Board of County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Invasive Grasses and Economic Impact Presentation by Mealor, University of Wyoming Extension
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Study Session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of annexation of county islands
• Discussion of new restaurant liquor license application from DC Hospitality, LLC
• Discussion of Resolution 22-23 Acceptance of WWDC grant for the design portion of the NE Transmission Main project
• Discussion of bid award to CMI-TECO in the amount of $138,207 for the purchase of one sanitation roll-off refuse truck
• Discussion of bid award to Mountain View Building, Inc. for the Cell 10 Phase I construction project in the amount of $2,737,680
• Discussion of award to Water & Environmental Technologies for the 2023 Hume Draw Watershed assessment project
• Discussion of PL-23-1, Ordinance 2267, Teal Springs subdivision PUD rezone 64.99 acres from B-1 to a PUD
• Discussion of PL-23-12, Resolution 21-23, 307 Estates subdivision
• Discussion of reallocation of direct distribution funds for the purchase of Glock pistols for the Police Department
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the March 13, 2023 meeting
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-23-1, Ordinance 2267
B. Consideration of PL-23-8; Whitney Project subdivision preliminary plat
C. Consideration of PL-23-11, a preliminary plat of the Sheridan Hills subdivision
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Town of Dayton Planning Committee
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of April 11, 2023 meeting minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business
A. SSV plats — Irrigation water
• New business
A. Review and recommendation Barb Sellar building permit
B Review and recommendation Sheeley's building permit
C. Building permit discussion
i. Valuation or square footage
ii. Primary residence
iii. Shed
iv. Building with loft
v. Accessory building
D. Review and recommendation Linda Sue Golding building permit
E. Discussion on future development requirements
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Board room 220
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of the Feb. 8, 2023 regular meeting
B. Treasurer's reports for Feb. 1 through Feb. 28, 2023 and March 1 through March 31, 2023
C. Treasurer's report for April 1 through April 30, 2023
i. Bills
ii. Account status
iii. Investment accounts
• Review and approval of agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda
• Old business
A. Miller MOU
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan Board of Adjustment
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of March 9, 2023 meeting
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-23-14; 620 W Loucks St
B. Consideration of PL-23-15l 1368-1386 Cove Court
• Board and staff communications and discussion
• Adjournment