Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition
Board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan Travel and Tourism update
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 2
Board of Trustees meeting
SCSD2 Central Office
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Recognition
A. Special services and nurses
B. Magna award
C. National Merit finalists Aidan Moran, Cameron Reckard, Kyle Rockwell
• Acknowledgement, Zach Leiding, Wyatt Philipp, Austin Orum
• Approval of the agenda
• District reports
A. Superintendent board goal updates (information)
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes Feb. 6, 2023
B. Approval of board work session meeting minutes Feb. 13, 2023
C. Approval of NWCCD/SCSD2 board meeting minutes Feb. 27, 2022
D. Approval of bills for payment
• Old business
A. Facilities update (information)
B. Approval of policies (action)
• New business
A. 2022-23 board meeting schedule (action)
B. 2023-2024 K-5 student handbook (action)
C. Kindergarten registration update (information)
D. 2024-2025 school calendar (information)
E. Highland Park Elementary and Sheridan High School freshman wing roofing bid (action)
F. Update to Agnes Greisen Scholarship guidelines (action)
• Board member and committee reports and communication
• Audience comments
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Jim Barth, First United Methodist Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Impact 307 update
B. WYDOT Main Street construction project update
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for and consideration of the transfer of the retail liquor license No. 23 (Spruce LLC) licenses to 205 Coffeen Ave.
B. Public hearing for and consideration of the transfer of the Bar and Grill Liquor License No. 6 (Spruce LLC) licenses to 205 Coffeen Ave.
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of regular council meeting Feb. 21, 2023
B. Claims
• Staff update: introduction of tree board
• Old business
A. Second reading of Ordinance No. 2258 regarding vaping
B. Second reading of Ordinance No. 2259 regarding drug paraphernalia
• New business
A. Consideration of Resolution 11-23, Authorizing the Submission of a Wyoming Water Development Commission (WWDC) Level II Grant Application for Lake DeSmet Water Supply Study
B. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for Advocacy & Resource Center
C. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for the Child Development Center
D. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for the Compass Center for Families
E. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for the Downtown Sheridan Association
F. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns
G. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for Joey's Fly Fishing Foundation
H. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health)
I. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for Sheridan Artists Guild (SAGE)
J. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for Sheridan Second Chance Cat Rescue
K. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for Sheridan Arts Council
L. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for Sheridan Community Land Trust
M. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce
N. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for Sheridan County Conservation District
O. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum
P. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for the HUB on Smith (Sheridan Senior Center)
Q. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for Uprising
R. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for Wyldflower
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Executive session to consider the appointment, employment, right to practice or dismissal of a public officer, professional person or employee, or to hear complaints or charges brought against an employee, professional person or officer, unless the employee, professional person or officer requests a public hearing
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Special meeting
Central Office, Ranchester
8 p.m. Monday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Executive session: Personnel
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition
Board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from Special Meeting, February 16, 2023;
B. Minutes from Staff Meeting, February 21, 2023;
C. Minutes from Regular Meeting, February 21, 2023;
D. Minutes from Staff Meeting, February 27, 2023;
E. Minutes from Special Meeting, February 28, 2023;
F. Ratify letter of support for Sheridan Community Land Trust;
G. Ratify letter of support for RAISE application for US 87/WYO 335/Coffeen Ave. Reconstruction;
H. Ratify Amendment One to the Contract between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Sheridan County for CSBG Program;
I. Ratify letter to Governor Gordon for ARAP Grant funding for emPath & Crisis Stabilization Unit;
J. Ratify letter of support to Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso for gap filling weather radar system;
K. Ratify M-29 permit for Stream Gage system, Big Goose Creek;
L. General County Warrants, February;
M. General Airport Warrants, February;
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider items S-22-006: Peak View minor subdivision
• Consider professional service agreement between Sheridan Count, ACR Consultants, Inc., and Larry and Mary Durante for services to complete the inventory and eligibility determination for the French Pete incident
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
A. Approval of minutes form Feb. 21, 2023
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business: TR Pathway update
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: March 21, April 4 and 18
• Planning commission meeting: March 20
Sheridan County School District 1
Special meeting
Central Office, Ranchester
8 p.m. Wednesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Executive session: Personnel
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Board of Adjustment meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Jan. 12 meeting
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-23-8;650 Greystone Ave.The applicant, Gary Caprario is requesting a variance from the residence district requirement that an accessory building shall not occupy more than 30% of a required rear yard to allow an accessory structure to take up 42.3% of the rear yard. Zoned R-1 Residence District.
• Board and staff communications and discussions
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Special meeting
Central Office, Ranchester
Noon Friday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Executive session: Personnel
• Adjournment