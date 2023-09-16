Sheridan County School District 2
Board work session
Central Office Board Room
11:30 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• New business: New teacher apprenticeship program, information
• Adjournment
Town of Clearmont
Regular council meeting
Clearmont Town Hall
6 p.m. Monday
• Call meeting to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors: Greg Roher, town self-audit and proof of cash report
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes
A. Aug. 21, 2023 public hearing meeting
B. Aug. 21, 2023 regular meeting
• Report of treasurer and approval of bills
A. August 2023 bill spaid
B. September 2023 claims to be paid
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
A. Mayor
i. Barking dog ordinance
ii. Codification
B. Council
C. Clerk
i. WAMCAT
ii. Fund transfer completion
iii. Public officer training
D. Maintenance
• New business
A. Approval of FY23 Census report F-66, internal control evaluation and self-audit, and proof of cash
B. Approval of depository for FY24, First Interstate Bank
C. Review of town investment policy
• Unfinished business: Well No. 3 DWSRF No. 226 repayment plan
• Executive
• Next meeting
A. Budget amendment work session 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16
B. Regular meeting 6 p.m. Oct. 16
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Regular council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation given by Tony Forman, Cornerstone Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community updates
A. Child Development Center
B. The Food Group
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for and consideration of PL-23-30, Resolution 45-23, Teal Spring Subdivision PUD
B. Public hearing for and consideration of PL-23-31, Resolution 46-23, Cove Court Manor II Subdivision
• Consent agenda
A. Final acceptance of the water infrastructure for Woodland Park Road waterline extension
B. Award to Aero-Graphics Geospatial Services for the city of Sheridan updated aerial imagery in the amount of $39,650
C. Consideration of bid award to CMI-TECO in the amount of $342,318 for the purchase of one solid waste recycling front load truck
D. Lien release, SID NO. 78 for Century Link, Inc, Lot 5 Sheridan Commercial Park
E. Minutes of regular council meeting Sept. 5, 2023
F. Claims
• Staff update
A. Introduction to the new police K9's and handlers
• Old business
A. Consideration of third and final reading of Ordinance 2270 amending ordinance 16-25 prohibited to park on snow routes
B. Consideration of second reading of Ordinance 2272, amending code appendix A(3)(4) annexation default zoning
• New business
A. Consideration of Resolution 48-23 authorizing an amendment to increase the amount of the WWDC grant for the NE transmission main project to a total of $2,660,570
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Board of Trustees regular meeting
Sheridan County School District 3
1600 Meade Ave., Clearmont
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes Aug. 15, 2023
B. August 2023 financials
C. August 2023 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
A. New statutorily-required training for trustees
B. District division update
C. Advanced manufacturing and applied sciences update
D. Fiscal/enrollment goal
E. General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty Senate
B. Student Government Association
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports: enrollment and housing
• Unfinished business
A. Higher Learning Commission mid-cycle update, information
B. Strategic planning, information
• New business
A. Update from Sheridan County School District 3, information
B. Board policy 3040: nondiscrimination and anti-harassment, information
C. Executive session — personnel matter as outlined in W.S. Statute 16-4-405(a)(x), information
D. Adjourn executive session
E. Reconvene the regular meeting of the board
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular Board of Trustees meeting
Big Horn High School, Room 211
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Executive session, 5:15 p.m.
A. Early graduation requests
• Open session, 6 p.m.
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentations/recognitions
A. BHHS presentation
• Visitors
• Student representative report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Personnel action report
• Old business
• New business
A. Approval of policies, fifrst reading (KAB, INB)
B. Appoint Recreation District Board member
C. Approval of annual leave bank
D. Approval of early graduation requests
E. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Public Library System
Monthly board meeting
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, Fulmer Room
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of Aug. 16, 2023
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Update from the library director, including staff reports
C. Update from the county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion: telehealth "Talk Box"
B. Discussion: construction update
C. Discussion: HVAC repairs and Story carpet request
• New business
A. Discussion: policy review process (schedule, subcommittee, approach)
• Question and answer: opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment, ask questions
• Adjournment
• Next meeting: Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m.
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Dayton Town Hall
6 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the Sept. 6, 2023, council meeting
• Reports: law enforcement, engineering, employees
• Citizen communique
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
• Town business updates form mayor
• Approve Carver Florek and James CPA engagement letter for FY ended on June 30, 2023
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn