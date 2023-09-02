Sheridan County Commission Regular Staff Meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, Board Room 220
8:15 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission Regular Meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, Board Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge.
• Consent agenda:
A. Minutes from staff meeting, August 14, 2023
B. Minutes from regular meeting, August 15, 2023
C. Minutes from staff meeting, August 21, 2023
D. Minutes from staff meeting, August 28, 2023
E. Minutes from airport meeting, August 28, 2023
F. Minutes from special meeting, August 29, 2023
G. Ratify letter of support for Charter broadband internet in Sheridan County
H. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center, August 27, 2023, for Polo Sunday, 352 Bird Farm Rd, Big Horn, WY
I. Ratify 24-hour manufacturer’s Off-Premise Permit for Black Tooth Brewing Company, September 15 & 16, 2023, for Born in a Barn, 415 US-14, Sheridan, WY
J. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement 2309LA with Range Telephone Cooperative Inc for bored crossing installation of conduit, telephone line, at CR 28
K. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for WJK LLC dba No Name Bar, September 15 & 16, 2023, for Born in a Barn
L. Ratify Dick Anderson change orders PCO #008 & PCO #010 for Sheriff’s Office Remodel
M. Ratify Sheridan County license agreement for replacement of underground electric crossing at the Sheridan County Airport
N. General county warrants, August
O. General airport warrants, August.
• Consider agenda.
• Announcements.
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda.
• Consider Sheridan County Airport lease agreement between Sheridan County and United Parcel Service, Inc.
• Consider request from Morrison Maierle and Northern Underground to close the 2nd Floor door for the replacement of water line on Brooks Street.
• Consider amended engineering agreement for $21,000 from Morrison Maierle for replacing water line on Brooks Street.
• Consider award of Bid to Sheridan Motors for a 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L 4x4 SUV for Sheridan County.
SCSD1 Work Session
Big Horn High School, Room 211
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Policy review
• Superintendent report
• Adjournment
Ranchester Town Council Meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of minutes from August 1, 2023
• New business
A. Resolution 04-2023 Authorization to submit an application for funding through the Wyoming Water Development Commission for Level III Construction Funding
• Mayor’s report
• Engineer's report
• Marshal's report
• Approval of Treasurer's report and update
• Approval of bills & payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Regular Sheridan City Council Meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Lester Bentley, Sheridan Seventh-day Adventist Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Sheridan County Conservation District
B. Proclamation Honoring Hunger Action Month
C. Proclamation of Star-Spangled Banner Day
D. Proclamation for Constitution Week
• Comments from the Public
• Public Hearings
A. Public Hearing of Ordinance 2272, amending Code Appendix A(3)(4) Annexation Default Zoning
i. Consideration of Ordinance 2272
• Consent Agenda
A. Consideration of the bid award to A Plus Plumbers and Appliance Repair for the sewage ejector pump, float and control replacement in the amount of $27,139.00
B. Consideration of bid award of two 2023 Dodge Durango police pursuit vehicles to Young Automotive Group from Layton, Utah in the amount of $83,790.00
C. Minutes of regular Council meeting August 21, 2023
D. Claims
• Staff update
A. Rotary Locomotive Park update
• Old business
A. Consideration of second reading of Ordinance 2270: Amending City Ordinance 16-25 Prohibited to park on snow routes
New business
• Consideration of a fuel contract with The Hub
• Consideration of Resolution 47-23, authorizing public works department to begin the process to annex five existing islands requested by Sheridan County
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Executive Session per Wyoming State Statute 16-4-405, (iii) On matters concerning litigation to which the governing body is a party or proposed litigation to which the governing body may be a party
• Adjournment
Dayton Town Council Meeting
Dayton Town Hall
6 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve Aug. 16, 2023, meeting minutes
• Reports: Treasurer reports, law enforcement, engineering, employees
• Citizen communiqué
• Approve warrants
• Town business updates from Mayor
A. Approve WWTP pay application #5 for Mountain View Building
B. Approve Engineering Associates invoice No. 41 for WWTP
C. Council comments/requests for future agenda items
SCSD1 Recreation District Board Meeting
SCSD1 Central Office
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• Approval of treasurer’s report
• Old business
A. HUDL/NFHS network discussion
• New business
A. Funding requests discussion/approval
• Public communications
• Set date for next meeting
• Adjournment