Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Sheridan County Community Emergency Response Team award for service
• Staff/elected reports
• Bighorn National Forest quarterly update
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Gary Dobney, The Salvation Army
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update: The Food Group
• Wyoming Regional EMS
• Comments from the public
• Consideration of Resolution #58-22 for Spruce LLC parked retail license extension for good cuase
• Public hearings
A. First reading and consideration of Ordinance 2255, revision of Sheridan Municipal Code sections regarding open space
B. Reading and consideration of PL-22-33, Resolution 56-22, revision of Wrench Ranch Properties, master plan phase I
C. Public hearing and consideration for the renewal of the following liquor licenses for the 2023 liquor license term
1. 307 HORSE RACING INC dba 307 HORSE RACING located at 1140 COFFEEN AVE
2. AMERICAN PIZZA PARTNERS LP dba PIZZA HUT located at 2547 N MAIN ST
3. BIG HORN MTN EAGLES FOE AERIE #4169 dba BIG HORN MTN EAGLES FOE #4169 located at 1760 COMMERCIAL AVE
4. BIG HORN PUBLIC HOUSE LLC dba SMITH ALLEY BREWING COMPANY located at 150 N MAIN ST
5. BLACK TOOTH BREWING COMPANY LLC dba BLACK TOOTH BREWING COMPANY located at 312 BROADWAY ST
6. CHIASSON SHERIDAN INC dba WYOMINGS RIB & CHOP HOUSE located at 847 N MAIN ST
7. CLOUD PEAK HOSPITALITY LLC dba RAMADA PLAZA located at 1809 SUGARLAND DR
8. COWBOY CAFÉ 2 LLC dba COWBOY CAFÉ located at 138 N MAIN ST
9. D & B LIQUORS INC dba SHERIDAN LIQUOR located at 1842 SUGARLAND DR #113
10. DADDY'S GIRL LLC dba UPTOWN SHABBY SHACK EATERY & CATERING located at 330 & 334 N MAIN ST
11. FRESHLY MINTED DBA THE MINT BAR located at 151 N MAIN ST
12. EL TAPATIO DOS LLC dba EL TAPATIO DOS located at 1125 N MAIN ST
13. GENUINE HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT LLC dba PO NEWS & FLAGSTAFF CAFÉ located at 1 N MAIN ST
14. GOLDEN CHINA RESTAURANT LLC dba GOLDEN CHINA RESTAURANT located at 2091 S SHERIDAN AVE
15. GRANTREE INC dba RAINBOW BAR located at 264 N MAIN ST
16. GREENLAND HOSPITALITIES LLC dba TRAILS END FIREWATER LOUNGE located at 2125 N MAIN ST
17. JOHN DONALD GARBUTT POST 7 AMERICAN LEGION dba AMERICAN LEGION POST 7 located at 137 N BROOKS
18. KALIF TEMPLE AAONMS dba KALIF SHRINE TEMPLE located at 145 W LOUCKS
19. KOLTISKA DISTILLERY INC dba KOLTISKA DISTILLERY SATELLITE located at 644 CROOK ST
20. LA HERRADURA LLC dba LA HERRADURA located at 437 N MAIN ST
21. LAS DELICIAS II LLC dba LAS DELICIAS located at 201 BROADWAY ST
22. LITTLE KITCHEN LLC dba LITTLE KITCHEN located at 2004 N MAIN ST
23. LUMINOUS BREWHOUSE LLC dba LUMINOUS BREWHOUSE located at 504 BROADWAY ST
24. MEADOWLARK LAKE LLC dba FRACKELTONS located at 55 N MAIN ST
25. MOYLE PETROLEUM COMPANY dba COMMON CENTS FOODSTORE located at 3601 N MAIN ST
26. MYDLAND MARKET LLC dba MYDLAND MARKET located at 549 MYDLAND RD
27. NEW DRAGON WALL INC dba DRAGON WALL located at 1842 SUGARLAND DR #110
28. OK CORRAL CITY LIQUOR INC dba OK CORRAL CITY LIQUOR located at 511 N MAIN ST
29. OLE'S PIZZA & SPAGHETTI HOUSE INC dba OLE'S PIZZA & SPAGHETTI HOUSE located at 927 COFFEEN AVE
30. PONY LOUNGE & FRONTIER LIQUOR INC dba PONY GRILL & BAR located at 3 S GOULD
31. POWDER RIVER PIZZA COMPANY INC dba POWDER RIVER PIZZA COMPANY located at 803 N MAIN ST
32. RAILROAD GRILL LLC dba WELCOME MARKET HALL located at 841 N BROADWAY ST
33. SAPPORO WYOMING IV LLC dba SAPPORO JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE located at 1062 E BRUNDAGE LN STE 101
34. SHERIDAN AERIE #186 FOE dba FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES located at 850 N MAIN ST
35. SHERIDAN HAWKS JUNIOR HOCKEY CLUB INC dba SHERIDAN HAWKS JUNIOR HOCKEY CLUB located at 475 E BRUNDAGE ST
36. SHERIDAN LAND COMPANY INC dba BEAVER CREEK SALOON located at 112 N MAIN ST
37. SHERIDAN LODGE #520 BPOE dba SHERIDAN ELKS LODGE #520 located at 45 W BRUNDAGE
38. SHERIDAN VENTURES LLC dba BEST WESTERN SHERIDAN CENTER located at 612 N MAIN ST
39. SPRUCE RESTAURANT LLC dba SPRUCE located at 3 E ALGER ST
40. SPRUCE RESTAURANT LLC dba SPRUCE located at 1 E ALGER
41. STAR LIQUOR LLC dba STAR LIQUOR TASTING LIBRARY located at 700 N MAIN ST
42. SUTTON LEGACY LLC dba SUTTON'S TAVERN located at 1402 N MAIN ST
43. T AND C LLC dba T AND C LIQUORS located at 727 E BRUNDAGE STE A
44. THE ABIDERS LLC dba CLOUD PEAK LANES located at 1520 COFFEEN AVE
45. THE FOUNDRY dba FOUNDRY located at 342 WHITNEY LN 2ND FL
46. THE HIDDEN BRIDGE GOLF CLUB LLC dba THE HIDDEN BRIDGE GOLF CLUB located at 550 MYDLAND RD
47. THE WAREHOUSE GASTROPUB LLC dba THE WAREHOUSE GASTROPUB located at 333 N BROOKS ST
48. VERDELLO LLC dba VERDELLO OLIVE OILS & FINE FOODS located at 23 & 25 GRINNELL PLAZA
49. VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS POST 1560 dba VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS POST 1560 located at 758 BROADWAY ST
50. WAREHOUSE MARKET INC dba KILLY'S SMOKEHOUSE DELI located at 1062 BRUNDAGE LN
51. WJK LLC dba NO NAME BAR located at 901 N MAIN ST
52. WYO THEATER INC dba WYO THEATER located at 42 N MAIN ST
53. WYOMING RESORTS LLC dba MAIN STREET TAVERN/BEST WESTERN SHERIDAN CTR located at 609 N MAIN ST
54. CITY OF SHERIDAN dba KENDRICK MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE located at 65 GOLF COURSE RD
• Staff update: discussion of Ordinance 2256 regarding emergency powers
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of the parking lot agreement for the Bede property between city hall and Verdello
B. Letter from the governing body regarding the city administrator contract negotiation
C. Paving lien release for SID NO. 76 for the amount of $3,166.47 for Dan & Bessie George Trust properties at 216-217 Main St.
D. Employment contract for Brian Washko
E. Minutes of regular council meeting Oct. 17, 2022
F. Minutes of special council meeting Oct. 19, 2022
G. Claims
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of Resolution 59-22 emergency services agreements and funding MOU
• Consideration of resolution 60-2 establishing the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council
• Consideration of One Cent/GPET education campaign funding
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 3
Board of Trustees work session, meeting
Clearmont Elementary multipurpose room
5 p.m. work session, 7 p.m. meeting
• Discussion: Rep. Barry Crago
• Board leadership governance compliance assessments
• Review board agenda and consent items
• 6:15-6:30 p.m., short break
• 6:30-7 p.m., Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting
SCSD3 regular meeting
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Administer oath of office to elected trustees
• Delegations, visitors communications and public comments
• District K-12 video presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes Oct. 12 work session and regular board meeting
C. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation Board meeting minutes Sept. 14, 2022
• Administration reports
A. District activities/athletics director
B. Special education interim assistant director
C. District technology supervisor
D. District transportation supervisor
E. District maintenance supervisor
F. District food service supervisor/business manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies, 5000 series
i. 5107 crisis management
ii. 5108 Rename 5107-R crisis management
iii. 5109 special education parent reimbursement for out-of-district travel expenses
iv. 5110 special education
B. Review leadership governance policy 2.13 - leadership
• Purchases exceeding $5,000
A. Nelson Adams NACO, purchase of folding tables for multipurpose room and installation of tables, $28,743.01 major maintenance
B. Sysco, $5,473.01
• District rentals
A. Review contracts
B. Discuss purpose
• Superintendent evaluation
• Action items
A. Determine next steps for strategic planning process
B. Approval of maintenance/custodial employee Michael Buss
C. Approval of letter of resignation from Katie Hepp, full-time business office assistant/clerk
D. Approval of coaching recommendation for high school head boys basketball coach, Bo Benth
E. Approval of revisions to board policies 5073-R, special education evaluation and eligibility, second and final readings; 5106 opiate antagonist policy second and final reading
• Discussion items
A. Collect mileage from board members
B. Student activity meals
C. WSBA delegate assembly voting items
D. WSBA memos
• Superintendent report
A. MAP reading fluency data
B. MAP accelerator data
C. Growth vs. achievement
D. Profile of a Graduate
• From the board
• December board meeting, Dec. 14 at 7p.m.
A. Establish regular board agenda items
B. Establish work session agenda
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Executive session, personnel
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Board of adjustments meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Oct. 13, 2022 meeting
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of Case No. 26083, 82 East Ridge Road, 1910 and 1930 Gabrielle Court. The applicant, Absaroka Valley, LLC, is requesting a use exemption to allow explosives manufacturing of storage in an M-1 Industrial District
• Board and staff communications and discussion
• Adjournment