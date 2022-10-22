Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan County Conservation District quarterly update
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of employment agreement for Brian Washko
• Discussion of PL-22-33, Resolution 56-22, revision of Wrench Ranch properties, master plan phase I
• Discussion of Resolution 58-22 for Spruce LLC parked retail license extension for good cause
• Discussion of a parking lot agreement for the Bede property between city hall and Verdello
• Discussion of emergency medical services
• Discussion of emergency medical services contract
• Discussion of EMS vehicle and equipment lease agreement
• Discussion of temporary emergency medical services funding MOU
• Discussion of Resolution 60-22 establishing the Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council
• Discussion of GPET/One Cent education program
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes for the Sept. 12 and Sept. 26, 2022 meetings
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-22-33 Resolution 56-22. The applicant, John E. Rice & Sons Inc, is requesting a master plan revision of the Wrench Ranch properties master plan phase 1 zoned gateway district located at 910, 1010, 1015, 1080, 1085 Remington Road and 2810 Real Bird Way
• Consideration of Ordinance 2255 revision of the following Sheridan municipal code sections regarding open space:
Appendix A, 2 Definitions; Appendix A, 9C Gateway District; Appendix B, Article 507 Park Land and Open Space Dedication; and Appendix B, Article 805 PUD Development Standards.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority
Joint Powers Board regular meeting
Room 132 Whitney Academic Center, Sheridan College
11:30 a.m. Tuesday
Zoom available at nwccd.zoom.us/j/92286293606
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Agenda adoption
• Approval of minutes for the July 12 and July 22 meetings
• Financial reports and action
A. Review and ratification of invoices paid since July 12, 2022
B. Approval of payment of any unpaid invoices
C. Treasurer's report
• Old business
• Public comment
• New business
A. Consideration of contribution to Thrive 2035 community review
B. Consideration of Sheridan High-Tech Park phase II feasibility study proposal
• Board and committee updates
• Time and place of next regular meeting: Jan. 24, 2022
• Adjourn
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Board meeting
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Conference room A and B
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of October board meeting agenda (action)
• Approval of September board meeting minutes Sept. 28, 2022 (action)
• Quality committee report (information)
• Patient experience committee report (information)
• Medical staff report: credentialing (action)
• Administration report (information)
A. WHA annual meeting and convention recap
B. Recruitment update
C. Wyoming Regional EMS, LLC update
D. City/county MOU for EMS (action)
E. Patient experience update
• Finance committee report
A. Financial statements (information)
B. Request for funding to the SMH Foundation for Da Vinci product (action)
• Foundation report (information)
• Building committee report (information)
• Other business
• Executive session: personnel and legal
• Adjournment