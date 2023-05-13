Sheridan County commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse board room 220\
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• 1% funding application presentations: Nicholas Flores, president Black Mountain Nordic and Gary Dobney, envoy in-charge, The Salvation Army Sheridan Corps
• Adjourn
Town of Clearmont
Regular council meeting
Clearmont Town Hall
6 p.m. Monday
• Call meeting to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes
A. April 14, 2023 work session
B. April 17, 2023 land vacation public hearing
C. April 17, 2023 regular meeting
D. May 12, 2023 work session
• Report of treasurer and approval of bills: April 2023 bills
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
A. Mayor:
i. DWSRF 226 repayment
ii. WAM June convention
iii. Town truck
B. Council
C. Clerk
i. Working remotely
ii. Rate study
D. Maintenance
i. Town-wide water use restrictions
ii. Well No. 3
• New business
A. Approval of 2022 CCR
B. Approval of $500 contribution for 2023 Clearmont Day
C. FY 2024 mill levy ordinance, first reading
D. FY 2024 budget ordinance, first reading
E. Vacation ordinance 120, first reading
• Unfinished business
• Executive
• Next meeting
A. Special meeting 6 p.m. May 31
B. Regular meeting 6 p.m. June 19
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Regular city council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to Order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Scott Lee, Bethesda Worship Center. Click to View
• Roll Call of Members
• Consideration of Agenda
• Community Update
A.We The People Update from Nationals - Michael Thomas, Sheridan High School Social Studies Teacher
B. Discussion of County Island Annexations
• Comments from the Public
• Public Hearings
A. Public Hearing for PL-23-1, Ordinance 2267, Teal Springs Subdivision PUD Rezone 64.99 Acres from B-1 to a PUD
i. Consideration of First Reading for PL-23-1, Ordinance 2267, Teal Springs Subdivision PUD Rezone 64.99 Acres from B-1 to a PUD
B. Public Hearing for PL-23-12, Resolution 21-23, 307 Estates Subdivision
i. Consideration of PL-23-12, Resolution 22-23, 307 Estates Subdivision
C. Public Hearing for New Restaurant Liquor License Application from DC Hospitality, LLC
i.Consideration of New Restaurant Liquor License Application from DC Hospitality, LLC
• Consent Agenda
A.Release of Affordable Housing Fee Reduction Lien for 1227 Woodwind Drive
B.Award to Water & Environmental Technologies (WET) for the 2023 Hume Draw Watershed Assessment Project
C.Consideration of Bid Award to CMI-TECO in the amount of $138,207 for the purchase of One (1) Sanitation Roll-Off Refuse Truck
D.Consideration of Reallocation of Direct Distribution Funds for the Purchase of Glock Duty Pistols for the Police Department
E.Minutes of Regular Council Meeting May 1, 2023
F.Claims
10. Staff Update
A.Proclamation to Recognize National Police Week, May 14-20, 2023
B.Downtown Zoning and M1/M2 Zoning Committees
• Old business
• New business
• Consideration of Distribution of Contingency Funds in the Amount of $17,000 to the Wyo Rodeo Board for the Pow Wow Event
• Consideration of Resolution 22-23 Acceptance of WWDC Grant for the Design Portion of the NE Transmission Main Project
• Consideration of a Bid Award to Mountain View Building, Inc. for the Cell 10 Phase 1 Construction Project in the Amount of $2,737,680.00
• Council Comments and Requests for Future Agenda Items
• Adjournment
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Board of Trustees meeting
Sheridan College in Johnson County
Bomber Mountain Civic Center
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes April 18, 2023
B. April 2023 financials
C. April 2023 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
A. District division update
B. Advanced manufacturing and applied science update
C. General updates
• Departmental spotlight: Sheridan College in Johnson County
• Johnson County advisory board report
• Organizational reports: None given May through August
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports: none
• Unfinished business: none
• New business
A. NWCCD Board of Trustees proposed 2023-2024 meeting schedule
B. Approval of academic and holiday calendar 2025-26
C. NWCCD budget process, status update and next steps
D. Revised board policies for review and approval
i. Revised board policy 8050: Membership of the board of trustees, information and action
ii. Revised board policy 8100: officers of the board information and action
• Adjourn
Town of Ranchester
Regular council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Sheridan County Public Library
Board of Trustees meeting
Fulmer Library Wyoming Room
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Tongue River Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of April 20 meeting
• Old business: pay bills
• New business
A. Service lines and meter update
B. Facilitator project updates
C. USDA updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment