 N. Main St.
C. Public hearing for and consideration of Resolution PL-23-3 and first hearing of Ordinance 2260 and Resolution 15-23 DoubleDay Annexation
D. Public hearing for and consideration of PL-23-4, Ordinance 2261 and Resolution 16-23, Annex 14,308 square feet of Holloway Avenue right of way
E. Public hearing for and consideration of PL-23-5, Ordinance 2262 and Resolution 17-23, Annex 2.71 acres of Airport Road right of way
F. Public hearing for and consideration of Resolution 12-23 certifying compliance with WS 15-1-402 for the annexation of 246.20 acres located at 2423 E. Fifth St.
• Consent agenda
A. City administrator contract
B. Award to CDG Engineers for the design and inspection of the existing West Fifth Street bridge for an amount of $185,858
C. Resolution of 13-23 designating the 202 trees for trash and community clean-up event and the free fall landfill day
D. Minutes of regular council meeting March 6, 2023
E. Claims
• Staff update: Charter Ordinance 2202 presentation
• Old business
A. Third and final reading of Ordinance 2258 regarding vaping
B. Third and final reading of Ordinance 2259 regarding drug paraphernalia
• New business
A. Bar and grill liquor license committee assignment
B. Consideration of Resolution 14-23, submission of a clean water state revolving fund application for the WWTP
C. Council comments and requests for future agenda items
D. Executive session per W.S. 16-4-405 regarding the following (iii) On matters concerning litigation to which the governing body is a party or proposed litigation to which the governing body may be a party
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to Order and Pledge.
• Consent Agenda:
A. Minutes from Staff Meeting, March 6, 2023;
B. Minutes from Regular Meeting, March 7, 2023;
C. Minutes from Staff Meeting, March 13, 2023;
D. Minutes from Airport Meeting, March 14, 2023;
E. Minutes from Special Meeting, March 14, 2023;
F. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement 2301LA with Range Telephone Cooperative Inc. for Bored Crossing installation of communications cables, at County Road 108 (aka Beatty Spur Rd); fee exempt;
G. Ratify Letter of Support for Bighorn Airways and Weed & Pest Mosquito Management Program;
H. Ratify Quit Claim Deed County of Sheridan, Grantor and City of Sheridan, Grantee for a portion of Holloway Avenue between Thirteenth St. and Fifteenth St. in Downer’s Addition:
• Consider Agenda.
• Announcements: FFA Ag Issues Team Presentation.
• Public Comments on Matters not on the Agenda.
• Consider Resolution 23-03-002: Depositories for Public Funds.
• Consider Resolution 23-03-003 Public Notice of Sheridan County’s Intent to Amend the Building Standards.
• Consider appointing William Heitler to the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board for the open unexpired term running April 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
• Consider Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Wyoming County Commissioners Association (WCCA) and Counties serving as Cooperating Agencies in the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) effort to revise the Greater Sage Grouse Plan.
• Consider Sheridan County Airport Business Park Lease Agreement Amendment No. 3 between Sheridan County and Falcon Car Corporation.
• Consider Sheridan County Airport Business Park Lease Agreement Amendment No. 3 between Sheridan County and Dynamix Energy Corporation.
• Adjourn
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Board of Trustees regular meeting
Sheridan College Whitney Center Room 235
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes Feb. 21, 2023
B. February 2023 financials
C. February 2023 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• Recognition of 2023 Sheridan College Distinguished Alumni Award winner Zane Garstad
• Work session
A. Community college funding in the state of Wyoming
B. Current Sheridan College budget status
• President's report
A. District division update
B. Advanced manufacturing and applied sciences update
C. General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Sheridan College foundation report
• Organizational reports
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports
• Unfinished business
• New business
A. Approval of banks as public funds depository, action
B. Financial disclosure forms, action
C. New commercial motor vehicle training certificate approval, action
D. New food inspector certificate approval, action
E. New accounting-enrolled agent certificate approval, action
F. President Tribley recommends faculty for tenure, information
• Adjourn
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes March 7, 2023
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business
A. Event hall floor
B. Garbage truck
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: April 4, 18
• Planning commission meetings: March 20 and April 17
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Board of Trustees meeting
SMH Conference Rooms A and B
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of March board meeting agenda (action)
• Approval of February board meeting minutes Feb. 22, 2023 (action)
• Quality committee report (information)
• Patient experience committee report (information)
• Medical staff report, credentialing (action)
• Administration report (information)
A. Amended and restated bylaws (action)
B. Amended and restated constitution (action)
C. Strategic growth priorities
D. Operational excellence roadmap
• Finance committee report
A. Financial statements (information)
B. Front entrance remodel (information)
C. Air handler (action)
D. Medical assistance policy (information)
• Foundation report (information)
• Building committee report (information)
• Other business
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
Board of Trustees special meeting
Fulmer Library or Zoom
us02web.zoom.us/j/6082518544?pwd=VDFablErRlRqbmxHVXRIbEJnOTVsUT09
5:15 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome guests
• Approval of agenda
• New business
A. Convene executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(x) to discuss personnel
B. Return to special meeting session
• Question and answer
• Adjournment