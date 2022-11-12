Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Executive session: personnel
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from Staff Meeting, October 31, 2022;
B. Minutes from Regular Meeting, November 1, 2022;
C. Minutes from Airport Meeting, November 2, 2022;
D. Minutes from Staff Meeting, November 7, 2022;
E. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement 2218LA with MDU, for bored and plowed installation of 2” PE gas main line, at County Road 109 (aka McCormick Rd); fee paid $907.50;
F. Ratify Sheridan County Master License Agreement M22-03 with Sharon Legerski;
G. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement 2219LA with Sharon Legerski, for open trench installation of SAWS Water, at County Road 1213 (aka Maverick Road); fee exempt;
H. Ratify Letter of Support for Sheridan Land Trust;
• Consider Agenda
• Announcements
• Public Comments on Matters not on the Agenda
• Consider Item V-22-007: Krogue Lot Size Variance
• Consider Item CP-22-001: SaddleCrest Subdivision-Corrected Plat of the Corrected Plat Lots 4-6.
• Consider establishment of a Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council (SCAHC), SCAHC Funding MOU, and Resolution 22-11-039 creating a Joint Attainable Housing Trust Fund.
• Consider Contract between Sheridan County and WWC Engineering. for Goose Creek Flood Notification Network 2023 Operation and Maintenance Services.
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Recreation District Board meeting
Big Horn High School Library
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Old business: porta potties payment
• New business: funding requests discussion/approval
• Public communications
• Set date for next meeting
• Adjournment
Town of Dayton
Planning committee meeting
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of Oct. 11, 2022, meeting minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business
• New business
A. Approval of building permit application for Andy Van Horn, 728 Smith St., shed
B. Fencing ordinance discussion
C. Zoning discussion; IE Foundations
D. Discussion on future development requirements
• Adjourn
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Regular board meeting
Sheridan College Whitney Building Room 235
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call, regular meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes: Oct. 18, 2022
B. October 2022 financials
C. October 2022 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• Recognition of students and faculty
• Executive session: NWCCD president evaluation
• Reconvene to regular meeting of the board
• Summary of executive session discussion
• President's report
A. District division update
B. General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Sheridan College Foundation report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty senate
B. Student Government Association
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports
• Unfinished business
• New business
A. Board policy review
B. BOCHES agreement
C. Sheridan College in Johnson County Advisory board members approval
D. Resolution 2022-01: Resolution of recognition and appreciation
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District
Regular board of trustees meeting
Big Horn High School Room 211
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentations/recognitions: BHE presentation
• Visitors
• Student representative report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of related service agreements
D. Approval of bills and salaries
E. Personnel action report
• Old business: Approval of policies second reading
• New business
A. Approval of policies first reading
B. Approval of 2023 board meeting schedule
C. Approval of 2023-24 academic calendar
D. Approval of workforce retention payment
E. Approval of safe return plan
F. Approval of BOCHES agreement
G. WSBA resolutions discussion
H. Girls softball discussion
I. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session: property, personnel, legal
• Adjournment
Town of Ranchester
Regular town council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes: Nov. 1, 2022
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
A. Ordinance 296 Repeal 4-5-11 License Fees second reading
B. Ordinance 297 Amendment 13-5-180 Fences, Walls, Hedges, and Bushes second reading
C. Ordinance 298 Amend 14-25-120 Filing Fee; 14-35-110 Final Filing Fee second reading
D. Ordinance 299 Amend 13-5-210 Building Permit Fees second reading
E. Ordinance 299 Amend 13-5-210 Building Permit Fee second reading
F. Ordinance 300 Amend 10-10-260 Penalties; 14-35-240 Penalties; 15-55-310 Violation and Penalty second reading
G. Ordinance 301 Amend 13-15-150 Mobile Home Permit Required second readingH. Ordinance 302 Repeal 3-10-120 Disposition of Fines 3-1-130 Non-Payment of Fines; 7- 20-140 Obstruction of Public Crossings 10-5-100 through 10-5-300 Historic Us 14 Except 10-5-190 and 10-5-28 second reading
• New business: Rotary Senior Christmas Dinner
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: Dec. 6, 20
• Planning commission meeting: Nov. 21
• Future town events: Ranchester High Mountain Holiday Craft Bazaar Dec. 3
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
Monthly board meeting
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library Wyoming Room OR
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome of guests and new trustees
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes Sept. 21, 2022
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from the county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion: update on capital construction projects
B. Action: approve architectural documents
C. Action: approve library circulation policy
D. Action: approve library fees policy
E. Action: accepting online payments for library fees/fines
F. Action: approve 2022-23 holiday calendar
• New business
A. Discussion: revisit library security cameras (outdoors)
B. Action: library staffing
• Question and answer: opportunity for non-trustees to speak
• Adjournment
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Town of Dayton OR
Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/85173720668
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of Nov. 7, 2022, council meeting
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Mayor report, update on projects
• Consider amendment 2 to contract for professional services with Engineering Associates for wastewater treatment plant improvements
• Approve date changes for December council meeting from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 due to annual Rotary Christmas party
• Approve drip list for winer 2022-23
• Citizen communique
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of Oct. 20, 2022 meeting
• Old business: pay bills
• New business
A. Service lines and metering update
B. Facilitator project updates
C. USDA updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment