Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan County School District 2 to discuss the Fifth Street project
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Briefing on 2023 wastewater system master plan findings and recommendations
• Discussion of petition for a speed change on S. Thurmond St. between Sioux Street and Burkitt Street from 30 mph to 20 mph
• Discussion of PL-23-9, Ordinance 2268, Story House Properties annexation
• Discussion of PL-23-16, Resolution 25-23, Poll Motor subdivision
• Budget questions
• Discussion of master plan and report status
• Review strategic plan process
• Discussion of bid award to Associated Construction Engineering fr the design, construction, bidding and construction administration for the police department boiler replacement in the amount of $26,750
City of Sheridan
Planning Commission meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the May 8, 2023 meeting
• Old business
• New business
• Consideration of PL-23-9, Ordinance 2268, Story House Properties annexation
Annexing 175.56 acres into the city of sheridan to be zoned B-2 business district located at 2423 E. Fifth St.
• Consideration of PL-23-16, Resolution 25.23, Poll Motor subdivision. The applicants, Lynette Neighbors and TC Neighbors trustees, are requesting to subdivide 6.7 acres from unplatted land and one lot into two lots zoned M1 industrial district located at 1808, 1810, 1812 and 1858 Coffeen Ave.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
1 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call of members
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes from April 26, 2023 meeting
• Developer presentations
• Committee updates
• Public comment
• Future agenda items
• Adjournment