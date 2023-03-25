Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Invasive grasses and economic impact presentation by Bryan Mealor, University of Wyoming Extension
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of award to O'Dell Construction, Inc. for the fire station renovation project in the amount of $182,520
• Discussion of Resolution 19-23 approving Alger Street diagonal parking
• Discussion of the updated purchasing policy
• Discussion of Ordinance 2265 regarding emergency operations funding
• Discussion of Ordinance 2264 water rights petition authorization
• Discussion of municipal judge contract renewals
A. Two-year contract with Municipal Court Judge Klepperich
B. Two-year contract with alternate Municipal Judge Kessner
• Discussion of opioid settlement agreement with Sheridan County